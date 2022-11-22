Campaign aims to stop adults from leaving children unattended to gamble

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board is launching a new awareness campaign aimed at preventing children from being left unattended while an adult supervisor gambles in a casino.

The “Don’t Gamble with Kids” campaign was spurred by the board’s concern over the number of minors who are being left in vehicles in casino parking lots or in hotel rooms attached to or near a Pennsylvania casino.

Since the beginning of the year, the board’s Bureau of Casino Compliance has recorded 269 incidents involving 441 minors who were left unattended while one or more of the adults responsible for them chose to gamble in a casino.

Included in the number are 68 who were 6 years old or under. That’s compared with 171 incidents involving 279 minors in 2021.

The board was unable to provide the specific number of incidents reported at Mohegan Pennsylvania in Plains Twp. and Mount Airy Casino in Monroe County.

“This has been an issue dating back to the opening of casinos in 2006,” said Kevin O’Toole, gaming control board executive director. “However, as the number of venues has increased and new types of gaming have been added, more incidents have been reported.”

O’Toole said the frequency of these dangerous events has led the board to initiate the awareness program with two audiences in mind: those who are responsible for children in their care and the public visiting casinos.

“We are hopeful this campaign will raise awareness not only for those who gamble and are responsible for children, but also for the gaming public who we hope will be more diligent in looking out for children at risk,” he said. “Ultimately, we want everyone to understand the scope of this problem and know what to do if confronted with a situation in a parking lot, hotel or elsewhere. That is, immediately report the situation to casino or hotel security, who have extensive training on how to appropriately respond.”

The Don’t Gamble with Kids campaign includes television and radio public service announcements, social media posts and videos, printed materials and a website, www.DontGamblewithKids.org.