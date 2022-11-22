ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Young soccer players around San Diego inspired by World Cup play

By Marie Coronel
ABC 10 News KGTV
 2 days ago
CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) – The World Cup has brought on a different level of excitement, especially among young soccer players.

Monday’s practice wasn’t a typical one for Rebels Soccer Club Coach Erick De La Rocha. The drills and scrimmage may have been set up the same, but the difference was each of his players wore a jersey representing a World Cup player and team.

Player Mathew Romero said, “I imagine myself being like them on the field and trying all the tricks that they know.”

De La Rocha said his team made up of 8- and 9-year-olds are learning a lot about the game they love, but watching the pros take center stage.

“There’s really a lot of kids that love this game here, and just the World Cup is a great event to have the kids fall in love with the game and talk about it with their friends and families,” the coach told ABC 10News.

But De La Rocha added that the World Cup is much more than just that -- it’s exposing kids to the culture each country brings, and that is something he’s already doing with his young son.

He also wants to highlight the hard work it takes to make it to the top.

“Every country is out there competing, but to realize how much it takes for every single player, individual for that county or team to come together for one cause,” said De La Rocha.

He said his boys are seeing the importance of teamwork and humility.

Player Joaquin Cording said, “To keep playing my hardest and don't give up.”

Knowing each player is doing their part in working towards the team goal is something De La Rocha is hoping his team will take with them every time thy step foot on the soccer field.

“You never know, this may be the World Cup for one kid out here where they fall in love with that sport and they'll pursue it,” he said.

ABC 10 News KGTV

