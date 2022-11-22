ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oshkosh, WI

uwosh.edu

Titans x 2 Lori Develice Collins grateful to give back to residence life

In her role as residence life director at the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh, Lori Develice Collins ’94, draws on both her experience as a proud Titans X 2 alumna and 20-year employee. Develice Collins arrived as a first-generation college student on campus in fall 1990 not long after her...
OSHKOSH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Colorado LGBTQ Nightclub shooting affecting local community

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The LGBTQ+ Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs is having an impact in the LGBTQ+ community across the country, including here in Northeast Wisconsin. The mass shooting made many businesses re-examine their security measures. The Napalese Lounge in Green Bay is one of Wisconsin’s oldest...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Arrests made in Canada and Manitowoc amidst Lincoln High School bomb threat

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – A student and a man from Canada were taken into custody after threatening to bring a bomb to a Manitowoc County High School. According to the Manitowoc Police Department, around 12:05 a.m. on Wednesday, a message threatening Lincoln High School was left on a staff member’s voicemail.
MANITOWOC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Statewide alert issued for fraud suspect who hit eastern Wisconsin banks

MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A state alert has been issued for a bank fraud suspect who recently struck in eastern Wisconsin. On Nov. 21, Kimberly A. Maine, 51, attempted to cash a check worth $3,640 at Bank First National, 202 N Hickory Street in Whitelaw. Investigators say she used the name Kelly E. Sutherland and provided a debit card and Wisconsin driver’s license with the name Kelly Sutherland.
WISCONSIN STATE
seehafernews.com

Lincoln High School Released Early due to Bomb Threat

Manitowoc – Lincoln High School is releasing its school at 11 a.m. today, Wednesday, Nov. 23, as police investigate a potential threat to the school community. Shortly before school began Wednesday morning, school staff listened to a voicemail that had been left overnight. The caller indicated that he would...
MANITOWOC, WI
CBS 58

Child victim in weekend hunting accident identified

BERLIN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- An area organization accepting donations on behalf of the affected family has identified the name of the child who lost his life in a hunting accident on Sunday, Nov. 20. Unimaginable Hope reports that 11-year-old Easton Thom was the victim of the incident in Green...
GREEN LAKE COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

A woman who uses similar fraud scheme across the nation spotted in Manitowoc County

WHITELAW, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Manitowoc are looking for any information on a woman who is accused of attempted fraud across the country. According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, on November 21 around 4:15 p.m., authorities were sent to a bank for a reported fraud. A woman came into the back and tried to cash a $3,640 check using the name Kelly Sutherland.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
wxerfm.com

Prescribed Burn Expected at North Point in Sheboygan

A fire on Sheboygan’s shoreline is expected within the next few days. That’s not a prediction, but a plan by the Department of Public Works. The site is the bluff which rises above North Point’s rocky outcrop which has become overgrown with invasive species and, over time, has built up an abundance of woody debris that will be burnt, helping to both reduce the debris and kill remaining shrubs. After the burn, seeding and planting of native plants such as milkweed will help restore native cover.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
wtaq.com

Proposed Manitowoc School Curriculum Changes Create Tension

MANITOWOC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Tension was high Tuesday evening at a Manitowoc school board meeting as public speakers were divided on whether to support changes the board has been considering when it comes to leadership and curriculum. “We’re terrified of the things you’re doing,” parent Rebecca Wilinski told the...
MANITOWOC, WI
wapl.com

Starlite Club in Kaukauna is shutting its doors

The Starlite Club in Kaukauna is closing its doors. The supper club and banquet hall says their final day in business will be December 19th. Starlite plans a “farewell party” for patrons on the 17th, which will mark its 50th anniversary. The Realm of Darkness haunted house will...
KAUKAUNA, WI

