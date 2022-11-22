ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Fox5 KVVU

Holiday carnival with ‘Mini Matterhorn’ slide to be held at Henderson casino

Signatures submitted in move to break up Clark County School District. Only on FOX5: Behind the scenes of completing a home inspection before becoming a foster parent. Now more than ever before, Clark County needs foster parents. These are people like you, who provide a temporary place for kids to call home but before a child can be fostered, there are several steps that need to be completed.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
news3lv.com

Forte and Friends 'Chef Residency Series'

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Two times a week, guest chefs are taking over the kitchen at forte tapas for what's being called the forte and friends chef residency series. Joining us now is the caviar queen and owner of Forte Tapas, Nina Manchev, and the current chef in residency, Joshua Bianchi.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Foodie Tour showcases three Las Vegas barbecue restaurants

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Smoke, fire, and a lot of barbecue sauce!. The Finger Licking Foodie Tours is debuting its Las Vegas BBQ Tour, highlighting fan-favorite barbecue joints around the valley. The three-hour culinary tour spotlights Rollin Smoke Barbeque, Jessie Rae’s BBQ, and Big B’s Texas BBQ.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas shelter asks community for gift donations this holiday season

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Shade Tree, a Las Vegas shelter for domestic violence and human trafficking survivors and their children, is asking for the community’s assistance in donating gifts as the holiday season approaches. The clients’ holiday wish list items may be found on the shelter’s Amazon...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Thanksgiving tip: How to recycle properly following a big gathering

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Thanksgiving is here, and picking up properly following a big gathering can take some time and effort. According to reports, household waste increases by 25%, which can add up to one million tons of trash to our landfills. The City of Las Vegas has provided...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Superhero Thursday: Communities In Schools-Nevada help families with Thanksgiving meals

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Each month we bring you stories highlighting Communities In Schools-Nevada or CIS. It's a program helping students with the greatest needsinside and outside the classroom. This time, our Krystal Allan stopped by Cashman Middle School for a special pre-Thanksgiving event. CIS teamed up with volunteers from the NAIOP, a commercial real estate organization, to help families in the program. It's an annual event giving families a memorable and filling holiday meal.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Blessed Giving Event helps those in need during holidays

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Those in need this holiday season were able to get some support from the community. Hundreds of people showed up for the Blessed Giving Event in the central part of the valley. Free hot meals, turkeys, and anything people may need this time of year...
LAS VEGAS, NV

