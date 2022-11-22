ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
miamidolphins.com

Miami Dolphins Feed More Than 9,000 with Thanksgiving Meals Throughout South Florida

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. –The Miami Dolphins impacted more than 9,000 members of the South Florida community as the organization hosted and contributed to a series of Thanksgiving meal distributions leading up to Thanksgiving Day. The organization collaborated with the Dolphins Challenge Cancer (DCC), Football UNITES™ community partners, local minority-owned food partners and corporate partners to feed those in need in the days leading up to the holiday.
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Zoo Miami mourns loss of elephant ‘patriarch’ Dalip

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Zoo Miami officials on Thanksgiving Day announced the passing of an elephant described as a “patriarch” and “a true legend.”. In a statement, the zoo’s communications director, Ron Magill, confirmed Dalip was “humanely euthanized” on Thursday afternoon after the 56-year-old Asian elephant was found lying down on his habitat and unable to get up.
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

The Ten Best Bars Open Thanksgiving Day in Miami

Thanksgiving 2022 has arrived, and that means turkey time with friends, family, and loved ones. But if none of those things are in your plans this week, we won't judge. Instead, we offer this alphabetical list of places to escape T-Day — if only for a drink or two.
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Miami Beach 5K Turkey Trot held to support Make-A-Wish Foundation

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Runners gathered for the Turkey Trot in Miami Beach. The organized race was held to support the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Lummus Park, Thursday morning. A staff worker said the South Florida community raised over $74,000 before the event started. “We’re hoping for a few more...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Fade Masters of Miami: Definitely Not Your Father’s Barber Shop

Settling in at the bar – or should we say the “reception desk” – at this boutique. barber shop on Grand Avenue in the Grove, we got a chance to chat with Vinicio. Larios, CEO of Fade Masters of Miami. Between appointments on this bustling weekday...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Stuffed Grape Leaves / Amal, Miami

(WSVN) - Why not bring something different for Thanksgiving this year? We’ve got a dish that’s easy to make in tonight’s Bite with Belkys. Bring ingredients to a boil, stirring frequently. Ensure all ingredients are incorporated before taking off heat. Method of Preparation:. Chop parsley thin and...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

North Miami hosts 47th Winter National Thanksgiving Day Parade

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - North Miami held a festive celebration in the streets this Thanksgiving. The city on Thursday hosted its 47th annual Winter National Thanksgiving Day Parade. Revelers of all ages came out to City Hall to enjoy the show. It’s a traditional way to start the festivities...
NORTH MIAMI, FL
Axios Miami

5 great places to get a Cuban sandwich in Miami

There are plenty of places to get Cuban sandwiches in Miami, but which stand out? Here are five terrific places to get a Cuban sandwich. 1. Enriqueta's Sandwich ShopWhy it stands out: A Miami staple for decades, Enriqueta's has been visited by celebrities like David Beckham, Lauren Jauregui and Nick Jonas. Address: 186 NE 29th St.Hours: 7:15am-2:45pm Monday-Friday and 8am-2:15pm Saturday. Photo: Courtesy of Enriqueta's Sandwich Shop2. Sanguich De MiamiWhy it stands out: Sanguich offers both beef- and pork-based Cuban sandwiches. Address: 2057 SW 8th St.Hours: 10am–6pm Monday-Tuesday and Thursday-Sunday (closed Wednesday).3. La CarretaWhy it stands out:...
MIAMI, FL
soulofmiami.org

Thanksgiving Brunch at Trump International Beach Resort Miami 11/24/22

The iconic Trump International Beach Resort Miami on Sunny Isles Beach is inviting families and friends to get together and give thanks over brunch this year. The special offering, accompanied by live music, will take place on Thursday, November 24 at the resort’s Azzurro restaurant. Guests can start things...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Happy Thanksgiving

South Florida your Storm Station is grateful for YOU! Thank you for trusting us with all you need to know year round. Conditions promise to be mostly sunny, warm and very humid on this Thanksgiving Day. However, if you have outdoor dinner plans with family and friends, it will be dry.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
gotodestinations.com

The 7 Absolute BEST Breakfast Spots in Miami, Florida – (With Photos)

Miami is a city that never sleeps, and as a tourist, you are probably up for anything. It is a place that offers a variety of different cuisines and cultures. It is also the perfect place to try different types of food. Many restaurants in Miami offer breakfast. But it’s...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Landscaper fatally electrocuted in northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was fatally electrocuted Thursday afternoon in the Golden Glades area of northwest Miami-Dade, officials said. Neighbors on Northwest 140th Terrace told Local 10 News the victim was a landscaper who was working on a tree and hit a power line. First responders from...
