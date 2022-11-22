Read full article on original website
12thman.com
A&M 38, LSU 23: Postgame Notes and Quotes
Postgame notes, quotes and press conference video from Texas A&M's 38-23 win over No. 6 LSU at Kyle Field. The Aggies racked up 429 yards of total offense in the victory, marking the fifth time this season they have surpassed the 400-yard mark in the category. The 38-23 victory over...
12thman.com
Aggies Take Down No. 6 LSU, 38-23
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Devon Achane rushed for a career-high 215 yards to highlight the Texas A&M offense in Saturday night’s 38-23 upset of the No. 6 LSU Tigers at Kyle Field. After missing the last two games with injury, Achane paced a rushing attack that sullied LSU’s...
12thman.com
Aggies Roll Past DePaul Blue Demons, 82-66
CHICAGO – Texas A&M's Tyrece "Boots" Radford poured in a career-high 31 points and Wade Taylor IV chipped in 21 points and a career-high six steals to lead the Aggies to an 82-66 road victory over DePaul on Friday at Wintrust Arena. The Aggies tallied their second straight victory...
12thman.com
Football Hosts No. 6 LSU in Season Finale
Texas A&M will close the 2022 season on Saturday night when the Aggies host No. 6 LSU under the lights at Kyle Field (6:05 p.m., ESPN). GAME 12: TEXAS A&M (4-7, 1-6) vs #6 LSU (9-2, 6-1) Saturday, November 26 • 6:05 p.m. Kyle Field (102,733) TV: ESPN (Joe...
