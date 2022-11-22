Read full article on original website
Another Big Storm System On The Way
Good afternoon, folks. Winds continue to crank out there today as a potent low pressure works through the region. This is kicking off a very active setup with another big system ready to blow in here by Tuesday and Wednesday. Gusty showers will continue to be noted this afternoon and...
The Weekend Breakdown
Good evening, folks. We’re rolling into the weekend with a big storm system rolling toward the region. This will bring high winds and rain in here and kicks off a very active pattern in our region and across much of the country. Overall, I have no changes to the...
Black Friday Weather Deals
Good afternoon, everybody. Our showers have moved away as chillier air slides in from the north. This is ahead of a potent storm system rolling in late Saturday and Sunday, and it’s one that’s going to bring some big winds in here. Chillier winds are blowing this afternoon...
