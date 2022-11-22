ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prosecutors: HOA board members stole millions from residents

MIAMI (AP) — Several current and former board members on one of Florida’s largest homeowners associations have been charged with stealing more than $2 million of residents’ money. Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle announced a mix of theft, fraud and money laundering charges on Tuesday against current president Monica Isabel Ghilardi, 52; board member Myriam Arango Rodgers, 76; former board member Yoleidis Lopez Garcia, 47; former president Marglli Gallego, 41; and Jose Antonio Gonzalez, 45, who is Gallego’s husband and accused of running two companies that were paid at least $1.26 million in HOA funds. “This case is not closed,” Fernandez Rundle said during a news conference. “These are not the end of the criminal arrests.” Gallego had been the Hammocks Community Association’s president until she was arrested in April 2021 on theft charges. That arrest was part of a long-running probe that also led to the new charges. The HOA oversees 40 communities and over 6,500 units in West Kendall, located southwest of Miami.
Second 'We Build The Wall' fraud trial ends in conviction

NEW YORK (AP) — A Colorado businessman was convicted Friday of charges that he and others siphoned hundreds of thousands of dollars from an online fundraiser to build a wall along the U.S. southern border despite a promise to donors that every cent would go toward building the wall. Timothy Shea stared straight ahead without reaction as he was convicted in Manhattan federal court of two conspiracy counts and an obstruction of justice charge by a jury that deliberated about six hours after a one-week retrial. He said nothing when he was asked to comment as he left the building. Sentencing was set for Jan. 31. Another jury deadlocked on charges in the spring after 11 jurors wrote a note to the judge to say one juror had accused the others of being politically biased and suggesting the trial should be held in the South. Shea, of Castle Rock, Colorado, was charged two years ago along with three others, including Steve Bannon, the former top adviser to then-President Donald Trump. Bannon, who is now being prosecuted in state court, was pardoned by Trump just before he left office last year. Two others have pleaded guilty.
Hillary Clinton Renews Calls for RICO Lawsuit Sanctions, Calls Donald Trump a ‘Serial Litigant’ Who Files Dubious Cases Against ‘His Perceived Foes’

In a reply brief filed Monday, attorneys for Hillary Clinton and a collection of other defendants renewed calls for sanctions against Donald Trump’s attorneys over a thus-far-failed racketeering case in the Southern District of Florida. The other defendants who filed the joint sanctions brief also include Clinton’s campaign, John...
COVID relief loan fraud results in a five year prison sentence for a Murrieta man

A Murrieta man who obtained a COVID business relief loan of more than $7 million for his pothole-repair company was sentenced today to five years behind bars for using hundreds of thousands of dollars of the Paycheck Protection Program funds for personal expenses such as luxury cars.During his sentencing hearing in Los Angeles, Oumar Sissoko, 59, was also ordered to pay $499,827 in restitution, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.In May 2020, Sissoko received $7.25 million in PPP loans through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief & Economic Security Act. Sissoko claimed the money would be used for...
Alabama man gets 7 years in prison for defrauding COVID relief funds

A federal judge Thursday sentenced a Tuscaloosa man for defrauding the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and Federal Bureau of Investigation Acting Special Agent in Charge Felix A. Rivera-Esparra. Chief U.S. District Court Judge L. Scott Coogler sentenced Quincy T. Doss,...
