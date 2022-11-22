Read full article on original website
police1.com
Video: Semi drives through downed power lines near Tenn. cops directing traffic
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. — Dash cam footage released by the Cookeville (Tenn.) Police Department shows a close call between officers, a semi and downed power lines. According to WSMV News, the driver of the semi reportedly did not see an officer directing them away from downed power lines that had overtaken a roadway. Video shows the semi driving through the power lines, causing the lines to snap and sparks of electricity to fly.
THP working to identify bicyclist hit on I-24
The man was hit while riding a bicycle along the westbound lanes near mile marker 65.
Cookeville officer narrowly misses getting hit by power line
The single-vehicle crash happened on Willow Avenue near Lone Oak Drive and severely damaged a utility pole, causing power outages and lane closures for hours.
fox17.com
Police officer hospitalized after shots fired in Wilson County
WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A pursuit starting in Smith County reached a tipping point when shots were fired on a roof in Lebanon on Eastover Road, according to the Wilson County Sheriff's office. Police tell FOX 17 News an officer has been hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries from...
Investigation underway after fire damages home in Wilson County
Crews responded to a large fire at a junkyard in Wilson County early Tuesday morning.
WTVCFOX
Major house fire injures one, kills pet, poses challenge for Dunlap firefighters Monday
DUNLAP, Tenn. — A fire that destroyed a home in Dunlap injured a resident, killed a family pet, and posed unusual logistical challenges for firefighters early Monday morning. A post on the Dunlap Fire Department's Facebook page says the fire happened in the early morning hours Monday at a home on East Ridge Road.
WSMV
Fire destroys salvage yard office in Lebanon
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - An office building has been destroyed following an early morning fire near a salvage yard in Lebanon. According to Wilson County EMA fire crews, the fire was reported at around 5 a.m. on Tuesday morning at the A-1 Auto Parts at 1135 Gwynn Road. When crews arrived, approximately half of the building was in flames.
For Safer Conditions Manchester Police changes parking along Christmas Parade Route
Manchester Police Department is changing the parade parking along the Christmas Parade route this year. There will be no parking in the turn lane anywhere along the parade route. They will place traffic cones on the southbound lanes of Hwy. 41, separating the left and right lanes. Manchester Police is...
wilsoncountysource.com
Gallatin Police Looking for this Subject
The Gallatin Police Department is looking for the whereabouts of the pictured subject. Please contact the Gallatin Police Department at 615-452-1313. She was last seen driving a black 2014 GMC Acadia similar to the vehicle pictured. She is possibly in the area of Mt.Juliet or Smyrna.
wgnsradio.com
Pickup Truck Reported as Stolen has been Located, One Arrest Made
(CANNON COUNTY, TENN.) In neighboring Cannon County, Sheriff’s Deputies recovered a vehicle that was reported as stolen earlier in the week. The vehicle was located with the help of a Good Samaritan, according to deputies who investigated the case. On Tuesday (11/22/22), Cannon County Sheriff’s Deputies arrived at a...
wnky.com
2 wanted on felony warrants arrested in Allen County
SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. – Two individuals who were wanted in Tennessee have been arrested in Allen County. On Monday, Allen County-Scottsville Crime Task Force detectives conducted a traffic stop on a 2005 red Saturn. Authorities identified the driver as Tosha L. Wooten, 41, of Westmoreland, Tennessee. Authorities say Wooten and...
Man arrested after massive meth bust in Putnam County
Nearly 10 months after a traffic stop led to a drug bust, Putnam County authorities announced a man has been arrested in connection with the incident.
WSMV
Standoff in Murfreesboro ends with peaceful arrest
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A standoff between the Murfreesboro Police Department and a 36-year-old man ended peacefully on Tuesday afternoon. Rush Colvin, 36, surrendered to officers around 3:20 p.m. after nearly three hours of negotiations and verbal commands to leave the home. Officers were called to the Heritage Place Townhouse...
fox17.com
Wilson County man charged after TBI investigation
Wilson County, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has released that Wendell Jay Silcox has been charged after the agency investigated the source of child sexual abuse material found on Instagram. In early April TBI special agents began an investigation into details forwarded by the National Center...
wjle.com
Bogle Charged in Vandalism Case
A man who allegedly damaged vending machines at a local laundry mat and was later found with brass knuckles is facing criminal charges. 27-year-old Cody Lane Lawrence Bogle of Students Home Road was arrested on November 5 for burglary, vandalism, and cited for possession of a prohibited weapon. Smithville Police responded to Park N Wash Laundry Mat in reference to a vandalism where a Pepsi vending machine, a laundry detergent vending machine, and a change machine had been substantially damaged around the money collection area. After reviewing the video surveillance footage, police were able to determine that Cody Bogle had damaged the machines with what appeared to be a crowbar and a nursery spade. Upon incident to arrest, brass knuckles were recovered from Bogle’s backpack. Bond for Bogle is $20,000.
Middle TN schools closing due to sickness
Three Middle Tennessee school districts have announced all schools in their respective districts will be closed Tuesday, Nov. 22, due to high numbers of illness-related absences.
Family voices concerns as search continues for missing Murfreesboro mother
On Monday, police say a license plate belonging to the car Eleni Kassa might be in was flagged in another state.
wjle.com
Costly Solution May Be Needed to Replace Faulty Courthouse HVAC System
For more than five decades, the present-day DeKalb County Courthouse has served as home to the court system, offices of local public officials, the election commission, veteran services and for meetings and other purposes. Built in 1970 through the federal model cities program, the courthouse has served the county well...
wcluradio.com
Bennett released from jail following bond reduction
GLASGOW — A woman charged in connection to her father’s death has been released from jail after her bond was reduced. Cheryl Leighanne Bennett, 45, of McMinnville, Tenn., was arrested Nov. 3 and charged with the murder of her 75-year-old father, Michael Logsdon. The arrest came several weeks after Logsdon was discovered dead inside his Tangle Wood Drive home in August. He died by suffocation and asphyxiation after his BIPAP machine was allegedly turned off for several hours, according to an arrest citation.
Possible change to Manchester Christmas Parade due to Predicted Rain
The City of Manchester’s Christmas Parade is schedule for Saturday, November 26, 2022. Regarding weather, a decision will be made by 10:00 AM on Saturday as to whether the parade will take place. In the event the parade is postponed, it will be rescheduled for Sunday, November 27, 2022. The lineup time is 5:00 pm and the start time is 6:30 pm, regardless of which day the parade takes place.
