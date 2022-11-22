Read full article on original website
California AG seeks hospital cooperation in racial bias probe
California Attorney General Rob Bonta is investigating hospital algorithms for racial bias, according to a report published by Kaiser Health News on Nov. 21. Mr. Bonta was appointed attorney general in 2021 — after Xavier Becerra left the position to become HHS secretary — and unofficial results show he was elected to a second term.
Providence closes all 27 retail clinics in Southern California
Renton, Wash.-based Providence closed all 27 of its ExpressCare retail clinics in Southern California on Nov. 17, three days after it reported a $1.1 billion operating loss for the first nine months of 2022. The healthcare labor shortage, inflation, supply chain disruptions, declining volumes and a highly competitive retail health...
Mississippi hospitals are in crisis. But aid may be slow to arrive.
Nearly all 111 of Mississippi's hospitals are facing financial difficulties in multiple areas, but the state's senators might not be committed to proposed solutions, Mississippi Today reported Nov. 21. The state's rural hospitals in particular are facing serious financial challenges, according to the report. Mississippi Health Officer Daniel Edney, MD,...
Texas health system employees complain of payroll issues following CommonSpirit cyberattack
Employees of Bryan, Texas-based St. Joseph Health are complaining of payroll issues following a ransomware attack against its parent company, Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health, KBTX reported. Multiple staff members, including hourly employees and contractors, claimed their paychecks were incorrect, according to the Nov. 21 story. "We are working with our employees...
State scraps plans to sell former Pennsylvania hospital grounds
The state of Pennsylvania has scrapped plans to sell the 300-acre former Harrisburg (Pa.) State Hospital Grounds, PennLive reported Nov. 23. The property had been authorized to be sold through a law passed in 2017 by the General Assembly. In 2019, the state had reached a proposed agreement of sale with the Dauphin County Redevelopment Authority.
Low demand forces Pennsylvania hospital to cut emergency surgery
Geisinger Jersey Shore (Pa.) Hospital has cut emergency surgery from its service list due to low demand, PennLive reported Nov. 20. An average of fewer than four people required emergency surgery, a spokesperson for Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger Health System told the publication. Elective surgery will continue and staffing will not be affected.
McLaren Oakland appoints Dr. Laura Harmon chief nursing officer
Pontiac, Mich.-based McLaren Oakland appointed Laura Harmon, DNP, chief nursing officer and vice president of patient care services. Dr. Harmon will provide administrative leadership and clinical support to hundreds of nurses at McLaren Oakland hospital and McLaren Clarkston healthcare campus, according to a Nov. 22 news release from the hospital.
Missouri Army hospital pays $62M as part of transition to new location
The U.S. Army Corp of Engineers awarded a $62 million contract to SNC-Lavalin, a project management company, to provide outfitting and transition services for the replacement of General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital at Fort Leonard Wood, Mo., which is located about 140 miles southwest of St. Louis. The hospital...
AdventHealth says it beat HCA, Novant for 67-hospital CON in North Carolina
North Carolina approved AdventHealth's bid to build a new 67-bed acute care hospital, according to the Citizen Times. Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth, Asheville, N.C.-based Mission Health and Charlotte, N.C.-based Novant Health applied for a certificate of need to add beds to Buncombe County in June; Mission — which is owned by Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare — planned to add beds to an existing facility while Novant and AdventHealth proposed building new facilities. AdventHealth announced on social media Nov. 22 that its CON was approved.
