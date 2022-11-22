ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NASDAQ

2 Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation

Did the big disappointment Meta Platforms delivered from its latest quarter leave you feeling nervous about investing in tech stocks? If so, you're not alone. The tech-stock-heavy Nasdaq 100 index has lost more than one-fifth of its value since August. At times like these, it's nice to own stocks tied...
Motley Fool

2 Growth Stocks With 124% and 192% Upside From Their 52-Week Lows, According to Wall Street

Block is integrating Afterpay into its Square and Cash App platforms, potentially supercharging growth in both product ecosystems. Atlassian is a leader in several categories of team collaboration and productivity software, and the company has a long runway for growth. Block and Atlassian currently trade at a significant discount to...
Zacks.com

Here's Why You Should Retain Pool Corp (POOL) Stock Now

POOL - Free Report) is likely to benefit from its base business, remodeling and replacement activities and acquisition initiatives. However, inflationary pressures and a tight labor market are a concern. Let us discuss the factors that highlight why investors should retain the stock for the time being. Factors Driving Growth.
Motley Fool

3 Warren Buffett Stocks That Could Set You Up for Life

Apple was recently worth a whopping $2.4 trillion, yet it's still growing at a good clip. Taiwan Semiconductor is a rare semiconductor manufacturer -- with fat profit margins. Amazon's stock has fallen by half, presenting an attractive buying opportunity. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Zacks.com

Here's Why FLEX Seems a Good Stock to Add to Your Portfolio

FLEX - Free Report) stock to their investment portfolio to benefit from its solid fundamentals and growth prospects. The company currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here. FLEX has a VGM Score of A....
Motley Fool

Got $1,000? Here Are 3 Stocks to Buy That Could Soar

Global-e Onlne is dominating its niche in e-commerce. Revolve Group is demonstrating remarkable resilience under pressure. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
NASDAQ

Six Stocks With Notable Insider Buying: Home Depot, Intel, Overstock and Others

Insider buying always draws interest from investors. Insiders can sell for a whole host of reasons, including to make other investments, buy a house and pay for life’s expenses. Put simply, insider selling doesn’t have to mean the insider is necessarily bearish on the underlying stock. However, insiders...
Zacks.com

Here's Why Holding CME Group (CME) Stock is a Prudent Move

CME Group’s (. CME - Free Report) compelling product portfolio, global presence, focus on over-the-counter clearing services, effective capital deployment and favorable growth estimates make it worth retaining in one’s portfolio. CME Group has a decent surprise history, having surpassed earnings estimates in the last eight quarters. Zacks...
tipranks.com

Stock Market Today: Stocks Rally into the Close

Stock indices finished today’s trading session in the green. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 gained 1.18%, 1.36%, and 1.48%, respectively. The real estate sector was the session’s laggard, as it gained 0.47%. Conversely, the energy sector was the session’s leader, with a gain of 3.14%.
TEXAS STATE
Zacks.com

Here's Why MLP ETFs Can Outperform Ahead

USO - Free Report) and United States Brent Oil ETF (. BNO - Free Report) slumped 6.8% and 4.2%, respectively, in the past three months (as of Nov 18, 2022), due to global recessionary fears and a likely fall in demand. A strong greenback has also been weighing on the broad-based commodities as the latter is priced in the U.S. dollar.
msn.com

3 Dow Dividend Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is finally having its time in the sun. Although it is down 9.7% year to date, that is far better than the Nasdaq Composite (down 32.5%) and the S&P 500 (down 20.1% ) over the same period. If the Dow does end up outperforming the Nasdaq Composite for the full-year 2022, it will be the first time since 2016.
Zacks.com

4 Reasons to Invest in Hercules Capital (HTGC) Stock Right Now

HTGC - Free Report) is expected to continue to witness improvement in the top line, given the growing demand for customized financing. Moreover, backed by a solid balance sheet and liquidity position, the company is expected to keep enhancing shareholder value through efficient capital deployment activities. Hence, it seems to be a wise idea to add the stock to your portfolio now.
Zacks.com

Insperity (NSP) Seems an Attractive Pick Now: Here's Why

NSP - Free Report) has performed well in the past six months and shows the potential to sustain the momentum. If you haven’t taken advantage of its share price appreciation yet, it’s time you add the stock to your portfolio. Let’s look at the factors that make the...
Zacks.com

Should You Invest in the VanEck Biotech ETF (BBH)?

BBH - Free Report) was launched on 12/20/2011, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Healthcare - Biotech segment of the equity market. Retail and institutional investors increasingly turn to passively managed ETFs because they offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax...
Zacks.com

Bpost (BPOSY) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

BPOSY - Free Report) closed at $5.55 in the latest trading session, marking no change from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.28%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.01%. Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 8.82%...

Comments / 0

Community Policy