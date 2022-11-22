ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Mill, SC

CN2 Digital Dashboard -Mascot Wins National Title, Karson’s Kompassion’s Great Success and The Kappa Alpha Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Celebrates 111th

cn2.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cn2.com

Local Veterans Honored at Golden Corral

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Golden Corral in Rock Hill recently partnered with the DAV (The Disabled American Veterans Organization) to give free dinners to all veterans. The 22nd Annual Military Appreciation Night, which took place nation wide, was held Monday Night. The event was put on...
ROCK HILL, SC
cn2.com

Student Athletes Volunteer To Feed Those In Need

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Pathways Community Center held its Thanksgiving Community Lunch on campus. Those who showed up were given a special meal, as Rock Hill’s own Jennie Mae’s Southern Cuisine donated the traditional thanksgiving meal with everything from turkey to cake. The volunteers coming...
ROCK HILL, SC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Union Academy volleyball stars sign with colleges

MONROE – Three of Union Academy’s top volleyball players – Brooklyn Calkins (Catawba), Gabriela Gama (Pfeiffer), and Lauren Munday (North Greenville) – have signed to continue their education and volleyball careers at the next level. Munday, a setter, has accumulated over 2,000 career assists and was...
UNION COUNTY, NC
cn2.com

CN2 TODAY: Holiday Recipes Shared

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – We step into the homes of CN2 News teammates to see what they will be serving on their Thanksgiving table this year. Also, we have the Humane Society of York County’s Pet of the Week.
YORK COUNTY, SC
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Star Wide Receiver Transfer

One of the best wide receivers in the country is going to be at a new program next season. According to Matt Zenitz of On3, Charlotte wide receiver Grant Dubose has entered the transfer portal. He's going to have a ton of interest as he's compiled 126 receptions for 1,684 yards and 15 touchdowns over the past two seasons.
CHARLOTTE, NC
cn2.com

WinterFest Entertainment Ushers in Christmas

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – With 15 shows each night, and over 150 entertainers, Carowinds’ WinterFest has something everyone in the family can enjoy. CN2 talks with Ryan Allen the Director of Entertainment about the exciting entertainment you can expect this season.
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Former WBTV employee, friend remembers Myers

Former chief meteorologist Eric Thomas reflected on Jason Meyers and shared his raw emotions after Tuesday's helicopter wreck. Thomas shared a letter that Meyers wrote him after Thomas's retirement from a book. Former WBTV employee, friend remembers Myers. Former chief meteorologist Eric Thomas reflected on Jason Meyers and shared his...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcexclusive.com

Gerrard Builders: One of the Best Custom Builders Charlotte NC

Bryan Gerrard used a life-long passion for building to create an indelible Charlotte business. He founded Gerrard Builders, one of the best custom builders in Charlotte NC, in 2004 to focus entirely on building truly remarkable residences across the greater area. He shares that there is “no greater achievement than being able to have an ever-growing list of happy homeowners living life to the fullest in their Gerrard-built homes.”
CHARLOTTE, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Walking Charlotte’s oldest Black neighborhood

For local historian Michael Turner Webb, the connections found in Charlotte’s Historic West End are personal. The history graduate from Johnson C. Smith University (JCSU), a storied historically Black college and university (HBCU) with origins extending back more than 150 years, has a special affinity for this Black neighborhood and loves to share its backstory whenever he gets the opportunity.
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

2022 Chinese Lantern Festival Now Happening in North Carolina

How beautiful does a Chinese lantern festival sound? Lucky for us, this magical festival is happening in North Carolina until January 2023. The North Carolina Chinese Lantern Festival is happening just in time for the holidays. With over thousands of LED lights being used, there are over 40 unique displays you can witness. Cary’s Koka Booth Amphitheatre is bringing more cheer with this holiday tradition of a festival. Only In Your State says that the festival brought in over 200,000 visitors last year. WOW!
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Charlotte community remembers WBTV’s Jason Myers and Chip Tayag

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The outpouring of support from the community continues as Charlotte FC and the Carolina Panthers took time to remember Chip Tayag and Jason Myers on Tuesday night at their annual tree lighting at Bank of America Stadium. The loss of meteorologist Jason Myers and pilot Chip...
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy