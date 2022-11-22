Read full article on original website
Police arrest murder suspect after fatal shooting of Kennewick man
LINCOLN COUNTY, Washington – A suspect wanted in connection to a homicide that occurred Saturday in Benton County, Washington, is now in custody. Kennewick police arrested Antonio James Aguilar-Hartman, 24, of Kennewick on Wednesday in Lincoln County, which is located west of Spokane, in connection to the fatal shooting of Mark Jurgens, 67, of Kennewick. Officers were called to a residence on the 4100 block of West Third Avenue in Kennewick where they found Jurgens deceased from an apparent gunshot wound.
Suspected impaired driver slams into Douglas County police vehicle near Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT — A suspected impaired driver collided with a Douglas County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle as deputies were on a traffic stop near Bridgeport. At about 7:30 p.m. on Monday, deputies conducted a traffic stop on state Route 173. While contacting the driver, deputies observed a vehicle approaching them, according to the sheriff’s office.
45-Year-Old Daniel A. Teigen Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Ephrata (Ephrata, WA)
1 killed, 1 injured in crash near Ephrata
UPDATE: Soap Lake man killed in Tuesday morning crash near Ephrata
Three Washingtonians convicted for COVID-19 relief fraud
EASTERN WASHINGTON — Three Washingtonians were convicted for getting COVID-19 relief funds and using them for other means. According to court documents, Jimia Rae Cain from West Richland, got $337,267 in COVID-19 funding used for her business. Documents showed that her business, Americore Construction, was not a legitimate business, as there were no employees or payroll during the relevant time...
Ephrata man dies in rollover crash Monday night on SR 17 south of Soap Lake
SOAP LAKE — An Ephrata man was killed in a rollover crash Monday night on state Route 17 about three miles south of Soap Lake. David A. Neilan, 61, was driving a 1997 Ford Ranger north on SR 17. He reportedly drove off the highway and then overcorrected, causing the pickup truck to roll multiple times, according to the state patrol.
Grant County road closed after deadly collision
Man Dead In Late Night Rollover Crash Near Soap Lake
One person dead, another injured in crash near Ephrata
Douglas County Murder Case Going To State Supreme Court
The murder case of a 72-year-old Rock Island man is being moved to the state Supreme Court before going to trial in Douglas County. The high court has agreed to hear Ului Teulilo's claim that officers should have gotten a search warrant before entering his home, where they found his 68-year-old wife dead from gunshot wounds.
E. Washington Residents Plead Guilty to Fraudulently Obtaining COVID Relief Funding for Purported Businesses
RICHLAND & SPOKANE, WA – Three eastern Washington residents have pled guilty to fraudulently obtaining COVID relief funding that was intended for struggling businesses. U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington, Vanessa R. Waldref, says these three convictions are the most recent obtained by the region’s COVID-19 Fraud Strike Force, which was launched earlier this year.
Springdale issues water boiling notice
SPRINGDALE, Wash.— People who live in Springdale must boil their water before using it. The Stevens County Sheriff’s Office says Springdale issued a notice for people who use their water system. SCSO says to bring your water to a rolling boil for one minute before using it. SCSO says it takes around 30 minutes for the water to cool, so...
Ukrainian family of 10 flee war to a ‘blessed country’ — and safer life in Tri-Cities
Nearly 400 Ukrainians have migrated to Tri-Cities and Moses Lake since the start of the war.
KHQ Right Now
School closures on Nov. 23
SPOKANE, Wash. - Winter weather hit the Inland Northwest and as a result, some local districts are canceling and delaying school. Here's a list of school closures and delays for Nov. 23:. Last Updated: Nov. 23 at 5:30 a.m. Mary Walker SD | 2 Hours Late | No preschool. Moses...
Burn Ban Issued for NCW
The Washington Department of Ecology has issued a Stage 1 burn ban for the North Central Washington area. The restrictions include all of Chelan, Douglas, and Okanogan Counties. A Stage 1 ban prohibits all outdoor and agricultural burning, as well as the use of uncertified wood stoves. The restrictions were...
Help from above? Roofing company gifts two Ephrata households new roofs
EPHRATA - A local roofing company is in the good graces of the community as it continues to donate its time and resources to repair the roofs of homes occupied by families in need this week. Heavenly Roofing of Ephrata has chosen two homes they feel are in dire need...
Dep. Of Ecology Watching Stagnant Air In Central Washington
The Washington Department of Ecology is closely watching stagnant air over five counties in Central Washington. Department spokesperson Emily Tasaka says a National Weather Service Stagnant Air Advisory has been extended until 10pm Tuesday night. "It doesn't mean that there's a burn ban right now," said Tasaka. "Ecology's going to...
Moses Lake engineers building the future of spaceflight
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — On roughly 23.5 acres of what used to be sagebrush-covered scrubland north of Moses Lake, engineers with Stoke Space Technologies are working to build the future of spaceflight, as reported by our news partners, the Columbia Basin Herald. “Moses Lake is where we do our...
Titans Preparing for ‘Physical’ Bulldogs at Apple Bowl
The No. 3 Pe Ell-Willapa Valley football team knows exactly what's in store for them come Saturday at the Apple Bowl in Wenatchee at Noon:. Undefeated, unblemished, and mostly untested No. 2 Okanogan. Just four teams remain in pursuit of a 2B state championship, and this weekend the Bulldogs are...
