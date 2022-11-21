Read full article on original website
Related
curetoday.com
Managing the Risk of Infection for Patients with Multiple Myeloma
As a part of its “Speaking Out” video series, on behalf of the International Myeloma Foundation, CURE® spoke with their chief medical officer, Dr. Joseph Mikhael about the risk of infection for patients with multiple myeloma. Colleen Moretti: What is the risk patients with multiple myeloma pose...
curetoday.com
Treating, Monitoring and Understanding Myeloma Precursors, MGUS and Smoldering Myeloma
As a part of its “Speaking Out” video series, on behalf of the International Myeloma Foundation, CURE® spoke with their chief medical officer, Dr. Joseph Mikhael about the precursors to multiple myeloma, MGUS and smoldering myeloma. Transcription: Colleen Moretti: Can you explained what MGUS and smoldering myeloma...
MedicalXpress
Significant treatment attrition rate seen in multiple myeloma
There is a significant treatment attrition rate in newly diagnosed multiple myeloma (NDMM), according to a study published in the November issue of Leukemia & Lymphoma. Victor H. Jimenez-Zepeda, M.D., from Alberta Health Services in Calgary, Canada, and colleagues describe the real-world MM population in Alberta in a retrospective observational study using administrative data for NDMM cases.
technologynetworks.com
Pancreatic Cancer Diagnoses Could Be Made Up to Three Years Earlier
Pancreatic cancer could be identified in patients up to three years earlier than current diagnoses, new research suggests. Weight loss and increasing blood glucose levels are early indicators of pancreatic cancer and could lead to a more timely diagnosis, helping to improve survival rates. In the largest study of its...
MedicalXpress
HIV-positive patients with cancer may have accelerated biological aging
Patients with cancer who were living with human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection had increased epigenetic age—a type of biological age defined by DNA methylation patterns—compared with patients with cancer without HIV, according to a study presented at the AACR Special Conference: Aging and Cancer, held November 17–20.
MedicalXpress
Novel PET agent effectively detects multiple cancers, identifies patients for targeted therapies
A new molecular imaging radiotracer can precisely diagnose a variety of cancers, providing a roadmap to identify patients who may benefit from targeted radionuclide therapies. In the largest medical study of its kind, researchers found that 68Ga-PentixaFor demonstrated high image contrast in hematologic malignancies, small cell lung cancer, and adrenocortical neoplasms.
Popular ‘anti-aging’ supplement may lead to brain cancer, study says
A popular anti-aging vitamin may lead to an increased risk of brain cancer, according to a new MU study.
How Bladder Cancer Differs in Women and Younger Adults
Figuring out the causes of age and sex disparities is an important area of bladder cancer research
MedicalXpress
Researchers identify a subset of patients with early melanoma who face a very low risk of dying from the disease
Although melanoma is the most serious type of skin cancer, most patients have high chances of surviving the disease. There is evidence that more cases of melanoma are being overdiagnosed in patients who would never experience symptoms. Using cancer registry data, investigators have identified a subset of patients with early-stage melanoma with almost no melanoma-related deaths, potentially representing cases contributing to overdiagnosis. The research, which is published by Wiley online in Cancer, a peer-reviewed journal of the American Cancer Society, may help clinicians determine which patients have a very low risk of death from melanoma after removal of the growth.
EverydayHealth.com
FDA Approves Hemgenix, First Gene Therapy to Treat Adults With Hemophilia B
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Hemgenix (etranacogene dezaparvovec) gene therapy for the treatment of adults with hemophilia B (congenital factor 9 deficiency) who currently use factor 9 prophylaxis therapy; have current or historical life-threatening hemorrhage; or have repeated, serious spontaneous bleeding episodes. Despite advancements in the treatment...
curetoday.com
Finding Support During a Multiple Myeloma Diagnosis
As a part of its “Speaking Out” video series, on behalf of the International Myeloma Foundation, CURE® spoke with their vice president of support, Robin Tuohy about the importance of support for patients with multiple myeloma, and their caregivers. Colleen Moretti: What does joining a support group...
MedicalXpress
CAR T cell therapy could reach beyond cancer
Engineered immune cells, known as CAR T cells, have shown the world what personalized immunotherapies can do to fight blood cancers. Now, investigators have reported highly promising early results for CAR T therapy in a small set of patients with the autoimmune disease lupus. Penn Medicine CAR T pioneer Carl June, MD, and Daniel Baker, a doctoral student in Cell and Molecular Biology in the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, discuss this development in a commentary published today in Cell.
Healthline
Bladder Cancer Mortality: Causes and Risks
Age, smoking, and exposure to toxins are just some of the factors that increase your risk of dying from bladder cancer. But many of the known risks are preventable. type of cancer in the United States, but it ranks eighth in terms of types of cancer that lead to death.
WNDU
Medical Moment: Using PARP inhibitors to stop ovarian cancer
(WNDU) - Almost 20,000 women developed ovarian cancer this year. 12,000 are expected to die. For years, it’s been known as the silent killer. Symptoms are vague, meaning when it’s caught, it’s usually too late. But now, there’s hope. Scientists are studying targeted therapies that show...
Major Cancer Breakthroughs Reported
Scientists have discovered a method of suppression against the gene that causes cancer to spread. A further study has found how to synthesize a rare cancer-fighting compound in the lab.
Medical News Today
Can fish oil lower cholesterol and blood pressure?
Fish oil contains omega-3 fatty acids, types of fat important for certain body processes. Omega-3 fatty acids may help reduce a person’s blood pressure. However, their effect on cholesterol is controversial. of omega-3 fatty acids are alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA), and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA). Fish oil contains...
Hope for thousands battling kidney cancer as study reveals existing lung drug might help fight disease
Thousands of kidney patients could potentially benefit from a new breakthrough. Researchers have discovered an existing lung cancer drug may be effective against the disease. Renal cell carcinoma is one of the most common cancers in the UK and US and has a 50 per cent mortality rate, partially because three in five patients show no symptoms until the cancer is at a late stage.
CBS News
FDA approves most expensive drug ever, a $3.5 million-per-dose gene therapy for hemophilia B
Washington — U.S. health regulators on Tuesday approved the first gene therapy for hemophilia, a $3.5 million one-time treatment for the blood-clotting disorder. The Food and Drug Administration cleared Hemgenix, an IV treatment for adults with hemophilia B, the less common form of the genetic disorder which primarily affects men.
MedicalXpress
Tumor matrix profiling gives clues to progression of some lung cancers
Scientists at the Garvan Institute of Medical Research have identified molecular profiles of the surrounding matrix of a common type of lung cancer that might indicate which patients are likely to develop aggressive tumors. Squamous cell carcinoma is the second most prevalent type of lung cancer. Yet treatment options for...
curetoday.com
Expert Addresses Disparities in Lung Cancer Screening, What More Can Be Done
This video series featured, Dr. Peter Baik, who is a thoracic surgeon at Cancer Treatment Centers of America® (CTCA) in Phoenix and Chicago, and was moderated by Kristie L. Kahl. Kahl: Why is lung cancer in particular crucial when it comes to screening and early detection of this disease?
Comments / 0