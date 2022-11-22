Read full article on original website
Related
Biden reaches for his pen — and undermines separation of powers
Faced with a Congress that would not endorse his expansive regulatory agenda, President Obama famously remarked, “I’ve got a pen and I’ve got a phone.” Almost 10 years later, governing by executive fiat continues. The latest round of policymaking by pen and phone came when President...
The Courts Are Probably Going to Kill Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness Plan
Student debt forgiveness for 40 million Americans is on hold indefinitely after another legal setback on Monday—and legal experts are warning that it’s possible the measure will be killed by the courts before anyone sees debt relief. A federal appeals court issued a preliminary injunction on Monday preventing...
Should I Cancel My Student Loan Refund Now That Biden’s Forgiveness Plan Is on Hold?
The Biden administration's one-time student loan forgiveness plan has been blocked by courts, leaving many borrowers to wonder what they should do with their student loan refund. Explore: 4 Government...
Michael Cohen says Ivanka Trump's self-exile from politics may be because she was the FBI's mole at Mar-a-Lago
Cohen told MSNBC's Katie Phang he thought Jared and Ivanka "potentially were the moles in terms of the Mar-a-Lago documents and so on."
Famed Musician Announces He Is Running for President
Famed musician Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, has announced that he once again plans to run for President of the United States in 2024, according to the New York Post. West, 45, said in a video that known far-right figure Milo Yiannopoulos is working on his campaign.
The Biden Administration Is Appealing After A Judge Ordered It To End The Student Loan Forgiveness Plan
A federal judge declared on Thursday that President Joe Biden's plan to forgive student loan debt for millions of Americans is unconstitutional and ordered the program to be dissolved. In a 26-page order, US District Judge Mark Pittman, an appointee of former president Donald Trump, ruled that the Biden administration...
Democrats Give Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts An Ultimatum
Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse and Rep. Hank Johnson ordered the chief justice to name someone who can testify on the court’s ethics scandals.
What's Next for Student Loan Borrowers After Federal Judge Strikes Down Biden's Debt Forgiveness Plan?
A U.S. District Court Judge in Texas has ruled that President Biden's student loan forgiveness plan is unconstitutional, leaving millions of student loan borrowers in limbo after they were promised debt relief last August.
Biden, holding out for Supreme Court, offers another student loan payment pause extension
The payment pause began under former President Donald Trump during the pandemic. Biden said in August it wouldn't be extended past Dec. 31, 2022.
Business Insider
Why you should repay your student loans even after Biden extended the repayment pause
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. The Biden administration has extended the...
Biden extends student loan repayment freeze as forgiveness program is tied up in courts
The Biden administration is yet again extending the pause on federal student loan payments, a benefit that began in March 2020 to help people who were struggling financially due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Conservative states tell Supreme Court that Biden's student loan relief was a power grab
The Supreme Court could rule quickly on the administration's request to revive the student loan relief effort. A decision could come within days.
Biden’s other student loan cancellation program leaves thousands in the lurch: 'Very difficult'
Student loan borrowers from Corinthian Colleges are still stuck in limbo regarding their debt, almost six months after the debt cancellation was announced by the Biden administration.
Biden to extend student loan pause as court battle drags on
The pandemic-era payment pause was set to expire Jan. 1, a date that Biden set before his debt cancellation plan stalled in the face of legal challenges from conservative opponents.
Essence
In Reaction To GOP's Student Loan Debt Relief Opposition, Biden Extends Pause To June 2023
The months-long moratorium will serve as the much-needed reprieve many borrowers need. It looks like much of the country can breath a sigh of relief, if not for the next few months at least. The Biden administration announced it is yet again extending the pause on federal student loan payments,...
Biden administration eases bankruptcy guidelines for student loan borrowers
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Student loan borrowers will have an easier path to discharging their debt through bankruptcy with new policy changes by the Biden Administration. The Justice Department announced new guidelines for granting bankruptcy to people carrying student loan debt, in coordination with the Department of Education. The announcement says the updated policy will "ensure consistent treatment" for borrowers seeking to discharge their debt through bankruptcy.
CNET
Student Loan Payments Resume in January -- Unless the Pause Gets Extended
When President Joe Biden announced his plan to cancel up to $20,000 in student loan debt for eligible borrowers on Aug. 24, he also made one final extension to the current moratorium on federal loan payments and interest. However, now that the onetime student loan debt relief program has been...
Biden administration to ask Supreme Court to reinstate student loan relief plan
The Justice Department indicated Thursday that it plans to ask the Supreme Court to reinstate a Biden administration plan that would provide student loan forgiveness to millions of Americans. This comes after the plan has been blocked by two separate federal court rulings. On Monday, the 8th Circuit Court of...
Biden hits pause on federal student loan payments again pending court ruling
Federal student loan payments have been paused in hopes the Supreme Court will lift injunction against President Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan.
Comments / 0