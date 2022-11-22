ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
Illinois Business Journal

IDNR announces Habitat Fund project grant recipients

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) recently announced projects that will be funded through the Illinois Habitat Fund Special Wildlife Funds grant program, which supports efforts to enhance wildlife habitat by non-profit organizations and governmental entities. Funding for the Illinois Habitat Fund Special Wildlife Funds grant program comes from...
ILLINOIS STATE
Illinois Business Journal

Next stakeholder workshop Nov. 29 on implementing Illinois EV infrastructure plan

The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced the next stakeholder meeting on implementing the state’s National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure plan. This virtual stakeholder workshop will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29. Based on feedback from previous stakeholder meetings, the upcoming workshop will be focused on...
ILLINOIS STATE
Illinois Business Journal

Hunters harvest over 52,000 deer during first weekend of firearm season

Hunters in Illinois harvested a preliminary total of 52,354 deer during the first weekend of the Illinois firearm deer season Nov. 18 to 20, 2022. Comparatively, hunters took 48,964 deer during the first firearm weekend in 2021. Illinois’ seven-day firearm deer season will conclude Dec. 1 through 4, 2022. Other...
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy