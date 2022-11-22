Read full article on original website
Red tide, dead fish continue impacting parts of Sarasota County as holiday weekend approaches
State and local officials have been keeping a close eye on red tide conditions throughout Florida's Gulf Coast. With the holiday weekend approaching, out-of-state visitors are starting to notice impacts in parts of Sarasota County.
North Port family welcomes home twins just after Thanksgiving
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - A North Port family has two extra blessings for Thanksgiving this year. After more than five years trying to add to their family, Mattheaw and Crystal Lintz are bringing their newborn twin girls home, just in time for their first Thanksgiving. Olive and Piper Lintz were born Monday at Sarasota Memorial Hospital-Venice. The family spent years trying to get pregnant naturally and they soon sought medical intervention. Their first embryo transfer in September of 2021 resulted in a miscarriage, but they decided to try again. Since opening in November of 2021, SMH-Venice has delivered more than 200 babies, but the Lintz girls were the first set of twins delivered at SMH-Venice.
Sarasota mobile park homeowners thankful for help with Hurricane Ian debris removal
NORTH PORT, Fla. — Homeowners at some mobile home parks in Sarasota are having a sigh of relief after they've gotten much-needed help hauling out Hurricane Ian-related household debris. A special waiver to the county from the Federal Emergency Management Agency has given way to moving out their debris...
Salvation Army to host Thanksgiving Day meal in Manatee County
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - If you are in need of a hot meal today, The Salvation Army in Bradenton is offering a free community Thanksgiving lunch. The Salvation Army will serve Thanksgiving dinner for the community starting at noon. They are located at 1204 14th Street West, Bradenton, 34205 –...
Salvation Army provides 'more than just a meal' on Thanksgiving Day
VENICE, Fla — After a brief hiatus due to Covid, The Salvation Army of Sarasota brought back its Thanksgiving luncheon tradition of providing hot meals to families in need. More than 100 volunteers prepared and packed Thanksgiving Day dinners for 350 families. The Venice High School Football team served as delivery drivers to help distribute meals to seniors in the community.
82° on the Suncoast, 350° in the oven!
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We have a quiet Thanksgiving weekend on the Suncoast, except for the possibility of patchy morning fog through Sunday. The most unusual weather will be in New Mexico, Texaco and even northern Mexico with some snow developing!. We’re tracking a cold front that will drop south...
With ID theft on the rise, Manatee County lends a shredding hand
BRADENTON, Fla. — One shred at a time…. In an attempt to help residents avoid identity theft, Manatee County is helping residents destroy important paperwork. The county held a shred event this past weekend and is offering tips to help residents keep their documents safe. What You Need To...
Couple and dog safe after fire destroys Bradenton home
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A couple and their dog escaped injured Tuesday after their home caught fire, officials said. The fire started shortly after 10:30 a.m. in the rear of the home on 14th Avenue Drive West and spread into the attic and rear porch, West Manatee Battalion Chief Tyler McDonald said.
City of Venice reminds residents of Christmas Parade rules, route
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Venice will host its Christmas Parade the Saturday after Thanksgiving. The Downtown Venice Holiday Parade will kick off at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 26. Pre-parade entertainment will start at 5:30 p.m. The City of Venice prohibits the throwing of candy and trinkets in order...
Runners, walkers take off the in the Nathan Benderson Park Turkey Trot 5K
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Runners and walkers burned some calories ahead of Thanksgiving dinner today at the Nathan Benderson Park Turkey Trot. Nearly 3,500 runners and walkers of all ages and abilities — some with strollers, some with dogs — took to Sarasota-Bradenton’s Nathan Benderson Park Thanksgiving morning for the fifth annual Florida Turkey Trot Presented By Publix. It’s the biggest turnout the race has reported so far.
Jeff LaBelle Welcomes Visitors to Sarasota, Florida – Still a Beautiful Place to live and visit
Although we are saddened by the devastation south of us from Hurricane Ian, Sarasota was barely scathed. “As a long time resident and business owner in Sarasota, I have watched it grow and thrive”, said Jeffrey LaBelle. It’s beautiful with award winning beach, Siesta Key Beach, and nearby Longboat Key, Lido Key and Casey Key. St. Petersburg, Tampa and Clearwater are all close by. Downtown Sarasota is a vibrant community, with younger families moving in and expanding outside of downtown to Lakewood Ranch and Palmer Ranch.
A Guide to Parrish Florida: A Country Town with Modern Appeal
Parrish Florida is located about 45 minutes east of Tallahassee and about 10 minutes west of Crawfordville. It’s a small town with big appeal, offering visitors a taste of country living with modern comforts and attractions. Here are answers to some questions you might have about Parrish and what it has to offer.
Florida School Bus Attendant Saves Drowning Toddler
Thanks to Charlotte County Public Schools (CCPS) bus attendant Kathleen Richardson, a local family has something extra special to be thankful for this holiday season. On Nov. 16, Richardson saved the life of her neighbor’s 17-month-old child from drowning after falling into a swimming pool. Richardson responded after hearing the boy’s mother calling for help because the child was unresponsive. Charlotte County Public Schools released a statement on their site, confirming this incident.
Florida DEP releases update on Piney Point
PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Environmental Protection has released another update on the phosphogypsum stacks at Piney Point. Piney Point made headlines in April 2021 when 215 million gallons of wastewater were pumped from the facility into Port Manatee. The polluted water, according to members of Suncoast Waterkeeper, played a major role in exacerbating the red tide bloom months later.
Four Florida Men Arrested As Unlicensed Contractors During Undercover Operation
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office arrested four people on multiple charges during Operation Recover, an undercover initiative to protect citizens from unlicensed contractors. After the devastating property damage caused by Hurricane Ian, the sheriff’s office planned an investigative effort to identify and arrest individuals engaging
Happy Thanksgiving from ABC7!
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Happy Thanksgiving from ABC7! Click to see what all our News and Weather staff are thankful for this year! Have a blessed Thanksgiving!!
Sarasota County issues holiday schedule for disaster recovery, debris collection
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County has released the holiday schedules for both its Disaster Recovery Center and for waste management. In observance of the Thanksgiving holiday, the DRC will be closed Nov. 24 -27 and will reopen Nov. 28, operating 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The DRC is closed on Sundays.
Renewed push for highway safety highlighted by deputy’s death
There’s a new push to improve highway safety as the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office and the community mourn the loss of a 23-year-old deputy. Anyone who drives on the interstate can see the need. On Tuesday night, Deputy Christopher Taylor was killed on the side of the road, where he should have been safe.
8 Awesome Things to Do at Siesta Key, FL
Siesta Key is a narrow island in Sarasota County, Florida with a great beach town vibe. The beautiful weather, amazing beaches and great local restaurants offer so many fun things to do at Siesta Key, Florida throughout the year. Whether you’re visiting Siesta Key with family or friends, you’re sure to have a great time in this beautiful beach destination on Florida’s Gulf Coast.
Morning Fog Visits the Black Friday Commute List
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Morning fog is on the list for Black Friday. And it’s free, courtesy of Mother Nature. Dewpoints, air temperature and relative humidity are all in alignment to produce fog for those driving to doorbuster sales in the early morning. The fog will affect all Suncoast counties, as well as the coastline. If you plan on taking the boat out, it’s best to go after 10 am. Expect morning fog to be present the next two days. After the fog dissipates the sunshine will return, with no rain in the forecast.
