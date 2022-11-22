Read full article on original website
Prosecutors: HOA board members stole millions from residents
MIAMI (AP) — Several current and former board members on one of Florida’s largest homeowners associations have been charged with stealing more than $2 million of residents’ money. Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle announced a mix of theft, fraud and money laundering charges on Tuesday against current president Monica Isabel Ghilardi, 52; board member Myriam Arango Rodgers, 76; former board member Yoleidis Lopez Garcia, 47; former president Marglli Gallego, 41; and Jose Antonio Gonzalez, 45, who is Gallego’s husband and accused of running two companies that were paid at least $1.26 million in HOA funds. “This case is not closed,” Fernandez Rundle said during a news conference. “These are not the end of the criminal arrests.” Gallego had been the Hammocks Community Association’s president until she was arrested in April 2021 on theft charges. That arrest was part of a long-running probe that also led to the new charges. The HOA oversees 40 communities and over 6,500 units in West Kendall, located southwest of Miami.
Second 'We Build The Wall' fraud trial ends in conviction
NEW YORK (AP) — A Colorado businessman was convicted Friday of charges that he and others siphoned hundreds of thousands of dollars from an online fundraiser to build a wall along the U.S. southern border despite a promise to donors that every cent would go toward building the wall. Timothy Shea stared straight ahead without reaction as he was convicted in Manhattan federal court of two conspiracy counts and an obstruction of justice charge by a jury that deliberated about six hours after a one-week retrial. He said nothing when he was asked to comment as he left the building. Sentencing was set for Jan. 31. Another jury deadlocked on charges in the spring after 11 jurors wrote a note to the judge to say one juror had accused the others of being politically biased and suggesting the trial should be held in the South. Shea, of Castle Rock, Colorado, was charged two years ago along with three others, including Steve Bannon, the former top adviser to then-President Donald Trump. Bannon, who is now being prosecuted in state court, was pardoned by Trump just before he left office last year. Two others have pleaded guilty.
Kealoha conspirators’ conviction overturn denied
The U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals has declined to overturn the convictions and sentences of two former Honolulu police officers in connection with the Kealoha mailbox conspiracy.
Ex-Mueller prosecutor: DOJ case against Trump “gets stronger and stronger” after latest filing
Former President Donald Trump mixed documents marked classified with other communications after his presidency, according to court filings that described materials seized by the FBI in their ongoing criminal investigation. Trump kept one document marked "secret" and another marked "confidential" in a desk drawer of his Mar-a-Lago home office, according...
Todd Chrisley Sentenced to 12 Years in Prison for Tax Fraud, Wife Julie Receives Lesser Sentence
Months after they were found guilty of tax fraud, Todd and Julie Chrisley have received their sentences. On Monday, Todd was given 12 years in prison, while Julie was handed a seven-year sentence by U.S. District Judge Eleanor Ross. They will also be required to serve 16 months of probation.
Ohio Man Who Wore His Company’s Jacket on Jan. 6 Spouts QAnon Talking Points at Sentencing
A small business owner from Ohio who said he believes Donald Trump is “combatting human trafficking” will spend months behind bars for kicking in a window to the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6. Troy Faulkner, 41, was sentenced Thursday to five months in jail after pleading guilty...
Man who dragged officer into mob of rioters on Jan. 6 sentenced to 7½ years in prison
A Tennessee man who dragged a police officer into a mob, initiating one of the most harrowing acts of violence in the U.S. Capitol attack, is sentenced.
Ohio postal worker busted in fentanyl trafficking operation
A postal service supervisor in Cincinnati pleaded guilty after being involved in a scheme to intercept packages containing illegal drugs and delivering them himself.
CNBC
Jan. 6 rioter who filmed Pelosi laptop theft jailed after jury convicts her on 6 counts
A federal judge on Monday ordered Riley Williams, a 23-year-old right-wing extremist, taken into federal custody after a jury convicted her on six of the eight counts she faced in connection with the Jan. 6 attack. Williams was found guilty on six counts, but the jury deadlocked on two others,...
Judge Instructs Court Monitor Overseeing Trump Organization: ‘Immediately’ Report ‘Unusual,’ ‘Suspicious’ or ‘Fraudulent’ Activity
The independent monitor appointed to oversee the Trump Organization as the New York attorney general’s fraud lawsuit unfolds must report any “unusual,” “suspicious” or “fraudulent” activity, a Manhattan judge instructed on Thursday. Earlier this month on Nov. 3, Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Arthur...
Hillary Clinton Renews Calls for RICO Lawsuit Sanctions, Calls Donald Trump a ‘Serial Litigant’ Who Files Dubious Cases Against ‘His Perceived Foes’
In a reply brief filed Monday, attorneys for Hillary Clinton and a collection of other defendants renewed calls for sanctions against Donald Trump’s attorneys over a thus-far-failed racketeering case in the Southern District of Florida. The other defendants who filed the joint sanctions brief also include Clinton’s campaign, John...
DOJ: Man gets 26 years in prison for distributing meth in 10+ states, including North Carolina
A man was sentenced to 26 years in prison for his role as the leader of an armed, interstate methamphetamine trafficking organization, according to U.S. Attorney Michael Easley.
COVID relief loan fraud results in a five year prison sentence for a Murrieta man
A Murrieta man who obtained a COVID business relief loan of more than $7 million for his pothole-repair company was sentenced today to five years behind bars for using hundreds of thousands of dollars of the Paycheck Protection Program funds for personal expenses such as luxury cars.During his sentencing hearing in Los Angeles, Oumar Sissoko, 59, was also ordered to pay $499,827 in restitution, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.In May 2020, Sissoko received $7.25 million in PPP loans through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief & Economic Security Act. Sissoko claimed the money would be used for...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Doctor indicted in $53M California fraud case — plus money laundering, drug charges
A doctor working out of a walk-in clinic in Los Banos has been indicted by a federal grand jury on a host of offenses, including mail fraud and money laundering, as part of a disability insurance fraud scheme estimated at $53 million. The 46-year-old faces drugs charges for alleged use...
Alabama man gets 7 years in prison for defrauding COVID relief funds
A federal judge Thursday sentenced a Tuscaloosa man for defrauding the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and Federal Bureau of Investigation Acting Special Agent in Charge Felix A. Rivera-Esparra. Chief U.S. District Court Judge L. Scott Coogler sentenced Quincy T. Doss,...
Judge denies Laundrie’s motion to limit depositions in Gabby Petito civil trial
VENICE, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida judge has denied the motion filed by Brian Laundrie’s parents to limit the scope of their depositions in the lawsuit filed by Gabby Petito’s parents that is headed to a jury trial next year. Judge Hunter W. Carroll ruled that the...
Attorneys for limo operator appeal judge’s decision tossing plea in Schoharie crash
Schoharie, N.Y. — The operator of the limousine company involved in the Schoharie crash that killed 20 people is challenging a judge’s decision to toss out a plea agreement that avoided jail time. Attorneys for Nauman Hussain, who operated Prestige Limousine, on Friday filed a proceeding in the...
Trump Exec. Reveals Salacious Details of Tax Scheme During Criminal Trial
The Trump Organization criminal tax trial is well underway, and Controller Jeffrey McConney has revealed new details about his orders from higher-ups. Credit: Moelyn Photos (Getty Images)
Columbus man who blamed Trump’s ‘orders’ for Jan. 6 riot sentenced
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A federal judge on Friday sentenced a Columbus man who claimed he was only “following presidential orders” from Donald Trump when he stormed the U.S. Capitol to 3 years in prison. Dustin Byron Thompson was convicted in April by a jury that took less...
Infinity Q founder, once claiming $3 billion assets, pleads guilty to fraud
NEW YORK, Nov 21 (Reuters) - The founder of Infinity Q Capital Management, a New York firm accused of inflating assets by over $1 billion to collect more fees, pleaded guilty on Monday to securities fraud.
