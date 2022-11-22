ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portage, MI

Portage stadium renamed McCamley-Knight Field

By Rachel Van Gilder
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h2NaV_0jKKyOmA00

PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — Portage Central High School is renaming its stadium to honor late football coach Bob Knight.

McCamley Field is now McCamley-Knight Field, Portage Public Schools announced Tuesday.

The school board approved the renaming and the addition of commemorative plaques for Knight and Stuart McCamley. Those plaques should be in place before the next football season.

Knight was head football coach at Portage between 1971 and 2004, leading the program 217 wins, to 14 conference championships, 10 playoff appearances and a state final appearance in 1977. He was in the Michigan High School Football Coaches Hall of Fame. He was also a track coach for 15 years and an assistant football coach between 2010 and 2016.

He died in October 2021 at the age of 80.

“Coach Knight was instrumental in establishing a winning culture at Portage Central High School that went well beyond sports,” Board of Education President Randy Van Antwerp said in a Tuesday statement. “He was a mentor and friend to countless students, parents, coaches, administrators, and community members. The values he instilled in others, in priority order, remain well known: faith, family, academics, and finally extra-curricular activities. It is appropriate, during this Centennial Year of Portage Public Schools, to add Bob Knight’s name to the rich history of the field to be known as McCamley – Knight Field!”

McCamley, who died in 1961, was a farmer, Portage Township supervisor and the Portage school board president who oversaw the creation of the football and purchase of the land for the field, which the township acquired for $1.

His name has been on the stadium since it opened in 1958 and up until now, it was the only one on any Portage schools facility.

“We appreciate the community’s patience as we thoughtfully considered the District’s policies around naming of facilities after individuals,” Van Antwerp stated. “While we ultimately created a policy prohibiting naming facilities after individuals in the future, we felt it was important to recognize and honor Coach Knight in this way.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox17

Calvin University seeks first head football coach

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The search for Calvin University’s first head football coach is now underway. The news comes weeks after the university announced plans to add a football program. We’re told Calvin’s first coach will be responsible for the design and direction of the Calvin Knights as...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Martin celebrates first state football championship since 80s

MARTIN, Mich. — People in Martin celebrated their high school’s first football state championship since the 1980s on Tuesday. After losses in the semifinals the past two years, the Clippers dominated Merrill over the weekend in a 74-24 victory for the 8-player Division 1 title. “Just a lot...
MARTIN, MI
MLive.com

Belding point guard Brook Simpson undergoes innovative procedure for ACL tear

The Grand Rapids area girls basketball scene will be missing one of its brightest stars this season. Belding point guard Brook Simpson, who committed to the University of Dayton after averaging 26 points a game last winter, suffered a partial anterior cruciate ligament tear during the AAU season this past spring. The injury to her left knee has cost Simpson her junior season.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

Kalamazoo announces three finalists for city attorney job

KALAMAZOO, MI -- The city of Kalamazoo announced Wednesday three finalists for the city attorney job. The finalists are William Kim, Julianne Pastula, and James Porter, according to the agenda for next week’s city commission meeting released Wednesday, Nov. 23. City Attorney Clyde Robinson, hired in 2008, announced in...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Comstock Park boat dealership to host grand opening

A new boat dealership is looking to take advantage of the thriving outdoor economy in Michigan. National boat dealer chain Tommy’s Boats plans to open a new location in Comstock Park next week. The new location will host a ribbon cutting at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 1 at the 16,000-square-foot building, 247 Morrissey Drive NE.
COMSTOCK PARK, MI
threeriversnews.com

Three Rivers native overcomes tragedy to win 2022 USA Memory Championship

THREE RIVERS — Just two days prior to one of the biggest competitions of his year back in October, John Graham was dealt a shocking piece of news. Graham, a 36-year-old Three Rivers native, learned that a family member had died by suicide, something that hit him fairly hard in the run-up to the biggest memory competition in the country, the 2022 USA Memory Championships in Winter Park, Fla.
THREE RIVERS, MI
knightlifenews.com

Loy Norrix cracks down on student ID responsibilities

Loy Norrix students must have their ID out and visible to get into school each day. Last year when students forgot their ID’s, they were able to get a temporary paper ID printed in the tower for free. This year however, the Norrix administrative team has made the decision to stop the paper ID system altogether, and instead print a new, plastic ID for the student every day they forget their original and charge them $5.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

25K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy