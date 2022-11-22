Read full article on original website
The Mannequin Killer: How Shane Schindler Got CaughtNikLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas-Why You Should Visit and Travel GuideAbigail's AdventuresLas Vegas, NV
UNLV's promising start to the season will officially end in failureEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
The US Government's Secret Airline That Flies To Area 51Matt LillywhiteLas Vegas, NV
Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez: sentenced to life in prison for murdering 7-year-old autistic sonLavinia ThompsonLas Vegas, NV
news3lv.com
Forte and Friends 'Chef Residency Series'
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Two times a week, guest chefs are taking over the kitchen at forte tapas for what's being called the forte and friends chef residency series. Joining us now is the caviar queen and owner of Forte Tapas, Nina Manchev, and the current chef in residency, Joshua Bianchi.
Inflation worries? The Las Vegas experience just keeps bringing visitors
Inflation will impact holiday spending this year, but that doesn't mean Las Vegas isn't making money. The city has become a popular destination to spend the holidays, and because of the pandemic, people are valuing experiences over goods.
news3lv.com
Foodie Tour showcases three Las Vegas barbecue restaurants
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Smoke, fire, and a lot of barbecue sauce!. The Finger Licking Foodie Tours is debuting its Las Vegas BBQ Tour, highlighting fan-favorite barbecue joints around the valley. The three-hour culinary tour spotlights Rollin Smoke Barbeque, Jessie Rae’s BBQ, and Big B’s Texas BBQ.
news3lv.com
Entertainment critic Derek Sante looks at 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," the much-anticipated superhero sequel, has arrived in theaters. Entertainment critic Derek Sante shares his look at the film. He also previews the new seasons of the hit shows "Yellowstone" on Paramount Network and "Mythic Quest" on Apple TV+.
news3lv.com
Chinglish in Boca Park shares details on Thanksgiving buffet
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Thanksgiving feast -- what could be better?. Kitty and Ken, owners of Chinglish Cantonese Wine Bar in Boca Park, joined us to talk about what's on the menu.
news3lv.com
Ventriloquist superstar Jeff Dunham talks new comedy special
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — He's no stranger to Las Vegas, and this weekend, he's dropping a new one-hour special on Comedy Central. Ventriloquist superstar Jeff Dunham joined us to talk more about the special.
passporttoeden.com
Top 10 Hidden Gems In Las Vegas
Driving to a random strip mall in Vegas had seemed like a good idea. Then again, maybe it wasn’t. I looked down at my phone and up at the buildings in front of me. There were signs for Korean BBQ, Ramen, and Pho. But I was looking for something different: an Alice In Wonderland-esque cafe with low lights and tall trees and lounge chairs.
news3lv.com
Plaza Hotel in downtown Las Vegas announces rodeo events during NFR
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Plaza Hotel in downtown Las Vegas has unveiled its rodeo events taking place in conjunction with NFR next month. Each night, Dec. 1-10, there will be a free watch party for the National Finals Rodeo inside the Plaza's showroom, starting at 5:30 p.m. Guests can win prizes and check out special guest appearances.
news3lv.com
Mat Franco celebrates 2,000 shows by donating 2,000 meals to local food bank
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Mat Franco is celebrating a milestone show in a big way. The entertainer celebrated the 2,000 performance of his award-winning show, 'Mat Franco – Magic Reinvented Nightly,' at The LINQ Tuesday night. Franco was joined on stage by his wife, Tianna, his dog Gecko,...
news3lv.com
Open the Books looks at highest paid Las Vegas city vendors
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — OpenTheBooks.com is taking a look at how the city of Las Vegas spends its money and which vendors are paid the most. Founder Adam Andrzejewski joined us to talk about the city's vendor spending for last year and what they've found.
8newsnow.com
Station Casinos announces new Wildfire Casino location in downtown Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Station Casinos has unveiled plans for a new Wildfire Casino location in downtown Las Vegas. The new casino is set to open in February in the 2700 block of Fremont Street. A sportsbook and restaurants including IHOP and Tacos El Pastor will also be located...
news3lv.com
After nearly dying in 2014, former security guard ‘thankful’ to open new Las Vegas eatery
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Kraig Dodson said one of the reasons he opened his new restaurant on Thanksgiving Day was because he’s “thankful to be alive.”. Eight years ago, Dodson was shot six times in a gunfight outside the Paris Hotel on the Strip. At the time, he was contracted as an RTC security guard through the company now known as Allied Universal.
Fox5 KVVU
Holiday carnival with ‘Mini Matterhorn’ slide to be held at Henderson casino
Signatures submitted in move to break up Clark County School District.
Fox5 KVVU
PHOTOS: Bellagio Conservatory unveils holiday display on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday, the Bellagio Conservatory on the Las Vegas Strip has debuted its latest display. According to a news release, the display, dubbed “Gingerbread Dreams, a Holiday Confection,” is said to capture the “sights, smells, sounds and now tastes of the holiday season.”
news3lv.com
Emerald Island, Rainbow Club casinos pack over 400 meals for families in need
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Two local casinos are getting into the giving mood as they prepare and pack hundreds of Thanksgiving meals for families in need. The kitchen staff at Emerald Island and Rainbow Club casinos spent some time this week packing up 400 meals to donate to HELP of Southern Nevada.
Fraudulent sale of one of Tony Hsieh’s Las Vegas properties reversed
A Las Vegas judge reversed the fraudulent sale of a downtown Las Vegas apartment building owned by the late Tony Hsieh.
Las Vegas F1 barrier installation to begin in October
Now that there is less than a year to go before the F1 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix 8 News Now has confirmed set up next to public roads will begin in October, more than a month before the race.
news3lv.com
Taking Back the Block Foundation holds safe and fun experiences for free
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Taking Back the Block -- they're experiences and they're all free. Robert Van Strawder, executive director of the Donna Street Community Center, joined us to share the details.
Fox5 KVVU
What the Hall: Missing bird found at Las Vegas elementary school
What the Hall: Missing bird found at Las Vegas elementary school
news3lv.com
City of North Las Vegas Fire Department launches streaming series
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A series about local firefighters is now on a streaming network!. The North Las Vegas Fire Department announced that a streaming network has picked up their YouTube series about their recruitment process. Right now, you can check out their series about the fire department’s fire...
