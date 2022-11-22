ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Famed Musician Announces He Is Running for President

Famed musician Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, has announced that he once again plans to run for President of the United States in 2024, according to the New York Post. West, 45, said in a video that known far-right figure Milo Yiannopoulos is working on his campaign.
Biden administration eases bankruptcy guidelines for student loan borrowers

Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Student loan borrowers will have an easier path to discharging their debt through bankruptcy with new policy changes by the Biden Administration. The Justice Department announced new guidelines for granting bankruptcy to people carrying student loan debt, in coordination with the Department of Education. The announcement says the updated policy will "ensure consistent treatment" for borrowers seeking to discharge their debt through bankruptcy.
Student Loan Payments Resume in January -- Unless the Pause Gets Extended

When President Joe Biden announced his plan to cancel up to $20,000 in student loan debt for eligible borrowers on Aug. 24, he also made one final extension to the current moratorium on federal loan payments and interest. However, now that the onetime student loan debt relief program has been...

