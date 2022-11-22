Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Basketball: Forward Derrick Walker's status day=to-dayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 14 games, beats No. 4 Nebraska 3-1The LanternColumbus, OH
Nebraska Football: QB Logan Smothers plays well in defeatThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Anthony Grant has productive day in lossThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Casey Thompson will be game-time decision SaturdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
klkntv.com
People’s City Mission feeds 500 people for 117th annual Thanksgiving meal
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Volunteers with the People’s City Mission served over 500 people on Thursday for the non-profit’s 117th annual Thanksgiving meal. Around 100 volunteers helped prepare and serve this year’s dinner, including Congressman Mike Flood and Bishop Tom Conley of The Catholic Diocese of Lincoln.
klkntv.com
Nebraska State Patrol is keeping the roads safe for Thanksgiving
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The NSP is sounding the alarm on safe roadway travel today. Experts warn it could be the deadliest Thanksgiving on the roads. The NSP is participating with the annual “Click it or Ticket” nationwide campaign. Troopers across Nebraska will be working overtime today...
klkntv.com
The U.S. is low on medications for holiday season illnesses
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Finding the right medication might be tough. Reports show an increase as cold and flu season kicks into high gear. Health officials say there is a severe shortage of products including Tamiflu and certain antibiotics. Medications normally used to treat issues like the flu, sore...
klkntv.com
CEDARS hosts Thanksgiving meal for homeless teens in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – CEDARS, a local nonprofit organization dedicated to youth, held a Thanksgiving meal for homeless teens in Lincoln. On Wednesday, staff prepared a meal for kids who may not get a traditional holiday dinner. Jim Blue, President of CEDARS, said he loves seeing the staff and...
klkntv.com
Lincoln nonprofit hosts Thanksgiving meal pickup for those in need
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Local nonprofit Loaves and Fishes held a Thanksgiving dinner pickup for those in need on Wednesday. Anyone could come to ConnectioN Point, which is near 33rd and Holdrege Streets, to get a meal. Karen Lamb, executive director of Loaves and Fishes, said the event is...
klkntv.com
Meet Arielle: available now at Capital Humane Society
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Arielle is a four or five-month-old domestic shorthair kitten who came into the shelter two months ago with a respiratory infection. She is feeling all better and is ready to find her forever home. She is currently available at the Capital Humane Society. Matt said...
klkntv.com
How Nebraska law enforcement is keeping the roads safe over Thanksgiving weekend
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Law enforcement is taking safety precautions over Thanksgiving weekend, especially proper seat belt use. The day before Thanksgiving is a busy day of travel across the U.S., which is why the Nebraska State Patrol and Lincoln Police Department are participating in the “Click it or Ticket” campaign.
klkntv.com
WATCH: Woman hides MacBooks in her skirt for a swift getaway, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Organized crime happens across the country each day with businesses losing millions as a result of shoplifting and Lincoln is no exception, police say. On Sept. 14 two adults and two children entered the Best Buy on O Street and stole two MacBooks. In the...
klkntv.com
Car thieves crash into Lincoln restaurant after grandma yells at them, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln police says it’s looking for a group of car thieves who went on a crime spree this week. We’re told this all began when the suspects stole a Jetta on Tuesday morning from Northwest 6th and West Butler Avenue. They then drove...
klkntv.com
Cloudy start, but clearing on Thanksgiving
The middle of the holiday week’s festivities ended up in the upper 50s temperature-wise. Southerly winds gusting upward of 25 miles per hour helped Lincoln to see another mild afternoon. However, a passing cold front Wednesday into the start of Thursday will bring more cloud cover and temperatures in the upper 20s.
klkntv.com
Lincoln woman killed in crash on South Dakota interstate
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Lincoln woman was killed in a crash near Brookings, South Dakota after her SUV stalled on 1-29. Her SUV was rear-ended by a semi. The collision sent both vehicles into a nearby ditch. Kelley Rodriguez, 40, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver...
klkntv.com
Lincoln gay bar grieves after shooting in Colorado Springs
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A gay bar in Lincoln was brought together by the tragic shooting at Club Q in Colorado. Justin Witthuhn, a drag queen, said he felt shocked when he heard that five people were killed and 17 wounded at one of the first clubs he had performed in.
klkntv.com
Thieves rack up nearly $15,000 in fraudulent charges while preying on Lincoln shoppers
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department is sending a warning to shoppers this holiday season. Authorities say thieves are hiding in plain sight and looking to take advantage of this busy time of year. Just last weekend, crooks racked up nearly $15,000 in fraudulent charges after targeting...
klkntv.com
Four Lincoln homes shot 19 times in drive-by shooting spree, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department is providing additional details on Tuesday morning’s drive-by shooting spree. The first happened at a residence near 28th and D streets at 12:50 a.m., when people who were out walking a dog reported seeing a sedan pull up in front of a residence, fire at it, and drive off heading east.
klkntv.com
A lovely Thanksgiving forecast
The Thanksgiving forecast is looking very nice despite a storm system being nearby. This system brought a cold front through the area early Thursday. Ahead of the front, low clouds and patchy fog were observed. However, skies cleared and temperatures dropped behind the front. We can’t rule out low clouds...
klkntv.com
Some are cutting guest lists this holiday season as inflation cuts into their pockets
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – With people paying more for just about everything this year, this holiday season is no exception. Market Force Information surveyed over 2,000 consumers about their experience paying more for less at major grocery stores across the U.S. According to the study, 33% of people say...
klkntv.com
Lincoln man gets 15 years for helping sell over 11 pounds of meth
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln man will spend over a decade in prison for his role in helping sell meth across the city, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Esequiel Guerrero, 36, was sentenced Tuesday to 15 years in prison for conspiracy to distribute 500 grams of separate mixtures containing meth, cocaine and marijuana.
klkntv.com
Multiple drive-by shootings reported in Lincoln Tuesday morning
UPDATE, 6:15 a.m. — Lincoln Police have confirmed they’re also investigating a third drive-by shooting that happened even earlier Tuesday morning. We’re told shots were fired near the 2800 block of D Street, around 12:30 a.m. That’s just north of Lincoln Children’s Zoo. Police tell...
klkntv.com
Huskers visit Lincoln hospitals for annual Thanksgiving week tradition
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Husker football players visited several hospitals on Wednesday morning, as part of the team’s annual Thanksgiving week tradition. The Huskers greeted patients, took photos, and even signed autographs at Bryan Health and CHI Health St. Elizabeth. Brody Belt, a junior wide receiver, said they...
klkntv.com
Nebraska State Patrol on alert this Thanksgiving for ‘Click it or Ticket’ campaign
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska State Patrol will be on alert this Thanksgiving for the annual ‘Click it or Ticket it’ campaign. Troopers across the state will be working overtime from Wednesday through Sunday to catch unbuckled drivers. “Thanksgiving always brings a big increase in travel on...
Comments / 0