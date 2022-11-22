Read full article on original website
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel fans are practically losing their minds after recalling a post-credits scene that never existed
After 30 whole movies, Marvel fans have witnessed countless post-credits scenes, either those that had us leaving the theater excited for what’s to come or grumbling that we waited all that time for just some underwhelming extra gag. There have been so many over the years, in fact, that it’s hard to remember them all. Nonetheless, one memory impaired MCU lover has the opposite problem, as they’re convinced they’ve seen a credits sequence that never existed.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Henry Cavill says Superman won’t stop him from joining the MCU as Doctor Doom’s debut looms
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has officially had its red carpet premiere, meaning our first reactions to the highly anticipated sequel are out there — and thankfully they promise it will be a worthy follow-up that’ll honor the memory of Chadwick Boseman. But there’s plenty else going on in the Marvel universe at the moment besides just that, ranging from Henry Cavill teasing that an MCU role isn’t an impossibility to a long-awaited villain finally being confirmed to be crawling their way out of hell.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Zoe Saldaña admits she’s ready to be done with the MCU as ‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ sleighs critics
Can you believe that, in just over one week’s time, the Christmas season will officially have begun for Marvel lovers as The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is set to drop on Disney Plus next Friday? And now, ahead of this incoming festive gift from the House of Ideas, the verdict on the Special Presentation has been given as critics unwrap their initial reactions to James Gunn’s first MCU outing in five years. Unfortunately, we’ve also got some less good news for Gamora groupies…
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Panther’ producer warns you’d better not hold your breath waiting for that Disney Plus spinoff series
When Ryan Coogler was revealed to have signed a first-look development deal with the Disney empire and its many offshoots, the exciting news emerged that a Black Panther spinoff series focusing on Danai Gurira’s Okoye was on the filmmaker’s to-do list. That was all the way back in...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Dwayne Johnson incites a war on Thor while DC allegedly tries to poach the MCU’s biggest asset
Now that Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn has taken over as the new co-head of DC Studios, he’s attempting to bridge the gap between the fandoms of Marvel and its Distinguished Competition. But despite his valiant efforts, it seems some battles just cannot be stopped as Black Adam‘s Dwayne Johnson has inadvertently waged war on Chris Hemsworth’s Thor and a wild new rumor claims that Warner Bros. execs attempted to steal Marvel’s MVP to save their own flailing franchise.
Hypebae
Let Fruity Booty's FW22 Collection Unleash Your Inner Animal
London-based bodywear label Fruity Booty just unveiled its new Fall/Winter 2022 offering, fuelled by butter-soft fabrics, recycled mesh and deadstock satin. Launching as the brand celebrates its fifth anniversary, the collection features Fruity Booty’s most popular styles and signature silhouettes, reimagined in new colors and fabrics. Following the release of the brand’s swimwear and seamless collections, Fall/Winter sees FB return to its roots, with a distinct focus on its core categories of underwear and lingerie.
ComicBook
Star Trek: Picard Star Jonathan Frakes Asked J.J. Abrams to Let Him Direct Star Trek 4
Star Trek has a long history of its actors stepping into the director's chair, whether it's Leonard Nimoy and Simon Pegg in the movies or numerous actors including LeVar Burton and Patrick Stewart on TV. One of those is Jonathan Frakes, who has directed the films Star Trek: First Contact and Star Trek: Insurrection, along with episodes of Star Trek: The Next Generation, Voyager, Deep Space Nine, Discovery, Picard, and Strange New Worlds (as well as the interactive movie Star Trek: Vulcan). So it makes sense that when the series got its reboot, Frakes made a pitch to direct one of those movies.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Tom Holland’s Spider-Man gets the crossover we’ve always wanted to see as ‘Wakanda Forever’ spinoff talk heats up
Happy Monday, Marvel maniacs! Wakanda Forever fever is currently sweeping the globe following Black Panther 2‘s box office-breaking opening weekend, and naturally ever-greedy fans are already ready to return to this corner of the MCU, and are gearing up for some spinoffs. We’ve got Ironheart to come next fall, of course, but it seems a different character is folks’ preferred pick to lead an offshoot. Elsewhere, a dream Spidey crossover has come true thanks to some fan ingenuity…
ComicBook
Marvel's Blade Reboot Reportedly Darker Than Other MCU Movies
Blade is heading into uncharted territory. Monday, it was widely reported the upcoming reboot from Marvel Studios found its new director in Yann Demange. Coupled with those reports was the idea that the Burbank-based production house wanted to pivot tone, making the production one of the franchise's darkest outings yet.
ComicBook
Marvel Puts Spider-Man in a Rap Battle With Eminem (Yes, Really)
Spider-Man will be going up a different kind of foe, in a very different kind of battle. Marvel has revealed that Spider-Man vs. Eminem is about to be an actual thing, as the Wall-Crawler will face Slim Shady in a rap battle! Not to worry, though: Spider-Man rapping against Eminem isn't about to be some weird twist in Marvel Universe canon: Instead, an image of Spidey and Eminem facing-off over the mic has been revealed as the variant cover design for Amazing Spider-Man #1 (Legacy #895), which will be launching a new era of Spider-Man stories, and is now on sale!
Madonna Declares She's 'In The Mood For Love' Despite Fans Attacking Her For Wearing Animal Fur: 'The Epitome Of Cruelty'
The Material Girl has gone too far with her wardrobe choices.Madonna took to Instagram on Monday, November 21, to tell fans she was “in the mood for love,” but things quickly took a turn south.Social media users were outraged to see a long fur coat wrapped around the 64-year-old's nearly naked body as she posed in various provocative positions.The Queen of Pop’s bizarre behaviors have always been a cause for concern among fans, except this time around, her saucy ways were the least of their worries.MADONNA STRANGELY 'GROOMS' HERSELF IN WEIRD VIDEO AS BACKLASH FROM 'DISGUSTED' FANS RAGES ONMadonna’s comments...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: James Gunn destroys hopes for ‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ as Sony plans to drain the ‘Spider-Verse’ dry
Would you believe there’s only one week to go until The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special premieres on Disney Plus next Friday? Well, as high as the hype is after those positive first reactions, James Gunn has unfortunately crushed hopes today by confirming that the festive standalone won’t feature the MCU debut of an iconic cosmic character. Elsewhere, Sony is up to its old tricks again by announcing it’s expanding the Spider-Verse in more ways that fans are destined to dislike.
ComicBook
Quentin Tarantino Reveals Marvel Movie He Would Actually Make
Despite previously saying he's got no interest in directing a movie for the House of Ideas, Quentin Tarantino is still spitballing about Marvel movies he would direct. Speaking during an event promoting his new book Cinema Speculation, Tarantino was asked by film critic/host/noted comic book fan Elvis Mitchell about making one, revealing that in the unlikely event that he actually made a Marvel movie there's only one title he would consider, Sgt. Fury and His Howling Commandos. For old-school Marvel fans, the title was a war comic with the titular Nick Fury and his band of heroes.
wegotthiscovered.com
Quentin Tarantino says his eight-episode limited series is completely written and ready to set up in 2023
Expect to see more of Quentin Tarantino‘s work in the future. The famous filmmaker announced that he’s finished writing his brand new limited series and that it will enter production around next year. In an interview with Tom Segura in 2 Bears, 1 Cave, Tarantino opened up about...
ComicBook
Doctor Strange 2 Concept Art Teases Arrival of Major Marvel Characters
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness took fans on a trip to all corners of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, further expanding on the mind-melting concepts that comes standard as part of the Doctor Strange franchise. While movie-goers were shown all kinds of multiversal goodness, even more was cut from the film—including some of the character's most important supporting cast.
Mario Lopez Reveals He & Wife Courtney Love To Jet Off On 'Quick Weekend Getaways' For Fun Date Nights: 'We're Always Laughing'
Though Mario Lopez and Courtney Lopez have been married for 10 years, they still love spending time together. So much so, the two, who share three kids: Gia, Dominic and Santino, make an effort to be alone as much as they can. "We like to go on quick getaways, whether it's to Vegas or Santa Barbara or San Diego," the 49-year-old who is first brand ambassador for Real Essentials, the go-to apparel brand for affordable and quality basics, exclusively tells OK!. "We go for the night so we can sleep, catch up, go to dinner or wine tasting. We go...
ComicBook
Star Wars: Andor Season 1 Finale Confirms What Prisoners Were Building
One of the final and arguably most compelling storylines in Season 1 of Star Wars: Andor saw Diego Luna's Cassian being imprisoned in an Imperial facility, where he would meet Andy Serkis' Kino Loy. The inmates, along with everyone else in the facility, were tasked with building mysterious pieces of equipment for the Galactic Empire, sparking speculation among fans in regards to whether this equipment was for a specific purpose or if it was symbolic of how little the Empire valued human life. With the Season 1 premiere out now on Disney+, audiences learned the importance of the equipment.
ComicBook
Top 10 Comic Books Rising in Value in the Last Week Include Silk, Spider-Man, and Escape From New York
As we head into Thanksgiving, we're thankful for you, our CovrPrice friends and followers. We're also grateful to be a part of an industry we love. Our daily lives satellites around comic book trends, and we always look forward to seeing what ends up on our Top 10. We don't always know what will make it until the list populates on Sunday nights. Yet, this week's list should make sense to those following recent comic book news and some of the hottest sales of the week. With content confirmations, most of this week's entries linger on pure content speculation. The rest feature books that comic fans want for their collections. Thank you for spending the time to read these every week.
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Confirms Two MAJOR Marvel Characters Survived The Blip
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever confirmed that two major Marvel characters survived The Blip. *Spoilers ahead for the MCU sequel* Well, the movie actually lets fans know that Nakia and her son survived Thanos wiping away half of the universe. Viewers were shocked that T'Challa had a son that no one knew about. But, it makes sense that the couple might keep their child a secret. You can tell little Toussaint actually survived The Blip because of the fact he looks to be about 5-6 years old. There's no way he could have been born after everyone came back. It's a wild thing to have confined to the margins of this movie. But, it opens up so many possibilities for the future.
Polygon
The Devil in Me tackles the true-crime craze, and it’s scary as hell
The Dark Pictures Anthology has been exploring all flavors of horror, from Sumerian demons deep in the desert to ghost ships stranded at sea. The Devil in Me, the newest and final entry in the anthology series’ first season, promises a more intimate adventure, delving into the true-crime story of H.H. Holmes and his semi-apocryphal Murder Castle in Chicago. This isn’t a story of supernatural mummies or harrowing journeys through time — it’s about five burned-out media employees trying to survive a modern imitator of Holmes (and probably dying in the process).
