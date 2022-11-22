ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

KSAT 12

Amid fallout from the Uvalde shooting, Texas DPS wants $1.2 billion for academy and active-shooter training facility

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The Texas Department of Public Safety wants $1.2 billion to turn its training center north of Austin into a full-time statewide law enforcement academy — starting with a state-of-the-art active-shooter facility that would need a nearly half-billion-dollar investment from Texas taxpayers next year.
TEXAS STATE
foxsanantonio.com

One decision to drink and drive changed lives forever

SAN ANTONIO - Nearly 25% of car crash fatalities in Texas last year were DUI related. The Wednesday before Thanksgiving is known for being the biggest drinking day of the year and law enforcement and TxDOT are encouraging people not to drink and drive. Inevitably, there will be people on...
TEXAS STATE
NewsTalk 940 AM

Gas Prices Have Finally Gotten Below $3.00 in time for Thanksgiving, But There’s a Catch

There's no better feeling than filling your gas tank for a reasonable price. And for the past year, we've seen gas prices hitting some extreme highs, making any sort of vehicular travel difficult. But thankfully to kick off the holidays, gas prices have dropped to prices as low as 2.73 at some locations in Amarillo, and are around the same price level in nearby regions in the midwest.
AMARILLO, TX
CBS DFW

Club Q shooting suspect changed name as teenager in Texas

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- Anderson Lee Aldrich, the suspect in the fatal shooting of five people at a Colorado gay nightclub changed his name more than six years ago after filing a legal petition in Texas saying he wanted to "protect himself" from a father with a criminal history.Aldrich, who's 22 years old now, was a teenager at the time and now faces murder and hate crime charges. In 2016, while living in Texas, he was known as Nicholas Brink. But just before his 16th birthday, he petitioned a Texas court to change his name, court records show. A petition for the...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Washington Examiner

$14 million in meth and cocaine seized from drivers at Texas border in two days

Federal customs officers inspecting vehicles at a border crossing in South Texas discovered $14 million worth of cocaine and methamphetamine hidden in three vehicles over a two-day span. Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations officers at the Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry in the Rio Grande Valley busted drivers...
PHARR, TX
Nick Reynolds

Just How Many Mountain Lions Are Actually in Texas?

The number of mountain lions that call home Texas home is still unknownPhoto byPriscilla Du PreezonUnsplash. With over a quarter million square miles of land and an array of varying habitats ranging from the desert mountains of Big Bend to the dense woodlands of east Texas, one would think that Texas would be prime territory for a healthy, thriving mountain lion population. And maybe they really are thriving here. After all, unconfirmed sightings remain prevalent statewide. But using data from verified sightings only, according to wildlifeinformer.com, just an estimated 200 to 500 of these elusive felines are confirmed to exist in the entire state. That's a fraction of neighboring New Mexico, which projects a sizable mountain lion population of roughly 4,000.
TEXAS STATE
KIXS FM 108

Texas Amber Alert Issued For 5-year-old Zechariah Sutton

Amber Alerts play a critical role in helping save the lives of abducted children throughout our nation. Sadly, an Amber Alert has been issued today, Monday November 11th, in Texas for a 5 year old boy, Zechariah Sutton from Overton, Texas. Authorities throughout Texas are looking for a 59-year-old woman,...
OVERTON, TX

