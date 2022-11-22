Read full article on original website
Tuesday night’s matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Phoenix Suns was not short in action. There were more than a few intense moments during the game, and at one point, things got so heated that Patrick Beverley earned himself an ejection after shoving Deandre Ayton to the ground.
Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors had a walk in the park Wednesday night at home, as they easily defeated the Los Angeles Clippers, 124-107. Curry finished with 22 points, but it was Andrew Wiggins, who came up with the best offensive performance of the night from either team.
There was plenty of concern regarding the health of Ja Morant after he suffered a Grade 1 ankle sprain during the Memphis Grizzlies’ 121-110 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder this past Friday. Morant was deemed week-to-week, adding to the Grizzlies’ injury concerns after they lost shooting guard Desmond Bane earlier to a toe injury that’s expected to keep the 24-year old sharpshooter out for two to three weeks.
One month into the 2022-23 NBA season, the Boston Celtics look like a well-oiled machine. At 13-4 and fresh off a nine-game win streak that ended Monday against the Chicago Bulls, the Celtics own the best record in their conference and the entire league. The negative attention the franchise received early on in the season because of the Ime Udoka situation has seemingly evaporated.
Allen Iverson is undoubtedly one of the most iconic players to ever play in the NBA. The Philadelphia 76ers legend was truly blessed with talent. He had an insane scoring ability and was considered a pure scoring assassin with the ball. While no one can doubt Iverson's ability to play basketball, there are many who have questioned his life off the court.
Philadelphia 76ers fans can say all they want about Brooklyn Nets star Ben Simmons, but they can’t deny the fact that Simmons gave them free Chick-fil-A treats Tuesday night when he missed both free throws in the third quarter of this Sixers-Nets showdown. Philly fans lost it for some free Chick-fil-A after Simmons missed both […] The post ‘Bricken for Chicken’: Sixers fans go nuts after Ben Simmons earns them free Chick-fil-A appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Bucks will be without Khris Middleton and Joe Ingles who are both yet to make their season debuts
Steve Kerr made a subtle yet important switch involving Draymond Green in the Golden State Warriors’ latest win on Wednesday. The team’s defensive anchor didn’t return with the starters in the second quarter, instead coming in early to run the reserve unit. Draymond spoke at length about...
The NBA gave Patrick Beverley a three-game suspension Thursday, two days after the Los Angeles Lakers guard was ejected for shoving Phoenix's Deandre Ayton from behind. The suspension will cost Beverley $268,966, or about 2.1% of his $13 million salary. It's the second time Beverley has been suspended for shoving...
The Chicago Bulls have been dealing with drama as of late. Zach LaVine did not agree with Billy Donovan’s decision to bench him in a recent game. However, Chicago rebounded nicely with a victory over the Boston Celtics on Monday. DeMar DeRozan commented on LaVine’s strong performance in the win following the benching situation, per […] The post DeMar DeRozan’s blunt assessment of Zach LaVine vs. Celtics after Bulls’ benching drama appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kyrie Irving scored 19 of his 29 points in the third quarter and the visiting Brooklyn Nets defeated the injury-depleted
NOTE: For the rest of the season, Inside The Heat will highlight a player the team had interest in during the offseason but was unable to close the deal. Today, we look at Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers. Indiana Pacers star Myles Turner had one of his best performances...
The Milwaukee Bucks are one of the most feared contenders in today’s NBA, thanks in large part to the nightly exploits of arguably the league’s current best player, Giannis Antetokounmpo, his recent ladder incident notwithstanding. However, with Antetokounmpo’s rampaging style of basketball, what with his explosive bursts to the hoop and towering physical advantages in […] The post Bucks HC Mike Budenholzer calls out league for lack of ‘protection’ after hard foul on Giannis Antetokounmpo appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Andrew Wiggins drained six three-pointers for the second straight game on Wednesday, leading the Golden State Warriors with a season-high 31 points in their blowout win over the short-handed LA Clippers. The defending champions have quietly won six of their last nine games, one loss of which came absent four...
When the Utah Jazz traded Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert in the off-season, the expectation was that they were headed for a rebuild and a tanking season. Instead, the Jazz have been arguably the biggest surprise of the season and Malik Beasley has been a big part of that. Malik Beasley arrived in Utah from […] The post Malik Beasley drops truth bomb on future with Jazz appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has turned heads to begin the season, emerging as one of the top young talents in the association. Through 17 games played, Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 31.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 6.3 assists on elite shooting efficiency. However, it seems as if Gilgeous-Alexander has a...
Jamal Murray is listed as doubtful for Tuesday’s game between the Detroit Pistons and Denver Nuggets.
Toronto Raptors point guard Dalano Banton (ankle) is out Wednesday versus the Brooklyn Nets. Banton was initially listed as questionable due to an illness, but he's been ruled out for a second consecutive game Wednesday because of an ankle injury. Fred VanVleet was a late scratch with an illness and Scottie Barnes (knee) has been ruled out as well, so look for Malachi Flynn to play extended minutes off the bench.
The Boston Celtics have plenty to be thankful for with their league-best 14-4 record, but they might be even more grateful around Christmas time. On Wednesday night, NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Celtics center Robert Williams III expects to return to play by Christmas. The Boston big had an important knee surgery in September prior to the start of the 2022-23 regular season, in which he has not yet played a game.
When Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo knocked over a ladder belonging to the Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center crew, as they were breaking down the court following the 76ers' 110-102 victory over the Bucks, the condemnation on social media was swift and furious. It was, in the opinion of a variety...
