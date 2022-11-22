A man who allegedly damaged vending machines at a local laundry mat and was later found with brass knuckles is facing criminal charges. 27-year-old Cody Lane Lawrence Bogle of Students Home Road was arrested on November 5 for burglary, vandalism, and cited for possession of a prohibited weapon. Smithville Police responded to Park N Wash Laundry Mat in reference to a vandalism where a Pepsi vending machine, a laundry detergent vending machine, and a change machine had been substantially damaged around the money collection area. After reviewing the video surveillance footage, police were able to determine that Cody Bogle had damaged the machines with what appeared to be a crowbar and a nursery spade. Upon incident to arrest, brass knuckles were recovered from Bogle’s backpack. Bond for Bogle is $20,000.

