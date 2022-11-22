Jeopardy! execs stand by controversial clue in new statement that furious fans call ‘dismissive’

JEOPARDY! executives have stood by last week's deeply controversial Bible question in a "dismissive" new statement.

Producer Sarah Foss and senior researcher Michael Harris got "defensive" after furious fans and experts said they were wrong.

Jeopardy!s G.O.A.T contestant Ken Jennings hosted the Tournament of Champions Credit: ABC

The game show went on the defensive after its deeply divisive Bible Final Jeopardy question put an asterisk on the special Credit: YouTube/Jeopardy

In the November 16th episode of Jeopardy!’s 2022 Tournament of Champions, Amy Schneider - who won the $250K special - Andrew He and Sam Buttrey were asked this Final Jeopardy clue:

"Paul’s letter to them is the New Testament epistle with the most Old Testament quotations" it read, under the category "The New Testament."

Amy's response of "Hebrews" was accepted, while Sam was deemed incorrect for saying "Romans."

However, the topic is still a matter of heated discussion among Biblical scholars and researchers who have shared varying perspectives on whether Paul actually wrote the letter to the Hebrews.

Andrew ended up winning the episode, but had fan-favorite Sam's response been accepted, he would have notched the victory - many viewers felt he was "robbed" as The U.S. Sun covered upon airing.

Longtime producer Foss began on the show's weekly podcast Inside Jeopardy! on Monday: "[We] just want to talk a bit about, you know, I understand authorship traditionally is attributed to Paul, although some say uncertain."

"And in that [traditional] case, there's only one New Testament epistle with the most Old Testament quotes, and it is Hebrews."

The game show did not apologize for any confusion caused and stated that they always go by the King James Version of the bible.

Although in the past even the show has acknowledged Paul's unknown or disputed authorship.

'WE FELT PRETTY SOUND'

Foss turned it over to researcher Michael: "So, when it comes to Bible categories, because there are various versions of the Bible, we have taken it upon ourselves as a show to use the King James Version of the Bible - as our 'Bible of Bibles' so to speak."

"And we've kind of let the world know; so for the most part, when contestants come, they kind of know that we are referencing the King James Bible."

He added: "This clue in particular, we also reached out to a seminarian [a student at a seminary] who had verified that our information, as written in the clue, was correct, and that's when we went ahead and were like 'OK, we feel secure in our doing this clue.'"

"We usually, especially with Bible clues, we try to go that extra mile, so we actually reached out to someone who has more Bible and theological knowledge than us, so we felt pretty sound in this clue as it stood."

"We're not here to try to fool the contestants in any way."

'DO BETTER'

Fans on Reddit were miffed that the show doubled down on the confusing question and brushed over how upset it made hundreds of people.

One person wrote: "I'm curious to hear what others thought about that explanation. I thought it was a little dismissive. I would have liked to see a less defensive response."

Another accused: "It's a total cop-out to avoid actually addressing it in my mind.

"Biblical knowledge questions should fall on generally accepted knowledge, not obscure knowledge that [the] consensus almost entirely disagrees with."

A third wrote: "Total BS answer. Scholarship has changed so much since then. This would be like relying on an atlas written in the 17th century for a geography clue."

And a fourth: "They can grasp at whatever straw they like to defend that Final Jeopardy, they're still wrong."

A fifth fan bashed: "Lol they are never going to convince me this was a good clue."

Another surmised: "Thankfully, their error didn't cost Sam the tournament.

"Amy still would have won. But it might have affected his play style and it definitely cost him $50K (the difference between second - which was rightfully his - and third)."

Sam and Andrew who both played terrifically in the finals which went on for six games (three needed to win) went home with $50K and $100K respectively.

One more denounced: "You have inadequately addressed this controversy and have said nothing of the fact that other sources disagree with yours on the quotation part of this clue."

"Do better in the future—unless you actually want to lose the goodwill you've built up over the past year."

EXPERTS SAY 'YIKES'

After the clue a priest and theology professor wrote on Twitter: “The challenge: Hebrews has the most OT quotes of any NT letter; it was historically attributed to Paul; but today most argue he didn’t write it based mainly on internal evidence,” “(Romans is right if Paul didn’t write Hebrews),” he added.

“Dear Jeopardy: But Paul didn’t write Hebrews!!!!!!!” wrote another historian and theologian.

Even recent Jeopardy! contestant and priest David Sibley tweeted: "Yikes. The author of Hebrews is anonymous throughout the letter, unlike the Pauline letters, which all contain an authorship claim (whether Paul was the ultimate author or not.)."

This Final Jeopardy question looking for 'Hebrews' was defended on the game show's podcast as 'pretty sound' - Jeopardy! execs offered no apology Credit: ABC

Its longtime producers said they 'feel secure' having 'reached out to a seminarian' or a student at a seminary - experts said the authorship is unknown thus the question is flawed Credit: ABC