As we head into Thanksgiving, we're thankful for you, our CovrPrice friends and followers. We're also grateful to be a part of an industry we love. Our daily lives satellites around comic book trends, and we always look forward to seeing what ends up on our Top 10. We don't always know what will make it until the list populates on Sunday nights. Yet, this week's list should make sense to those following recent comic book news and some of the hottest sales of the week. With content confirmations, most of this week's entries linger on pure content speculation. The rest feature books that comic fans want for their collections. Thank you for spending the time to read these every week.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO