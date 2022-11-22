Sooners in NFL: Samaje Perine catches 3 touchdowns, Jalen Hurts leads Eagles to victory with game-winning drive

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in OklahomaLuay RahilOklahoma City, OK
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
New proposal would send families up to $350 per month per childR.A. HeimOklahoma City, OK
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Mudbugs Nightmare In OklahomaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Related
Why Alabama QB Bryce Young makes sense for the Texans instead of Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud
The Houston Texans are on pace to securing the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. Having such a lofty selection will be the reward of whatever is the outcome of finishing out their 1-8-1 record. The high pick will also give Houston an opportunity to upgrade at starting quarterback.
Another Starting NFL Quarterback Has Been Benched
The Houston Texans are reportedly the second team to make a quarterback change on Wednesday. While Texans head coach Lovie Smith did not announce a switch during his press conference earlier, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo is reporting that Houston starter Davis Mills will indeed be benched. "It’ll be Kyle Allen...
Jets Announce Starting Quarterback For Game vs. Bears
Earlier this Wednesday, it was reported that Zach Wilson will not be the starting quarterback for the Jets this weekend. Wilson received a ton of criticism for his poor performance and lack of accountability this past weekend. The former No. 2 pick had just 77 passing yards against the Patriots.
Winners and losers from NFL's Thanksgiving tripleheader: Micah Parsons' legend grows, Bills back on road
While the legend of the Dallas Cowboys' Micah Parsons continues to grow, the Buffalo Bills won twice in five days at Detroit's Ford Field.
Bengals Injury Roundup: The Latest on Ja'Marr Chase, Joe Mixon and Trey Hendrickson
The star wide-out could be back this week
Broncos tried out 8 players this week, including a quarterback
The Denver Broncos worked out eight players on Tuesday, according to the NFL’s transaction wire. Here’s a quick recap of the players who tried out for the club earlier this week. QB Jarrett Guarantano: Transferred as a graduate from Tennessee to Washington State in 2021 and was signed...
Derrick Henry is NFL's rushing yards leader going into Week 12
As we touched on heading into the game, Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry was entering a favorable matchup against the Green Bay Packers on “Thursday Night Football.”. The King had 28 carries for 87 yards and rumbled into the endzone on a four-yard touchdown run. It wasn’t his...
Memphis, Nebraska look to bounce back from rough outings
Teams trying to bounce back from tough losses meet in a consolation bracket game of the ESPN Events Invitational when
Cowboys TEs play live Whac-A-Mole to celebrate vs. Giants
The Dallas Cowboys tight ends played their own live version of Whac-A-Mole
Yardbarker
Bears QB Justin Fields day-to-day with shoulder injury
Bears QB Justin Fields shed more light on his injury Wednesday, telling the media it was a "separated shoulder with a partially torn ligament, basically an AC joint.”. After Sunday's 27-24 loss to Atlanta, Fields left the field on a cart while clutching his left shoulder. During his weekly media...
Comments / 0