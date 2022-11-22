ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Park, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMBD/WYZZ

Prep Sports Recap for Nov. 22, 2022

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Metamora and Washington won boys basketball season openers at the Kevin Brown Memorial Tournament of Champions on Tuesday. Senior Ethan Kizer scored 17 points to lead the Redbirds past defending class 1A state champ Yorkville Christian, 87-41. Metamora, which finished second in class 2A last season, also got 15 points from […]
METAMORA, IL
The Record North Shore

Pregame Prep: Background, stats and more for Loyola Academy and Lincoln-Way East’s second state-championship meeting

A rivalry with 54 miles in between competitors is unusual in high school football, but the Loyola Academy-Lincoln-Way East relationship is a product of success, not proximity. The cream of the IHSA Class 8A crop has again risen to the top and will compete in the postseason for the fourth time in the last five […] The post Pregame Prep: Background, stats and more for Loyola Academy and Lincoln-Way East’s second state-championship meeting appeared first on The Record.
WILMETTE, IL
cw14online.com

Notre Dame's Durkin signs with Loyola

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A year ago Grace Durkin was coming off back surgery and her golf career was on hold. A year later that must seem like a lifetime ago as Tuesday the Notre Dame senior signed a national letter of intent to play women's golf for Loyola University (Chicago).
NOTRE DAME, IN
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

E-Rabs drop their opener to Chicago Whitney Young

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Chicago Whitney Young always fields strong basketball teams. That’s the case again this season. Ask the East E-Rabs. They lost to Whitney Young Tuesday evening at the RPS 205 Tip-Off Classic 85-43. Whitney Young 6-7 sophomore Antonio Munoz had some spectacular dunks. 6-6 Daniel Johnson also came up big for the Dolphins. The […]
CHICAGO, IL
BET

Chicago Names Street For High School Basketball Legend Killed in 1984

Ben Wilson was an exceptional high school athlete who was surely on his way to the pros when he was senselessly shot and killed. In 1984, when Wilson was just 17 years old, he was regarded as the best high school basketball player in the nation. He had just led Simeon Career Academy to their first state championship. Wilson was supposed to play the season opening game of his senior year when he was shot and killed by a student from a rival school.
CHICAGO, IL
oakpark.com

OPRF approves remake of athletic fields on campus

Last week the Oak Park and River Forest High School board unanimously approved spending a little more than $17.3 million to construct a new 8 lane, 400 meter track and new fields on the school’s campus among various other athletic improvements. The board approved bids totaling $17,335,486 which is down slightly from a previous estimate of $17.6 million. OPRF will use reserve funds to pay for the project.
OAK PARK, IL
959theriver.com

Diocese of Joliet Announced Restructuring of Catholic Schools in Lockport

The Diocese of Joliet has announced a restructuring of Catholic Schools in Lockport. St. Dennis Catholic School and St. Joseph Catholic School, both located in Lockport, were placed in the urgent phase due to the following trends over several years: the combined enrollment of both schools has remained mostly static or declined; overall structural maintenance needs have increased in both frequency and cost; and staffing needs have struggled to be met amid an unrelenting nationwide educator shortage.
LOCKPORT, IL
The Game 730 AM WVFN

Abandoned Indiana Sports Facility Worth $1 Million Was Never Finished

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. In the middle of a field in Gary, Indiana is a million-dollar football stadium and tennis building whose construction was never finished. The field currently has a decaying set of concrete bleachers, an extremely old scoreboard, and even light fixtures for night games standing unused.
GARY, IN
Alina Andras

5 Great Seafood Places in Illinois

Colourful seafood dishPhoto byPhoto by Streets of Food on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you love seafood and you also happen to live in Illinois, here is a list of five amazing seafood places in Illinois that are great options for when you want to try a new restaurant.
ILLINOIS STATE
oakpark.com

Big Week | November 23-30

$18 – $23, 255 Augusta St., Oak Park. The Monday Enrichment Series Presents: Vertical Beauty: Chicago and Illinois Murals. Monday, Nov. 28, 1:15 p.m., Nineteenth Century Charitable Association. Artist John Vergara has created several large murals throughout the city of Chicago. Vergara will discuss what goes into creating massive...
OAK PARK, IL
multihousingnews.com

JVM Realty Acquires Property in Chicago Suburb

Fiduciary Real Estate Development was the previous owner of the firm’s latest Midwest acquisition, which is 45 minutes from downtown Chicago. JVM Realty Corp. has expanded its multifamily portfolio in suburban Chicago with the acquisition of a recently built community in Romeoville, Ill. JVM acquired Seasons at Romeoville from Fiduciary Real Estate Development Inc. for an undisclosed price. The seller was represented by JLL’s Wick Kirby, Amanda Friant and Kevin Girard.
CHICAGO, IL
valpo.life

Statement from Valparaiso Mayor Matt Murphy

Early this afternoon I informed the City’s leadership team, Clerk-Treasurer and City Council that, after much discussion, reflection and thought, I have decided that I will not seek re-election for Mayor in 2023. Coming to this decision was very difficult for me, my wife Polly and my family. I have thoroughly enjoyed serving as the 27th Mayor of Valparaiso. It has been an incredible experience and honor to serve for a season as our Mayor. When I began serving, creating and implementing a strategic plan, I thought for certain I would ask the Citizens of Valparaiso to hire me for at least one more term to accomplish some of the big goals we had set as a Leadership Team and collective community.
VALPARAISO, IN
oakpark.com

West Side, suburban organizations tackle life expectancy gap

To the healthcare workers and the community activists working on the West Side, the fact that COVID-19 took a harsher toll on Black and Hispanic communities wasn’t a surprise. The healthcare disparities have been documented for years, and the pandemic has only made them worse. The disparities are particularly...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy