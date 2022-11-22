ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

Forte and Friends 'Chef Residency Series'

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Two times a week, guest chefs are taking over the kitchen at forte tapas for what's being called the forte and friends chef residency series. Joining us now is the caviar queen and owner of Forte Tapas, Nina Manchev, and the current chef in residency, Joshua Bianchi.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Foodie Tour showcases three Las Vegas barbecue restaurants

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Smoke, fire, and a lot of barbecue sauce!. The Finger Licking Foodie Tours is debuting its Las Vegas BBQ Tour, highlighting fan-favorite barbecue joints around the valley. The three-hour culinary tour spotlights Rollin Smoke Barbeque, Jessie Rae’s BBQ, and Big B’s Texas BBQ.
LAS VEGAS, NV
passporttoeden.com

Top 10 Hidden Gems In Las Vegas

Driving to a random strip mall in Vegas had seemed like a good idea. Then again, maybe it wasn’t. I looked down at my phone and up at the buildings in front of me. There were signs for Korean BBQ, Ramen, and Pho. But I was looking for something different: an Alice In Wonderland-esque cafe with low lights and tall trees and lounge chairs.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Plaza Hotel in downtown Las Vegas announces rodeo events during NFR

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Plaza Hotel in downtown Las Vegas has unveiled its rodeo events taking place in conjunction with NFR next month. Each night, Dec. 1-10, there will be a free watch party for the National Finals Rodeo inside the Plaza's showroom, starting at 5:30 p.m. Guests can win prizes and check out special guest appearances.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Open the Books looks at highest paid Las Vegas city vendors

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — OpenTheBooks.com is taking a look at how the city of Las Vegas spends its money and which vendors are paid the most. Founder Adam Andrzejewski joined us to talk about the city's vendor spending for last year and what they've found.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Holiday carnival with ‘Mini Matterhorn’ slide to be held at Henderson casino

Signatures submitted in move to break up Clark County School District.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
Fox5 KVVU

PHOTOS: Bellagio Conservatory unveils holiday display on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday, the Bellagio Conservatory on the Las Vegas Strip has debuted its latest display. According to a news release, the display, dubbed “Gingerbread Dreams, a Holiday Confection,” is said to capture the “sights, smells, sounds and now tastes of the holiday season.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

What the Hall: Missing bird found at Las Vegas elementary school


LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

City of North Las Vegas Fire Department launches streaming series

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A series about local firefighters is now on a streaming network!. The North Las Vegas Fire Department announced that a streaming network has picked up their YouTube series about their recruitment process. Right now, you can check out their series about the fire department’s fire...
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV

