Read full article on original website
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Pleads Guilty to Selling Goods Shoplifted By Drug Addicts on AmazonTaxBuzzBellevue, PA
5 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
A Predator May Be Operating In MiamiStill UnsolvedMiami, FL
Wendy's limited-time French Toast Sticks will stick around Florida through this weekBest of South FloridaPalm Beach County, FL
How much can it cost to rent or buy an apartment in Miami?USA DiarioMiami, FL
Related
WSVN-TV
Hot meals, fist bumps and P. Diddy: South Florida organizations help families in need on Thanksgiving
MIAMI (WSVN) - Holiday help came through for South Floridians in need on Thanksgiving Day at several events held in Miami-Dade and Broward counties. In North Miami, Embrace Girls Foundation, with the help of Interiors by Steven G., started the day on Thursday by hosting a feast for first responders.
Click10.com
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs helps feed families at one of many Thanksgiving meal events in South Florida
MIAMI – From Miami-Dade to Broward, charities are helping fill South Floridians’ bellies on Thanksgiving Day, holding meal events to ensure no one goes hungry. One of those events featured some serious star power. Hip-hop mogul Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs helped feed families on Thanksgiving Day for The Caring...
miamidolphins.com
Miami Dolphins Feed More Than 9,000 with Thanksgiving Meals Throughout South Florida
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. –The Miami Dolphins impacted more than 9,000 members of the South Florida community as the organization hosted and contributed to a series of Thanksgiving meal distributions leading up to Thanksgiving Day. The organization collaborated with the Dolphins Challenge Cancer (DCC), Football UNITES™ community partners, local minority-owned food partners and corporate partners to feed those in need in the days leading up to the holiday.
WSVN-TV
Zoo Miami mourns loss of elephant ‘patriarch’ Dalip
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Zoo Miami officials on Thanksgiving Day announced the passing of an elephant described as a “patriarch” and “a true legend.”. In a statement, the zoo’s communications director, Ron Magill, confirmed Dalip was “humanely euthanized” on Thursday afternoon after the 56-year-old Asian elephant was found lying down on his habitat and unable to get up.
Miami New Times
The Ten Best Bars Open Thanksgiving Day in Miami
Thanksgiving 2022 has arrived, and that means turkey time with friends, family, and loved ones. But if none of those things are in your plans this week, we won't judge. Instead, we offer this alphabetical list of places to escape T-Day — if only for a drink or two.
Miami football losing Jalen Harrell to tranfer portal was inevitable
Defensive back Jalen Harrell entered the transfer portal. Harrell is the fifth Miami football player in just over a week to announce his intention to transfer. The decision by Harrell seemed inevitable with limited playing time in his Miami career. Harrell appeared in seven games from 2020-2021 with four tackles.
WSVN-TV
Miami Beach 5K Turkey Trot held to support Make-A-Wish Foundation
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Runners gathered for the Turkey Trot in Miami Beach. The organized race was held to support the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Lummus Park, Thursday morning. A staff worker said the South Florida community raised over $74,000 before the event started. “We’re hoping for a few more...
communitynewspapers.com
Fade Masters of Miami: Definitely Not Your Father’s Barber Shop
Settling in at the bar – or should we say the “reception desk” – at this boutique. barber shop on Grand Avenue in the Grove, we got a chance to chat with Vinicio. Larios, CEO of Fade Masters of Miami. Between appointments on this bustling weekday...
WSVN-TV
Stuffed Grape Leaves / Amal, Miami
(WSVN) - Why not bring something different for Thanksgiving this year? We’ve got a dish that’s easy to make in tonight’s Bite with Belkys. Bring ingredients to a boil, stirring frequently. Ensure all ingredients are incorporated before taking off heat. Method of Preparation:. Chop parsley thin and...
WSVN-TV
Special guests expected to make appearance at Outreach Centers in Miami-Dade, Broward
(WSVN) - Outreach programs in Broward and Miami-Dade Counties are lending a helping hand this Thanksgiving. The organization will be feeding the homeless community at 10 a.m., Thursday. Both centers are hosting a special traditional Thanksgiving giveaway to anyone who needs a meal. Special guests are expected to stop by...
WSVN-TV
North Miami hosts 47th Winter National Thanksgiving Day Parade
NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - North Miami held a festive celebration in the streets this Thanksgiving. The city on Thursday hosted its 47th annual Winter National Thanksgiving Day Parade. Revelers of all ages came out to City Hall to enjoy the show. It’s a traditional way to start the festivities...
5 great places to get a Cuban sandwich in Miami
There are plenty of places to get Cuban sandwiches in Miami, but which stand out? Here are five terrific places to get a Cuban sandwich. 1. Enriqueta's Sandwich ShopWhy it stands out: A Miami staple for decades, Enriqueta's has been visited by celebrities like David Beckham, Lauren Jauregui and Nick Jonas. Address: 186 NE 29th St.Hours: 7:15am-2:45pm Monday-Friday and 8am-2:15pm Saturday. Photo: Courtesy of Enriqueta's Sandwich Shop2. Sanguich De MiamiWhy it stands out: Sanguich offers both beef- and pork-based Cuban sandwiches. Address: 2057 SW 8th St.Hours: 10am–6pm Monday-Tuesday and Thursday-Sunday (closed Wednesday).3. La CarretaWhy it stands out:...
Miami Makes the Cut for Former Pac-12 Commitment Bryant
Miami Hurricanes Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Canes news as Miami looks to improve on an already impressive class
Ex-Olympic boxer planned mass shooting at Miami gym: Police
A professional boxer who qualified for the 2008 Olympic Games is facing terrorism charges after authorities said he bought an AK-47 and planned a mass shooting at a Miami gym.
Click10.com
South Florida food giveaways providing Thanksgiving meals for those in need
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – As we enter the holiday season, it’s important to remember all the things that we’re thankful for. It’s also important not to forget the many people in South Florida that may not be as fortunate. On Monday, Local 10 News visited food...
soulofmiami.org
Thanksgiving Brunch at Trump International Beach Resort Miami 11/24/22
The iconic Trump International Beach Resort Miami on Sunny Isles Beach is inviting families and friends to get together and give thanks over brunch this year. The special offering, accompanied by live music, will take place on Thursday, November 24 at the resort’s Azzurro restaurant. Guests can start things...
WSVN-TV
Happy Thanksgiving
South Florida your Storm Station is grateful for YOU! Thank you for trusting us with all you need to know year round. Conditions promise to be mostly sunny, warm and very humid on this Thanksgiving Day. However, if you have outdoor dinner plans with family and friends, it will be dry.
WSVN-TV
South Floridians prepare for Black Friday shopping; experts project busier shopping season than last year
SWEETWATER, FLA. (WSVN) - Malls across South Florida are starting to get packed with holiday shoppers. On Wednesday, families felt the holiday magic at Dolphin Mall after it kicked off its Winter Wonderland to mark the start of the busy shopping season. “This is a spectacular thing the kids get...
gotodestinations.com
The 7 Absolute BEST Breakfast Spots in Miami, Florida – (With Photos)
Miami is a city that never sleeps, and as a tourist, you are probably up for anything. It is a place that offers a variety of different cuisines and cultures. It is also the perfect place to try different types of food. Many restaurants in Miami offer breakfast. But it’s...
Click10.com
Landscaper fatally electrocuted in northwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was fatally electrocuted Thursday afternoon in the Golden Glades area of northwest Miami-Dade, officials said. Neighbors on Northwest 140th Terrace told Local 10 News the victim was a landscaper who was working on a tree and hit a power line. First responders from...
Comments / 0