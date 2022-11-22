CN2 Digital Dashboard -Mascot Wins National Title, Karson’s Kompassion’s Great Success and The Kappa Alpha Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Celebrates 111th

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Largest Drive-Through Light Show in North CarolinaTravel MavenMecklenburg County, NC
Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends WatchStill UnsolvedCharlotte, NC
TV news helicopter crashed in north CarolinakandelCharlotte, NC
Australian Shepherd pup Ivy Kite paints for charity and has raised thousandsB.R. ShenoyCharlotte, NC
Related
cn2.com
Local Veterans Honored at Golden Corral
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Golden Corral in Rock Hill recently partnered with the DAV (The Disabled American Veterans Organization) to give free dinners to all veterans. The 22nd Annual Military Appreciation Night, which took place nation wide, was held Monday Night. The event was put on...
cn2.com
Student Athletes Volunteer To Feed Those In Need
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Pathways Community Center held its Thanksgiving Community Lunch on campus. Those who showed up were given a special meal, as Rock Hill’s own Jennie Mae’s Southern Cuisine donated the traditional thanksgiving meal with everything from turkey to cake. The volunteers coming...
cn2.com
CN2 Newscast – Thanksgiving Served up for the Community, Hometown Hero Bobbie Brown and Sports
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Rock Hill’s own Jennie Mae’s Southern Cuisine donated traditional thanksgiving meals with everything from turkey to cake for those in need during the annual Thanksgiving Community Lunch. We are honoring Bobbie Brown as a CN2 Hometown Hero for cooking her 35th...
thecharlotteweekly.com
Union Academy volleyball stars sign with colleges
MONROE – Three of Union Academy’s top volleyball players – Brooklyn Calkins (Catawba), Gabriela Gama (Pfeiffer), and Lauren Munday (North Greenville) – have signed to continue their education and volleyball careers at the next level. Munday, a setter, has accumulated over 2,000 career assists and was...
cn2.com
CN2 Today – Thanksgiving Meal Prep Brings Back Sweet Memories for Renee and her Sister Rebecca
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Renee joins her sister Rebecca Thomas as they share their Traditional Dressing and Oatmeal Cookies that has been shared for generations.
cn2.com
WinterFest Eats and Treats is an Exciting Experience for your Taste Buds
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Nothing brings family together at Christmas like good food and sweet treats. Click above to see what your taste buds can expect this season at WinterFest.
cn2.com
Chester Woman Cooks 35th Annual Thanksgiving Dinner For Those In Need
CHESTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Some are giving in Chester on this Tuesday and have been for more than 3 decades. Bobbie Brown helped cook her 35th annual thanksgiving dinner at Cedar Grove Baptist Church to be given out to senior citizens, the homeless, and anyone in need of a hot meal.
cn2.com
CN2 TODAY: Holiday Recipes Shared
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – We step into the homes of CN2 News teammates to see what they will be serving on their Thanksgiving table this year. Also, we have the Humane Society of York County’s Pet of the Week.
cn2.com
Dr. Ronal King Seeks Volunteers For His 55th Year Of Feeding The Hungry
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – In Rock Hill one man and the organization he’s been running for more than half a century continues to give back during the holidays. Dr. Ronal King, with Christians Feed the Hungry, is now entering its 55th year. and Dr. King is...
MaxPreps
South Carolina high school football playoffs: SCHSL Semifinals scoreboard, brackets & stats
The South Carolina high school football semifinals are this weekend. Here's a quick look at what you need to know regarding the top games, teams and players from around the state. Semifinals Playoff Schedule and Live Scores. Are you headed to a game this week? Sign up to provide live...
How To Watch: South Carolina vs. USC Upstate
South Carolina and head coach Lamont Paris will look to bounce back after a disappointing showing in the Charleston Classic.
College Football World Reacts To Star Wide Receiver Transfer
One of the best wide receivers in the country is going to be at a new program next season. According to Matt Zenitz of On3, Charlotte wide receiver Grant Dubose has entered the transfer portal. He's going to have a ton of interest as he's compiled 126 receptions for 1,684 yards and 15 touchdowns over the past two seasons.
cn2.com
WinterFest Entertainment Ushers in Christmas
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – With 15 shows each night, and over 150 entertainers, Carowinds’ WinterFest has something everyone in the family can enjoy. CN2 talks with Ryan Allen the Director of Entertainment about the exciting entertainment you can expect this season.
Spartanburg Co. employee dies at recycling collection center
The Spartanburg County Coroner is responding to a waste collection center in Boiling Springs.
FOX Carolina
Same day, same place: Upstate family holds triple wedding for sisters
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s already stressful enough putting on one wedding but how about three on the same day in the same place?. Three sisters in the Upstate were all married at the same time on Oct. 22 in their hometown of Spartanburg. Darlene Skinner, Anna Hall...
qcnews.com
Former WBTV employee, friend remembers Myers
Former chief meteorologist Eric Thomas reflected on Jason Meyers and shared his raw emotions after Tuesday's helicopter wreck. Thomas shared a letter that Meyers wrote him after Thomas's retirement from a book. Former WBTV employee, friend remembers Myers. Former chief meteorologist Eric Thomas reflected on Jason Meyers and shared his...
qcexclusive.com
Gerrard Builders: One of the Best Custom Builders Charlotte NC
Bryan Gerrard used a life-long passion for building to create an indelible Charlotte business. He founded Gerrard Builders, one of the best custom builders in Charlotte NC, in 2004 to focus entirely on building truly remarkable residences across the greater area. He shares that there is “no greater achievement than being able to have an ever-growing list of happy homeowners living life to the fullest in their Gerrard-built homes.”
Raleigh News & Observer
Walking Charlotte’s oldest Black neighborhood
For local historian Michael Turner Webb, the connections found in Charlotte’s Historic West End are personal. The history graduate from Johnson C. Smith University (JCSU), a storied historically Black college and university (HBCU) with origins extending back more than 150 years, has a special affinity for this Black neighborhood and loves to share its backstory whenever he gets the opportunity.
country1037fm.com
2022 Chinese Lantern Festival Now Happening in North Carolina
How beautiful does a Chinese lantern festival sound? Lucky for us, this magical festival is happening in North Carolina until January 2023. The North Carolina Chinese Lantern Festival is happening just in time for the holidays. With over thousands of LED lights being used, there are over 40 unique displays you can witness. Cary’s Koka Booth Amphitheatre is bringing more cheer with this holiday tradition of a festival. Only In Your State says that the festival brought in over 200,000 visitors last year. WOW!
WBTV
Charlotte community remembers WBTV’s Jason Myers and Chip Tayag
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The outpouring of support from the community continues as Charlotte FC and the Carolina Panthers took time to remember Chip Tayag and Jason Myers on Tuesday night at their annual tree lighting at Bank of America Stadium. The loss of meteorologist Jason Myers and pilot Chip...
Comments / 0