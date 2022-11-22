The Los Angeles Lakers showed they can rely on one another during the altercation between Patrick Beverley and Deandre Ayton in the 115-105 loss to the Phoenix Suns. As Austin Reaves attempts a layup late in the fourth quarter, he appeared to be inadvertently hit in the face by Suns star Devin Booker. But as Reaves fell to the ground, Deandre Ayton stood over him and stared him down, prompting Patrick Beverley to shove him in the back.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO