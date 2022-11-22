Juice and Bowl Bar Jugo Boss Appears Poised to Open New Location in Lighthouse Point

The building on the northeast corner of South Federal Highway and Northeast 24 th Street may be the future home Jugo Boss . The juice and smoothie bar closed its location inside Alton Food Hall back in July, saying in a Facebook post that it was in search of a new location. Plan review paperwork submitted by Jugo Boss LLC for 2438 N Federal Highway appears to indicate the women-owned and -operated brand’s new home has been found, this time in Lighthouse Point .

“Jugo Boss,” says the brand’s website, “was born as a personal journey. It all started in 2017 [when] we began serving juices, açaí bowls and smoothies in our food truck in South Florida. It became a known name in the community.”

The Jugo Boss menu has featured bowls like the Blue Skies ( Base: pineapple, banana, blue spirulina. Toppings: granola, banana, strawberry, blueberry honey ) and smoothies like the Hulk—with pineapple, mango, banana, spinach, kale, agave, almond milk, and hemp seeds, plus, for an “Angry Hulk,” an option to add ginger—and the Sunshine, with mango, banana, coconut milk, vanilla, agave, and shaved coconut.

The brand’s cold pressed juices have included Carrot Orange with lemon and ginger; Cucumber-Pineapple; and Sweet Green, with cucumber, Granny Smith Apple, pineapple, and lemon.

“We’re so happy to move back into Broward County,” co-owner Mariana Uribe told What Now on Tuesday evening. Uribe added that the reopened restaurant will also offer a selection of sandwiches and wraps.

UPDATE: This article was updated to include a comment from the owner.

