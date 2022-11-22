Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Mannequin Killer: How Shane Schindler Got CaughtNikLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas-Why You Should Visit and Travel GuideAbigail's AdventuresLas Vegas, NV
UNLV's promising start to the season will officially end in failureEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
The US Government's Secret Airline That Flies To Area 51Matt LillywhiteLas Vegas, NV
Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez: sentenced to life in prison for murdering 7-year-old autistic sonLavinia ThompsonLas Vegas, NV
Related
Fox5 KVVU
Holiday carnival with ‘Mini Matterhorn’ slide to be held at Henderson casino
Signatures submitted in move to break up Clark County School District. Only on FOX5: Behind the scenes of completing a home inspection before becoming a foster parent. Now more than ever before, Clark County needs foster parents. These are people like you, who provide a temporary place for kids to call home but before a child can be fostered, there are several steps that need to be completed.
8newsnow.com
Dog found starved and on brink of death, Las Vegas rescue group offering reward to catch abusers
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Althea, a 7-year-old pit bull, is supposed to be doing what dogs do best, running around and looking for snacks. Instead, this pup doesn’t know when she will be leaving the hospital. “For this to happen is unthinkable,” Tina Hayes said. Hayes, a...
news3lv.com
Emerald Island, Rainbow Club casinos pack over 400 meals for families in need
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Two local casinos are getting into the giving mood as they prepare and pack hundreds of Thanksgiving meals for families in need. The kitchen staff at Emerald Island and Rainbow Club casinos spent some time this week packing up 400 meals to donate to HELP of Southern Nevada.
news3lv.com
Taking Back the Block Foundation holds safe and fun experiences for free
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Taking Back the Block -- they're experiences and they're all free. Robert Van Strawder, executive director of the Donna Street Community Center, joined us to share the details.
news3lv.com
NICU patients at Southern Hills Hospital celebrate Thanksgiving with turkey costumes
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Some little patients at one local hospital wouldn't be home for the holidays, but that didn't stop them from getting into the holiday spirit. Staff at Southern Hills Hospital got their NICU patients dressed up and ready for the holiday. MORE ON NEWS 3 |...
news3lv.com
Robot dentist: A new way to experience a trip to the dentist
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The less time spent in the dentist's chair, the better. Our Kyle Wilcox got an inside look at some new innovative technology that will cut back on your next trip to the dentist. Click the video above for more.
news3lv.com
Forte and Friends 'Chef Residency Series'
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Two times a week, guest chefs are taking over the kitchen at forte tapas for what's being called the forte and friends chef residency series. Joining us now is the caviar queen and owner of Forte Tapas, Nina Manchev, and the current chef in residency, Joshua Bianchi.
news3lv.com
Foodie Tour showcases three Las Vegas barbecue restaurants
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Smoke, fire, and a lot of barbecue sauce!. The Finger Licking Foodie Tours is debuting its Las Vegas BBQ Tour, highlighting fan-favorite barbecue joints around the valley. The three-hour culinary tour spotlights Rollin Smoke Barbeque, Jessie Rae’s BBQ, and Big B’s Texas BBQ.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas shelter asks community for gift donations this holiday season
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Shade Tree, a Las Vegas shelter for domestic violence and human trafficking survivors and their children, is asking for the community’s assistance in donating gifts as the holiday season approaches. The clients’ holiday wish list items may be found on the shelter’s Amazon...
news3lv.com
Thanksgiving tip: How to recycle properly following a big gathering
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Thanksgiving is here, and picking up properly following a big gathering can take some time and effort. According to reports, household waste increases by 25%, which can add up to one million tons of trash to our landfills. The City of Las Vegas has provided...
news3lv.com
Superhero Thursday: Communities In Schools-Nevada help families with Thanksgiving meals
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Each month we bring you stories highlighting Communities In Schools-Nevada or CIS. It's a program helping students with the greatest needsinside and outside the classroom. This time, our Krystal Allan stopped by Cashman Middle School for a special pre-Thanksgiving event. CIS teamed up with volunteers from the NAIOP, a commercial real estate organization, to help families in the program. It's an annual event giving families a memorable and filling holiday meal.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas church offers boxes of free food for hundreds of people waiting in line
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Over 80 people waited in line inside their cars, and over 70 waited in line outside of Moments of Blessings House of Prayer Church to get free groceries for the week and for their Thanksgiving meal. “It is pretty important, said Teresa Smith who relies...
news3lv.com
Mat Franco celebrates 2,000 shows by donating 2,000 meals to local food bank
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Mat Franco is celebrating a milestone show in a big way. The entertainer celebrated the 2,000 performance of his award-winning show, 'Mat Franco – Magic Reinvented Nightly,' at The LINQ Tuesday night. Franco was joined on stage by his wife, Tianna, his dog Gecko,...
8newsnow.com
Hundreds of Las Vegas families receive Thanksgiving meal thanks to the Salvation Army
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On Monday the Salvation Army treated approximately 200 families to a Thanksgiving meal. Families were able to drive through and pick up a box with a turkey and sides. Officials from the organization said it’s important to help people in need during the holiday season.
Man learns how to walk after suffering severe burns trying to rescue dog
A man is at a rehabilitation center in Las Vegas learning how to walk again after suffering severe burns to 15% of his body. David Knaack jumped into a hot spring in Round Mountain, Nye County to rescue his dog, Sasha.
news3lv.com
Blessed Giving Event helps those in need during holidays
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Those in need this holiday season were able to get some support from the community. Hundreds of people showed up for the Blessed Giving Event in the central part of the valley. Free hot meals, turkeys, and anything people may need this time of year...
news3lv.com
After nearly dying in 2014, former security guard ‘thankful’ to open new Las Vegas eatery
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Kraig Dodson said one of the reasons he opened his new restaurant on Thanksgiving Day was because he’s “thankful to be alive.”. Eight years ago, Dodson was shot six times in a gunfight outside the Paris Hotel on the Strip. At the time, he was contracted as an RTC security guard through the company now known as Allied Universal.
Man finds support in therapy dog after getting burned, losing pet to hot spring
A man lost his dog, Sasha, to a hot spring after traveling to the area to help a friend with a broken down car. Despite the loss, the man recovering is getting help from a therapy dog.
Fox5 KVVU
Coffee mate offers $5K to those who pledge not to run after Thanksgiving
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Looking for an excuse to skip that turkey trot this year?. Coffee mate is making that decision much easier by offering two lucky slackers 5-thousand bucks. The makers of the non-dairy creamer say all you have to do is sign a pledge “not to run.”...
news3lv.com
Chinglish in Boca Park shares details on Thanksgiving buffet
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Thanksgiving feast -- what could be better?. Kitty and Ken, owners of Chinglish Cantonese Wine Bar in Boca Park, joined us to talk about what's on the menu.
Comments / 0