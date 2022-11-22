Read full article on original website
Oklahoma Daily
OU football: Kobie McKinzie returns home for Sooners vs. Texas Tech; Jalil Farooq looks to put drops behind him
Some of Oklahoma freshman linebacker Kobie McKinzie’s friends and family will see him suit up for the first time collegiately when the Sooners play at Texas Tech on Saturday. McKinzie, a former four-star recruit from Lubbock, graduated from Lubbock-Cooper High School last fall before enrolling at OU in the...
How A Stellar Final Two Games Could Lead to Jalil Farooq's Breakout for Oklahoma
Jalil Farooq's wide variety of talents could help Oklahoma in many ways next season.
247Sports
Notre Dame graduate transfer DL Jacob Lacey picks Oklahoma over a host of other contenders
Before the Thanksgiving leftovers could make their way to tupperwares on Thursday afternoon, Sooner Nation received yet another blessing for which to be thankful, as Oklahoma picked up its fourth commitment of the week courtesy of Jacob Lacey. After an unofficial visit to Norman on Nov. 5, the erstwhile Notre...
Oklahoma Lands Commitment From Former Four-Star, Notre Dame Defensive Tackle
The Sooners added major depth to a unit that has struggled at times this season.
Oklahoma Daily
OU basketball: Groves brothers lead way as Sooners defeat Nebraska 69-56 in 1st round of ESPN Events Invitational
Oklahoma (4-1) defeated Nebraska (3-2) 69-56 in the quarterfinals of the ESPN Events Invitational in Kissimmee, Florida, on Thursday. Senior forward Tanner Groves led the Sooners with 17 points on 7-for-8 shooting with three 3-point makes. He also notched five rebounds, a team-high three blocks and one assist during the contest.
SI Tickets: Modestly Priced Seats Available for Oklahoma's Return to Texas Tech
Brent Venables knows his way around Lubbock, but the Sooners haven't been to West Texas since the 2020 pandemic.
How QB Jackson Arnold Helped Convince Oklahoma's Newest Commit to Choose OU
Juco defensive back Kendel Dolby told AllSooners he was blown away on his visit last week, especially with the coaches, the players, the recruits and the "crazy" fans.
Oklahoma Daily
OU football: Sooners' Justin Broiles 'focused on the standard' following return from injury and Bedlam victory
When Justin Broiles hyperextended his knee against West Virginia on Nov. 12 in Morgantown, he thought for a few moments he might’ve played the last down of football of his career. The sixth-year senior’s mind manically raced as medical personnel tended to his knee, until he suddenly found comfort...
blackchronicle.com
Where could you see the Sooners playing during bowl season?
NORMAN, Okla. — Brent Venables and the Oklahoma Sooners defeated their bitter in-state rival in Oklahoma State to change into bowl eligible for the twenty fourth consecutive season. The final time Oklahoma missed a bowl recreation got here in the 1998 marketing campaign, the place the Sooners completed 5-6 in what can be the last season of the John Blake period in Norman. Following a 23-20 loss to West Virginia on November twelfth that put the Sooners at 5-5 on the season, it was beginning to look a bit of dicey as as to whether Brent Venables would go to a bowl in his first season as a head coach. However, Oklahoma would get that much-needed sixth win in opposition to Oklahoma State on the heels of a powerful begin that noticed the Sooners leap out to a 28-0 lead in the first quarter earlier than surrendering the last 13 factors of the recreation to make it a 28-13 victory in favor of the Sooners for his or her 91st victory in the Bedlam rivalry.
Oklahoma Daily
'Memories I would never trade': Before joining OU football, future Sooners met, crafted relationships at Oil Bowl
JD Runnels and Jeff Lebby, then recent high school graduates and Oklahoma football commits, got to know each other in 2002 communicating through AOL Instant Messenger. They’d become best friends once they reached Norman that fall. But before that, their relationship took off at a legendary high school all-star game in Wichita Falls, Texas. Played annually from 1945-2013, the Oil Bowl pitted the best recent high school graduates from Oklahoma and Texas against one another in a junior version of the Red River rivalry that is one of football’s greatest matchups. For players and coaches who’d later become stars, like Hayden Fry, Steve Largent, Felix Jones, R.W. McQuarters and Rashaun Woods, the annual game at Memorial Field, was one of their first marquee moments.
How Oklahoma LB DaShaun White ‘Felt the Love’ From OU Fans After Saturday’s Win
DaShaun White has been a key catalyst on Oklahoma’s defense all season long, and Bedlam was no different.
KCBD
Masked Rider unavailable for pre-game run at Texas Tech-Oklahoma game
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Due to inflammation in one of Centennial Champion’s legs, the Masked Rider will be unable to make her traditional pre-game run and lead the team onto the field for the Texas Tech University football game on Saturday (Nov. 26) against the University of Oklahoma at Jones AT&T Stadium.
Emergency Protective Order Against OU Football Player Dropped
An emergency protective order filed against an OU Football player has been dropped, but he's not expected on the field for the Sooners' last regular-season game. The protective order was filed against OU tight end, Daniel Parker Jr. His live-in girlfriend filed the report on November 15, accusing Parker of...
This Oklahoma Town has Been Ranked as the Safest City in the Sooner State
This Oklahoma town was just named the safest city in the entire Sooner State for 2022. If you're looking for a place to live, or maybe visit you'd be hard-pressed to find a better place than this. Not only is it the safest, but it's also one of the friendliest cities or towns in Oklahoma and has been for the past several years now.
blackchronicle.com
How much rain fell during recent storms in Oklahoma?
Oklahomans noticed a gentle quantity of rain Monday and Tuesday as storms moved by means of the state.| MORE | NWS preliminary depend says 3-4 tornadoes spun up Monday in central OklahomaThe Mesonet two-day rainfall accumulation reveals that some areas obtained as much as 4 inches of rain, whereas the Oklahoma City metro noticed round 2 inches. Below is a variety of rainfall totals for varied areas in Oklahoma.Oklahoma City Metro: 1.54 – 2.25 inchesSouthern Oklahoma: 1.36 – 2.09 inchesNorthern Oklahoma: 1.29 – 2.18 inchesWestern Oklahoma: 0.63 – 1.25 inchesEastern Oklahoma: 1.32 – 4.11 inchesSouthwestern Oklahoma: 1.11 – 3 inchesSoutheastern Oklahoma: 1.9 – 3.31 inchesNorthwestern Oklahoma: 0.02 – 0.70 inchesNortheastern Oklahoma: 0.96 inches – 2.97 inchesThe National Weather Service says the storms produced three to 4 tornadoes Monday, with ones being noticed in Mustang, Moore and Pottawatomie County. The twister that spun up in Mustang was rated EF0.
blackchronicle.com
One of the longest manhunts in Oklahoma history
TULSA, Okla. — The seek for now-death row inmate Scott Eizember is taken into account one of the longest in Oklahoma state history. Eizember is clemency listening to is ready for Dec. 7. If denied clemency, he will be executed on Jan. 12 — nearly twenty years after the manhunt began.
fourstateshomepage.com
Famed Oklahoma aviator remembered on 124th birthday
OKLAHOMA – It was perhaps the first sight of an airplane for 15-year-old Wiley Post that propelled the Oklahoma youth into space. Watching a Curtiss “pusher” fly at the Lawton County (Oklahoma) Fair in 1913 changed Post’s life. Wiley Hardeman Post was born on Nov. 22,...
The dirty black market marijuana operations in Oklahoma
The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics is addressing violence at marijuana operations in the state and sharing their broader efforts to fight foreign nationals doing dirty business in Oklahoma. This comes after a gunman executed four people at a marijuana grow farm in Northwest Kingfisher County Sunday evening.
The richest person in Oklahoma
The rich are getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
KTBS
Arrest made in execution-style killing of four in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. - Police arrested a man Tuesday for allegedly killing four people at a marijuana grow operation in rural Oklahoma. Wu Chen, 45, was taken into custody in Miami Beach, Florida. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says a car tag reader flagged Chen's vehicle, connecting it to...
