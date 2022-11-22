ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

iShares MSCI Japan Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for EWJ

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the iShares MSCI Japan ETF (Symbol: EWJ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $55.57, changing hands as high as $55.74 per share. iShares MSCI Japan shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EWJ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Swiss Market Ends Marginally Up

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended slightly up on Friday after a choppy ride, as investors largely refrained from making significant moves amid a lack of fresh triggers. The benchmark SMI ended with a small gain of 10.47 points or 0.09% at 11,168.03. The index, which climbed to 11,140.38...
Is Trending Stock Costamare Inc. (CMRE) a Buy Now?

Costamare (CMRE) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Over the past month, shares of this shipping company have returned -0.6%, compared to the...
Why Is Canadian Pacific (CP) Up 9.8% Since Last Earnings Report?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Canadian Pacific (CP). Shares have added about 9.8% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Canadian Pacific due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
Stocks To Buy Today? 2 Lithium Mining Stocks In Focus

Lithium mining stocks have been on the rise in recent years, as the demand for lithium batteries has exploded. A number of companies have significant holdings in Lithium deposits, and these companies are reaping the benefits. Lithium stocks can be a good investment for a number of reasons. First, Lithium...
Why Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) Might be Well Poised for a Surge

Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving. Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of this company is driving...
Consumer Sector Update for 11/25/2022: MANU,CELH,DIS,HYZN,BHAT

Consumer stocks were narrowly higher in Black Friday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) little changed and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) just rising 0.1%. In company news, Manchester United (MANU) was extending its gains again on Friday, rising almost 15%, following media...
Why Celsius Holdings Stock Was Climbing This Week

Shares of Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ: CELH) were on the move this week after the energy drink maker signed a deal with the Professional Fighters League (PFL) to become its official energy drink partner. Celsius stock jumped on the news on Wednesday and continued to gain on Friday. For the week,...
Why Manchester United Stock Was Rocketing Higher Again Today

Shares of Manchester United (NYSE: MANU) were surging again Friday as talk of possible buyouts of the storied English soccer club fueled further gains in the stock. As of 12:15 p.m. ET, shares were up 15.3%. So what. Manchester United shares are now up by around 67% this week as...
Here's Why You Should Hold Crane Holdings (CR) Stock for Now

Crane Holdings Co. CR is well-poised to gain from its diverse end markets, including general industrial, chemical and pharmaceutical markets despite pandemic impacts, inflationary pressures and supply-chain issues. Also, CR’s improving order trends, investment in technology, efforts to develop products and focus on commercial excellence will likely boost its performance in the quarters ahead.
Does Tecnoglass (TGLS) Have the Potential to Rally 29% as Wall Street Analysts Expect?

Shares of Tecnoglass (TGLS) have gained 38.3% over the past four weeks to close the last trading session at $28.73, but there could still be a solid upside left in the stock if short-term price targets of Wall Street analysts are any indication. Going by the price targets, the mean estimate of $37 indicates a potential upside of 28.8%.
Why Is Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) Up 7.1% Since Last Earnings Report?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Antero Midstream Corporation (AM). Shares have added about 7.1% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Antero Midstream Corporation due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (DOCN) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (DOCN) appears an attractive pick, as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This upgrade is essentially a reflection of an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. A company's changing earnings picture is at...
Why Is EQT Corporation (EQT) Up 11.4% Since Last Earnings Report?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for EQT Corporation (EQT). Shares have added about 11.4% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is EQT Corporation due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
American Airlines (AAL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, American Airlines (AAL) closed at $14.50, marking a +0.55% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.03% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.45%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%. Prior to today's trading, shares of...
Union Pacific (UNP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Union Pacific (UNP) closed at $213.33 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.38% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.45%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%. Coming into today, shares of the railroad had gained 8.41%...
Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) closed the most recent trading day at $265.13, moving +0.26% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.45%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.05%. Coming into today, shares of the company had...
Technology Sector Update for 11/25/2022: RELL,DM,RMBL

Technology stocks were declining Friday afternoon, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) falling 0.5% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was sliding 0.9%. In company news, Richardson Electronics (RELL) gained 8.4% after the customized display company late Wednesday said it will start carrying radio frequency gallium nitride components from Gallium Semiconductor through a new distribution agreement with the chipmaker. Financial terms were not disclosed.
Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - IEFA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (Symbol: IEFA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $61.93, changing hands as high as $62.15 per share. iShares Core MSCI EAFE shares are currently trading up about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IEFA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
U.S. Bancorp (USB) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

U.S. Bancorp (USB) closed the most recent trading day at $44.26, moving +0.34% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.03% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.45%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%. Heading into today, shares of the company...

