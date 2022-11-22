Read full article on original website
fortatkinsononline.com
DNR: Deer harvest numbers updated; 6 firearms incidents reported, including a child fatality
As of Tuesday, some 103,623 deer have been harvested during the 2022 regular gun deer season, according to information released by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR). Of that number, 56,638 were bucks. The regular gun deer season remains open through Sunday, Nov. 27. Additionally, the department reported six...
WBAY Green Bay
SMALL TOWNS: Little Chute welcomes five new women-owned businesses
LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - After sitting vacant for well over a year, Main Street Plaza in downtown Little Chute is bustling once again. And it’s thanks in big part to five new business owners - all women. This week in Small Towns, a closer look at their unique...
uwosh.edu
Titans x 2 Lori Develice Collins grateful to give back to residence life
In her role as residence life director at the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh, Lori Develice Collins ’94, draws on both her experience as a proud Titans X 2 alumna and 20-year employee. Develice Collins arrived as a first-generation college student on campus in fall 1990 not long after her...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
VIDEO | Hidden message found at Regner Park bath house in West Bend, WI
West Bend, WI – A search is underway for the former lifeguards who etched a message in the brickwork of the fireplace at the Regner Park bath house. According to site supervisor Bruce Wenninger, the writing dates to September 1, 1976.
WBAY Green Bay
Colorado LGBTQ Nightclub shooting affecting local community
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The LGBTQ+ Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs is having an impact in the LGBTQ+ community across the country, including here in Northeast Wisconsin. The mass shooting made many businesses re-examine their security measures. The Napalese Lounge in Green Bay is one of Wisconsin’s oldest...
wearegreenbay.com
Arrests made in Canada and Manitowoc amidst Lincoln High School bomb threat
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – A student and a man from Canada were taken into custody after threatening to bring a bomb to a Manitowoc County High School. According to the Manitowoc Police Department, around 12:05 a.m. on Wednesday, a message threatening Lincoln High School was left on a staff member’s voicemail.
WBAY Green Bay
Statewide alert issued for fraud suspect who hit eastern Wisconsin banks
MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A state alert has been issued for a bank fraud suspect who recently struck in eastern Wisconsin. On Nov. 21, Kimberly A. Maine, 51, attempted to cash a check worth $3,640 at Bank First National, 202 N Hickory Street in Whitelaw. Investigators say she used the name Kelly E. Sutherland and provided a debit card and Wisconsin driver’s license with the name Kelly Sutherland.
seehafernews.com
Lincoln High School Released Early due to Bomb Threat
Manitowoc – Lincoln High School is releasing its school at 11 a.m. today, Wednesday, Nov. 23, as police investigate a potential threat to the school community. Shortly before school began Wednesday morning, school staff listened to a voicemail that had been left overnight. The caller indicated that he would...
CBS 58
Child victim in weekend hunting accident identified
BERLIN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- An area organization accepting donations on behalf of the affected family has identified the name of the child who lost his life in a hunting accident on Sunday, Nov. 20. Unimaginable Hope reports that 11-year-old Easton Thom was the victim of the incident in Green...
11-year-old hunting incident victim identified as Berlin Middle School student
An 11-year-old boy was shot in the chest after an attempt at discharging a firearm in the Township of Seneca in Green Lake County.
wearegreenbay.com
A woman who uses similar fraud scheme across the nation spotted in Manitowoc County
WHITELAW, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Manitowoc are looking for any information on a woman who is accused of attempted fraud across the country. According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, on November 21 around 4:15 p.m., authorities were sent to a bank for a reported fraud. A woman came into the back and tried to cash a $3,640 check using the name Kelly Sutherland.
wxerfm.com
Prescribed Burn Expected at North Point in Sheboygan
A fire on Sheboygan’s shoreline is expected within the next few days. That’s not a prediction, but a plan by the Department of Public Works. The site is the bluff which rises above North Point’s rocky outcrop which has become overgrown with invasive species and, over time, has built up an abundance of woody debris that will be burnt, helping to both reduce the debris and kill remaining shrubs. After the burn, seeding and planting of native plants such as milkweed will help restore native cover.
nbc15.com
Sixth-grader who died while hunting was Berlin Middle School student, district confirms
In an effort to fight human trafficking, one movement in Madison is working to inspire men to be agents of change. In total, more than $14 million has been raised since the inaugural event in 2016. Dancing Grannies member looks for closure during Waukesha ceremony.
Two Wisconsin Towns Named Most 'Magical Winter Wonderland Towns' In U.S
Here's where you can find them.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
3 people arrested in major drug bust in neighboring Dodge Co., WI | By Sheriff Dale Schmidt
Dodge Co., WI – At 11:57 a.m. on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, the Dodge County Drug Enforcement Unit, led in this major investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and assisted by the Beaver Dam and Juneau Police Departments, conducted a search warrant at 422 S. Fairfield Avenue Apt #1 in the City of Juneau.
Trial Date Set for Wisconsin Woman Who Allegedly Murdered and Dismembered Lover, Leaving His Mother to Find the Head
The Wisconsin defendant in a horrific murder case is set to face jurors after a court once again determined her to be competent to face charges. The trial for Taylor Denise Schabusiness, 25, is set to begin March 6, 2023, online records show. This happens as Judge Thomas Walsh denied...
Two arrested in Manitowoc school bomb threat, one suspect from Canada
On 11/23/22, at about 12:05 a.m., a message threatening Lincoln High School was left on a staff voice mail.
wtaq.com
Proposed Manitowoc School Curriculum Changes Create Tension
MANITOWOC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Tension was high Tuesday evening at a Manitowoc school board meeting as public speakers were divided on whether to support changes the board has been considering when it comes to leadership and curriculum. “We’re terrified of the things you’re doing,” parent Rebecca Wilinski told the...
wapl.com
Starlite Club in Kaukauna is shutting its doors
The Starlite Club in Kaukauna is closing its doors. The supper club and banquet hall says their final day in business will be December 19th. Starlite plans a “farewell party” for patrons on the 17th, which will mark its 50th anniversary. The Realm of Darkness haunted house will...
Hometown Hero: Neenah native heads to frontlines of pandemic after joining the Navy
Appleton, Wis. (WFRV) – “I always wanted to join the military. My grandpa was a marine so, for me, I really wanted to be a navy corpsman, they’re the marine medics. My grandpa was so proud to be a marine and I remember growing up, him talking about it and how much he loved it, […]
