Electric City, WA

elkhornmediagroup.com

Police arrest murder suspect after fatal shooting of Kennewick man

LINCOLN COUNTY, Washington – A suspect wanted in connection to a homicide that occurred Saturday in Benton County, Washington, is now in custody. Kennewick police arrested Antonio James Aguilar-Hartman, 24, of Kennewick on Wednesday in Lincoln County, which is located west of Spokane, in connection to the fatal shooting of Mark Jurgens, 67, of Kennewick. Officers were called to a residence on the 4100 block of West Third Avenue in Kennewick where they found Jurgens deceased from an apparent gunshot wound.
KENNEWICK, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

1 killed, 1 injured in crash near Ephrata

EPHRATA, Wash. – 45-year-old Daniel Tiegen from Soap Lake was killed in a crash on Nov. 22. His brother, Christoper Tiegen, was traveling in the passenger seat, and sustained non-life threatening injuries. Daniel was driving a Ford Ranger pickup northbound on Road B NW, which is north of Road 19-NW, just before 11:00 a.m. He lost control of the vehicle...
EPHRATA, WA
ifiberone.com

UPDATE: Soap Lake man killed in Tuesday morning crash near Ephrata

EPHRATA — A Soap Lake man was killed in a rollover crash Tuesday morning near Ephrata. Daniel A. Teigen, 45, was driving a Ford Ranger pickup truck north on Road B Northwest when he reportedly lost control of the vehicle on an icy canal bridge deck, causing the vehicle to spin and roll, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.
EPHRATA, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Three Washingtonians convicted for COVID-19 relief fraud

EASTERN WASHINGTON — Three Washingtonians were convicted for getting COVID-19 relief funds and using them for other means. According to court documents, Jimia Rae Cain from West Richland, got $337,267 in COVID-19 funding used for her business. Documents showed that her business, Americore Construction, was not a legitimate business, as there were no employees or payroll during the relevant time...
WEST RICHLAND, WA
ifiberone.com

Ephrata man dies in rollover crash Monday night on SR 17 south of Soap Lake

SOAP LAKE — An Ephrata man was killed in a rollover crash Monday night on state Route 17 about three miles south of Soap Lake. David A. Neilan, 61, was driving a 1997 Ford Ranger north on SR 17. He reportedly drove off the highway and then overcorrected, causing the pickup truck to roll multiple times, according to the state patrol.
SOAP LAKE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Grant County road closed after deadly collision

GRANT COUNTY, Wash.- According to the Grant County Sheriff's Office Road B-NW between Road 18-NW and Road 20-NW, is closed. The closure is due to a deadly car collision that is currently being investigated. One person died in the accident and another person was transported to the hospital with non-life...
GRANT COUNTY, WA
kpq.com

Man Dead In Late Night Rollover Crash Near Soap Lake

A 61-year-old Ephrata man is dead from single vehicle crash on SR 17 just south of Soap Lake late last night. Troopers say David Neilan was driving a pickup truck northbound on the highway at about 10:15pm when the truck left the roadway, overcorrected and rolled numerous times before coming to a rest on its top.
SOAP LAKE, WA
ifiberone.com

One person dead, another injured in crash near Ephrata

EPHRATA — The Grant County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash near Ephrata. The crash occurred Tuesday morning on Road B Northwest, between Road 18 Northeast and Road 20 Northwest, according to the sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s office says one person died at the scene. Another...
EPHRATA, WA
kpq.com

Douglas County Murder Case Going To State Supreme Court

The murder case of a 72-year-old Rock Island man is being moved to the state Supreme Court before going to trial in Douglas County. The high court has agreed to hear Ului Teulilo's claim that officers should have gotten a search warrant before entering his home, where they found his 68-year-old wife dead from gunshot wounds.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WA
koze.com

E. Washington Residents Plead Guilty to Fraudulently Obtaining COVID Relief Funding for Purported Businesses

RICHLAND & SPOKANE, WA – Three eastern Washington residents have pled guilty to fraudulently obtaining COVID relief funding that was intended for struggling businesses. U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington, Vanessa R. Waldref, says these three convictions are the most recent obtained by the region’s COVID-19 Fraud Strike Force, which was launched earlier this year.
WEST RICHLAND, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Springdale issues water boiling notice

SPRINGDALE, Wash.— People who live in Springdale must boil their water before using it. The Stevens County Sheriff’s Office says Springdale issued a notice for people who use their water system. SCSO says to bring your water to a rolling boil for one minute before using it. SCSO says it takes around 30 minutes for the water to cool, so...
SPRINGDALE, WA
KHQ Right Now

School closures on Nov. 23

SPOKANE, Wash. - Winter weather hit the Inland Northwest and as a result, some local districts are canceling and delaying school. Here's a list of school closures and delays for Nov. 23:. Last Updated: Nov. 23 at 5:30 a.m. Mary Walker SD | 2 Hours Late | No preschool. Moses...
SPOKANE, WA
kpq.com

Burn Ban Issued for NCW

The Washington Department of Ecology has issued a Stage 1 burn ban for the North Central Washington area. The restrictions include all of Chelan, Douglas, and Okanogan Counties. A Stage 1 ban prohibits all outdoor and agricultural burning, as well as the use of uncertified wood stoves. The restrictions were...
OKANOGAN COUNTY, WA
washingtonstatenews.net

Dep. Of Ecology Watching Stagnant Air In Central Washington

The Washington Department of Ecology is closely watching stagnant air over five counties in Central Washington. Department spokesperson Emily Tasaka says a National Weather Service Stagnant Air Advisory has been extended until 10pm Tuesday night. "It doesn't mean that there's a burn ban right now," said Tasaka. "Ecology's going to...
OKANOGAN COUNTY, WA
KREM2

Moses Lake engineers building the future of spaceflight

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — On roughly 23.5 acres of what used to be sagebrush-covered scrubland north of Moses Lake, engineers with Stoke Space Technologies are working to build the future of spaceflight, as reported by our news partners, the Columbia Basin Herald. “Moses Lake is where we do our...
MOSES LAKE, WA

