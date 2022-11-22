ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

LSU advances to title game of Cayman Islands Classic

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) — Adam Miller made five 3-pointers and scored 23 points, KJ Williams added 19 points and LSU beat Akron 73-58 on Tuesday in the semifinals of the Cayman Islands Classic.

Williams, who scored 33 points in a tournament opener, picked up his third foul with 17 minutes left in the game but didn’t get called for another in playing 31 minutes. He had a team-high three steals as LSU forced Akron into 14 turnovers and 26% shooting.

LSU took its first double-digit lead, 55-44, on Miller’s 3-pointer with 9:12 remaining as the Tigers started the second half by scoring 22 of the opening 31 points.

Justice Hill added 14 for LSU (5-0). The Tigers shot 48% and made nine 3-pointers.

Xavier Castaneda scored 28 points for Akron (3-2). Sammy Hunter added 13 points and Enrique Freeman, who entered averaging 16.8 points and 10.3 rebounds, had three points and 10 rebounds.

Akron led 35-32 at the half behind Castaneda’s 15 points, five rebounds and four assists. Both teams shot below 39% from the field but combined to make 22 of 26 free throws.

