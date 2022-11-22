Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Holiday Cheer - Chicago Residents to Receive $500 PaymentAneka DuncanChicago, IL
4 Chicago-area Bed Bath & Beyond stores to close by the end of the yearJennifer GeerChicago, IL
$500 Stimulus Check For Residents: Deadline Approaching FastC. HeslopChicago, IL
Light up the Holidays Festival & Parade on 11/25Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
'Blackout Wednesday' 2022: Here's where to get discounted rides on 'Drinksgiving'Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
Prep Sports Recap for Nov. 22, 2022
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Metamora and Washington won boys basketball season openers at the Kevin Brown Memorial Tournament of Champions on Tuesday. Senior Ethan Kizer scored 17 points to lead the Redbirds past defending class 1A state champ Yorkville Christian, 87-41. Metamora, which finished second in class 2A last season, also got 15 points from […]
Pregame Prep: Background, stats and more for Loyola Academy and Lincoln-Way East’s second state-championship meeting
A rivalry with 54 miles in between competitors is unusual in high school football, but the Loyola Academy-Lincoln-Way East relationship is a product of success, not proximity. The cream of the IHSA Class 8A crop has again risen to the top and will compete in the postseason for the fourth time in the last five […] The post Pregame Prep: Background, stats and more for Loyola Academy and Lincoln-Way East’s second state-championship meeting appeared first on The Record.
cw14online.com
Notre Dame's Durkin signs with Loyola
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A year ago Grace Durkin was coming off back surgery and her golf career was on hold. A year later that must seem like a lifetime ago as Tuesday the Notre Dame senior signed a national letter of intent to play women's golf for Loyola University (Chicago).
E-Rabs drop their opener to Chicago Whitney Young
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Chicago Whitney Young always fields strong basketball teams. That’s the case again this season. Ask the East E-Rabs. They lost to Whitney Young Tuesday evening at the RPS 205 Tip-Off Classic 85-43. Whitney Young 6-7 sophomore Antonio Munoz had some spectacular dunks. 6-6 Daniel Johnson also came up big for the Dolphins. The […]
BET
Chicago Names Street For High School Basketball Legend Killed in 1984
Ben Wilson was an exceptional high school athlete who was surely on his way to the pros when he was senselessly shot and killed. In 1984, when Wilson was just 17 years old, he was regarded as the best high school basketball player in the nation. He had just led Simeon Career Academy to their first state championship. Wilson was supposed to play the season opening game of his senior year when he was shot and killed by a student from a rival school.
Bears’ Justin Fields has separated shoulder, torn ligaments
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)-The Bears won’t have to go the remainder of the season without Justin Fields. That became evident Wednesday when doctors cleared Fields to participate in the team’s walk-through practice. Head coach Matt Eberflus couldn’t or wouldn’t say whether or not Fields will be ready to play this Sunday against the Jets. Fields […]
saturdaytradition.com
Illinois lands first commitment for class of 2024 with pledge from in-state OL
While most prospects via the class of 2023 are trying to finalize decisions for college, some players in the class of 2024 are starting to land on commitments. Illinois picked up its first commitment of the 2024 cycle, and this one comes from an in-state prospect. The player is Brandon...
oakpark.com
OPRF approves remake of athletic fields on campus
Last week the Oak Park and River Forest High School board unanimously approved spending a little more than $17.3 million to construct a new 8 lane, 400 meter track and new fields on the school’s campus among various other athletic improvements. The board approved bids totaling $17,335,486 which is down slightly from a previous estimate of $17.6 million. OPRF will use reserve funds to pay for the project.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
After congressional loss, Pekau ready to keep Orland Park a ‘fantastic town’
In Orland Park Mayor Keith Pekau’s first board meeting since his loss to Sean Casten for a congressional seat, he expressed disappointment with the loss but said he was happy he is still running the village. At Monday’s meeting, Pekau said he was not happy with the way the...
959theriver.com
Diocese of Joliet Announced Restructuring of Catholic Schools in Lockport
The Diocese of Joliet has announced a restructuring of Catholic Schools in Lockport. St. Dennis Catholic School and St. Joseph Catholic School, both located in Lockport, were placed in the urgent phase due to the following trends over several years: the combined enrollment of both schools has remained mostly static or declined; overall structural maintenance needs have increased in both frequency and cost; and staffing needs have struggled to be met amid an unrelenting nationwide educator shortage.
Abandoned Indiana Sports Facility Worth $1 Million Was Never Finished
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. In the middle of a field in Gary, Indiana is a million-dollar football stadium and tennis building whose construction was never finished. The field currently has a decaying set of concrete bleachers, an extremely old scoreboard, and even light fixtures for night games standing unused.
5 Great Seafood Places in Illinois
Colourful seafood dishPhoto byPhoto by Streets of Food on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you love seafood and you also happen to live in Illinois, here is a list of five amazing seafood places in Illinois that are great options for when you want to try a new restaurant.
oakpark.com
Big Week | November 23-30
$18 – $23, 255 Augusta St., Oak Park. The Monday Enrichment Series Presents: Vertical Beauty: Chicago and Illinois Murals. Monday, Nov. 28, 1:15 p.m., Nineteenth Century Charitable Association. Artist John Vergara has created several large murals throughout the city of Chicago. Vergara will discuss what goes into creating massive...
wlsam.com
Ted McClelland: Power Ranking the Chicago Mayoral Candidates
John Howell is joined by Ted McClelland, Author and Contributor at Chicago Magazine. Together, they discuss the long list of Chicago Mayoral candidates: their qualifications, their strengths, and their ranking amongst the pack.
multihousingnews.com
JVM Realty Acquires Property in Chicago Suburb
Fiduciary Real Estate Development was the previous owner of the firm’s latest Midwest acquisition, which is 45 minutes from downtown Chicago. JVM Realty Corp. has expanded its multifamily portfolio in suburban Chicago with the acquisition of a recently built community in Romeoville, Ill. JVM acquired Seasons at Romeoville from Fiduciary Real Estate Development Inc. for an undisclosed price. The seller was represented by JLL’s Wick Kirby, Amanda Friant and Kevin Girard.
valpo.life
Statement from Valparaiso Mayor Matt Murphy
Early this afternoon I informed the City’s leadership team, Clerk-Treasurer and City Council that, after much discussion, reflection and thought, I have decided that I will not seek re-election for Mayor in 2023. Coming to this decision was very difficult for me, my wife Polly and my family. I have thoroughly enjoyed serving as the 27th Mayor of Valparaiso. It has been an incredible experience and honor to serve for a season as our Mayor. When I began serving, creating and implementing a strategic plan, I thought for certain I would ask the Citizens of Valparaiso to hire me for at least one more term to accomplish some of the big goals we had set as a Leadership Team and collective community.
Illinois COVID: Another round of relief being offered to Chicago families
The direct cash assistance program is designed to give help to Chicagoans who may have been left out of COVID stimulus.
Winning $1 million Powerball ticket sold in suburban Chicago
TINLEY PARK, Ill. - Check your tickets because a convenience store in suburban Chicago sold a winning $1 million ticket for last weekend's Powerball drawing. The lucky person is now the seventh Illinois Lottery player to win a prize of a million dollars or more so far this year playing Powerball.
VOTE NOW: Where is the Chicago area’s best Italian beef sandwich?
When WGN News Now put out the call asking for the location of your favorite Italian beef sandwich, hundreds of our readers answered. Now it’s time to narrow it down to the area’s top five sandwiches — which means we need your help once more!. Cast your...
oakpark.com
West Side, suburban organizations tackle life expectancy gap
To the healthcare workers and the community activists working on the West Side, the fact that COVID-19 took a harsher toll on Black and Hispanic communities wasn’t a surprise. The healthcare disparities have been documented for years, and the pandemic has only made them worse. The disparities are particularly...
Comments / 0