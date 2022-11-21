Read full article on original website
Related
curetoday.com
Managing the Risk of Infection for Patients with Multiple Myeloma
As a part of its “Speaking Out” video series, on behalf of the International Myeloma Foundation, CURE® spoke with their chief medical officer, Dr. Joseph Mikhael about the risk of infection for patients with multiple myeloma. Colleen Moretti: What is the risk patients with multiple myeloma pose...
curetoday.com
The Basics of Clinical Trials for Patients with Multiple Myeloma
As a part of its “Speaking Out” video series, on behalf of the International Myeloma Foundation, CURE® spoke with their chief medical officer, Dr. Joseph Mikhael about clinical trials for patients with multiple myeloma. : Colleen Moretti: Can you give us a clinical trials 101 lesson? Why...
technologynetworks.com
Pancreatic Cancer Diagnoses Could Be Made Up to Three Years Earlier
Pancreatic cancer could be identified in patients up to three years earlier than current diagnoses, new research suggests. Weight loss and increasing blood glucose levels are early indicators of pancreatic cancer and could lead to a more timely diagnosis, helping to improve survival rates. In the largest study of its...
MedicalXpress
Novel PET agent effectively detects multiple cancers, identifies patients for targeted therapies
A new molecular imaging radiotracer can precisely diagnose a variety of cancers, providing a roadmap to identify patients who may benefit from targeted radionuclide therapies. In the largest medical study of its kind, researchers found that 68Ga-PentixaFor demonstrated high image contrast in hematologic malignancies, small cell lung cancer, and adrenocortical neoplasms.
Scientists grew blood in a lab and transplanted it into people for the first time
Lab-grown blood could increase the options available for people with rare blood types and disorders, like sickle cell anemia.
Medical News Today
What are the symptoms of stage 4 Ewing’s sarcoma?
Ewing’s sarcoma (ES) is a rare form of cancer that affects the bones or soft tissues surrounding the bones. Stage 4 ES is the most advanced stage of the disease. It indicates the cancer has spread to distant tissues and organs. During the early stages of ES, a person...
MedicalXpress
Researchers identify a subset of patients with early melanoma who face a very low risk of dying from the disease
Although melanoma is the most serious type of skin cancer, most patients have high chances of surviving the disease. There is evidence that more cases of melanoma are being overdiagnosed in patients who would never experience symptoms. Using cancer registry data, investigators have identified a subset of patients with early-stage melanoma with almost no melanoma-related deaths, potentially representing cases contributing to overdiagnosis. The research, which is published by Wiley online in Cancer, a peer-reviewed journal of the American Cancer Society, may help clinicians determine which patients have a very low risk of death from melanoma after removal of the growth.
Medical News Today
How to tell the difference between bursitis and arthritis
Bursitis and arthritis are conditions that affect the joints. While bursitis and arthritis symptoms can be similar, they have different causes and vary in location and duration. Identifying the cause of a person’s symptoms can help a doctor determine the best treatment. Joint pain may be due to different...
MedicalXpress
Implanted pump safely delivers chemo straight to brain in patients with brain cancer
A significant obstacle to treating brain cancer is not the cancer, but the brain itself. The blood-brain barrier is an important aspect of the brain's blood vessels that prevents poisons, viruses, and bacteria in blood from infiltrating the brain—but it inadvertently blocks most therapeutic substances. Nanoparticles, focused ultrasound, clever...
cancerhealth.com
Treating Breathing Problems in People with Cancer
People with advanced cancer can have a host of symptoms that harm their quality of life. For those with trouble breathing, called dyspnea, drugs called corticosteroids are often prescribed to provide relief. But in a new study—the largest ever clinical trial of steroids for dyspnea caused by advanced cancer—these drugs...
Medical News Today
Primary osteoarthritis: Symptoms, risk factors, and diagnosis
Primary osteoarthritis (OA) causes joint pain, swelling, and tenderness. It can affect a person’s mobility and quality of life, but treatment can often help. Primary OA has no known cause, whereas secondary OA results from an injury or another condition. According to the Arthritis Foundation (AF), there are over...
Hope for thousands battling kidney cancer as study reveals existing lung drug might help fight disease
Thousands of kidney patients could potentially benefit from a new breakthrough. Researchers have discovered an existing lung cancer drug may be effective against the disease. Renal cell carcinoma is one of the most common cancers in the UK and US and has a 50 per cent mortality rate, partially because three in five patients show no symptoms until the cancer is at a late stage.
curetoday.com
Episode 33: Bladder Cancer Matters Podcast Information About Veterans Benefits and Bladder Cancer
This Episode 33 of “Bladder Cancer Matters,” host Rick Bangs talks with Ms. Jackie Imboden. Jackie is a special advisor for military exposures for the Veterans Benefits Administration or VBA, which provides disability compensation benefits to millions of veterans and their survivors. In her current role, she serves as a key advisor on military environmental exposures for disability compensation claims.
Healthline
What You Need to Know About Cysts on the Kidney and If They Can Turn Into Cancer
Many people have cysts on the kidney. While most kidney cysts are benign, some may be cancerous. Kidney cysts, also known as renal cysts, are relatively common fluid-filled growths that a person may be born with or develop with age. Cysts are found in as many as. of people over.
MedicalXpress
Ovarian cancer surveillance results in earlier diagnosis for women with faulty BRCA genes who want to defer surgery
Regularly monitoring women with faulty BRCA genes that make them highly susceptible to ovarian cancer results in earlier stage diagnosis in those who want to defer preventive surgery, finds research published online in the Journal of Medical Genetics. While not a long-term option, this approach, which relies on a specially...
curetoday.com
Expert Addresses Disparities in Lung Cancer Screening, What More Can Be Done
This video series featured, Dr. Peter Baik, who is a thoracic surgeon at Cancer Treatment Centers of America® (CTCA) in Phoenix and Chicago, and was moderated by Kristie L. Kahl. Kahl: Why is lung cancer in particular crucial when it comes to screening and early detection of this disease?
curetoday.com
Episode 31: Bladder Cancer Matters Podcast How COVID Changed How Bladder Cancer Doctors and Patients Interact with Dr. Sima Porten
In Episode 31 of Bladder Cancer Matters, host Rick Bangs talks with Dr. Sima Porten, a urologic cancer surgeon at the University of California San Francisco, about how COVID changed the way that bladder cancer doctors and patients interact. Rick and Dr. Porten talk about:. Some of the experiences of...
curetoday.com
Making Space for the Important Things in Life
A Navy veteran and football coach tackles prostate cancer diagnosis, with family’s support. Steve seemed to have it all. After a career in the U.S. Navy, he and his wife of 38 years were living in St. Johns, Florida, enjoying life with their two sons. At the time, his youngest son was playing college football in western Kentucky and Steve would regularly make the 13-hour drive, without stopping, to watch the games.
MedicalXpress
Biomarker predicts resistance to immunotherapies in melanoma
Duke Cancer Institute researchers have identified potential biomarkers that predict the likelihood for checkpoint inhibitor drugs to backfire, driving hyper-progression of melanoma cells instead of unleashing the immune system to fight them. Prior studies have shown that cancer patients who develop hyper-progression while on checkpoint inhibitors have a median overall...
Medical News Today
How to manage hyperthyroidism and rheumatoid arthritis
Hyperthyroidism and rheumatoid arthritis (RA) have a bidirectional link. Therefore, if a person has both conditions, their doctor may use a collaborative treatment approach. RA is prevalent among people with Graves’ disease, which is a common cause of hyperthyroidism, or overactive thyroid. The reverse is also true — in fact, research suggests that the relationship between RA and hyperthyroidism goes beyond a link, as the two conditions have a causal effect on each other.
Comments / 0