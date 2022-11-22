North Carolina approved AdventHealth's bid to build a new 67-bed acute care hospital, according to the Citizen Times. Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth, Asheville, N.C.-based Mission Health and Charlotte, N.C.-based Novant Health applied for a certificate of need to add beds to Buncombe County in June; Mission — which is owned by Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare — planned to add beds to an existing facility while Novant and AdventHealth proposed building new facilities. AdventHealth announced on social media Nov. 22 that its CON was approved.

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO