Hogan Prep waits on approval to reopen following safety plan review

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The organization that temporarily closed a Kansas City charter school over safety concerns says it’s monitoring the school’s progress, but hasn’t said when it will reopen.

The Missouri Charter Public School Commission, or MCPSC, said it received Hogan Preparatory Academy’s detailed safety plan .

The commission closed the school last week and said students couldn’t return to the campus before Monday, Nov. 28, because of safety concerns at the charter school.

The MCPSC confirmed it reviewed the safety plan. Commissioners said other people familiar with school safety and Kansas City also reviewed it.

The commission said the safety plan meets the criteria it established when it sent a letter of concern to the school earlier this month, but will not release what the plan entails.

According to the MCPSC, the safety plan is a closed record. It said if any records were disclosed, it would prevent Hogan Prep’s ability to protect students, staff and property.

Commissioners said Hogan Prep now needs to demonstrate it’s implementing the plan before it will be allowed to reopen.

Some parents are still concerned about student safety.

LaKisha Martin has a freshman at Hogan Prep. She would like to see more security on campus. Martin also wants to make sure problems will be taken care of — immediately.

“I would like to see … a safer way for the kids, the students, the staff and everybody to utilize both buildings because if both buildings are being utilized then and there’s no connection where they’re connecting you actually have to physically leave one building to get to the next,” Martin said.

“How are you going to safely get kids from one building to the next without have them to go outside?”

