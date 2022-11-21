Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Novel PET agent effectively detects multiple cancers, identifies patients for targeted therapies
A new molecular imaging radiotracer can precisely diagnose a variety of cancers, providing a roadmap to identify patients who may benefit from targeted radionuclide therapies. In the largest medical study of its kind, researchers found that 68Ga-PentixaFor demonstrated high image contrast in hematologic malignancies, small cell lung cancer, and adrenocortical neoplasms.
curetoday.com
Managing the Risk of Infection for Patients with Multiple Myeloma
As a part of its “Speaking Out” video series, on behalf of the International Myeloma Foundation, CURE® spoke with their chief medical officer, Dr. Joseph Mikhael about the risk of infection for patients with multiple myeloma. Colleen Moretti: What is the risk patients with multiple myeloma pose...
curetoday.com
Treating, Monitoring and Understanding Myeloma Precursors, MGUS and Smoldering Myeloma
As a part of its “Speaking Out” video series, on behalf of the International Myeloma Foundation, CURE® spoke with their chief medical officer, Dr. Joseph Mikhael about the precursors to multiple myeloma, MGUS and smoldering myeloma. Transcription: Colleen Moretti: Can you explained what MGUS and smoldering myeloma...
AboutLawsuits.com
GSK Removes Blenrep From U.S. Market, Due Poor Clinical Trial Performance for Multiple Myeloma Drug
The blood cancer medication Blenrep will be removed from the market in the United States, following clinical trials that cast doubt on the effectiveness of the drug, according to an announcement this week by GlaxoSmithKline. Blenrep (belanatamab mafodin-blmf) was given fast-track approval by the FDA in August 2022, for the...
New drug can target cancer cells more directly than traditional chemotherapy
CHARLOTTE — For PINK DAY at Channel 9, we’ve partnered with Atrium Health to share stories of survival and resources. With more breast cancer awareness comes money for research. And with that research comes new drugs, treatments and better surgical options. One of the newest options excites a...
technologynetworks.com
Pancreatic Cancer Diagnoses Could Be Made Up to Three Years Earlier
Pancreatic cancer could be identified in patients up to three years earlier than current diagnoses, new research suggests. Weight loss and increasing blood glucose levels are early indicators of pancreatic cancer and could lead to a more timely diagnosis, helping to improve survival rates. In the largest study of its...
MedicalXpress
Analysis reveals adverse effects of complex cancer therapies called antibody drug conjugates
Over the past two decades, numerous complex cancer therapies called antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) have been tested in clinical trials and approved for use in patients. Investigators recently performed a comprehensive analysis of multiple scientific databases to outline the potential toxicities associated with these medications. Their findings are published online in Cancer.
DEA Laboratory Testing Reveals that 6 out of 10 Fentanyl-Laced Fake Prescription Pills Now Contain a Potentially Lethal Dose of Fentanyl
WASHINGTON – The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration is alerting the public of a sharp nationwide increase in the lethality of fentanyl-laced fake prescription pills. The DEA Laboratory has found that, of the fentanyl-laced fake prescription pills analyzed in 2022, six out of ten now contain a potentially lethal dose of fentanyl. This is an increase from DEA’s previous announcement in 2021 that four out of ten fentanyl-laced fake prescription pills were found to contain a potentially lethal dose.
One dose of synthetic "magic mushrooms" may temporarily ease treatment-resistant depression, study says
Psilocybin, the psychedelic chemical found in so-called magic mushrooms, may help treat depression in some patients, a new study found. Researchers said a 25 mg one-time dose of the synthetic formulation of psilocybin reduced depression scores significantly in patients — but was associated with adverse side effects. For the...
curetoday.com
Finding Support During a Multiple Myeloma Diagnosis
As a part of its “Speaking Out” video series, on behalf of the International Myeloma Foundation, CURE® spoke with their vice president of support, Robin Tuohy about the importance of support for patients with multiple myeloma, and their caregivers. Colleen Moretti: What does joining a support group...
Scientists grew blood in a lab and transplanted it into people for the first time
Lab-grown blood could increase the options available for people with rare blood types and disorders, like sickle cell anemia.
EverydayHealth.com
FDA Approves Hemgenix, First Gene Therapy to Treat Adults With Hemophilia B
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Hemgenix (etranacogene dezaparvovec) gene therapy for the treatment of adults with hemophilia B (congenital factor 9 deficiency) who currently use factor 9 prophylaxis therapy; have current or historical life-threatening hemorrhage; or have repeated, serious spontaneous bleeding episodes. Despite advancements in the treatment...
Tailor-made cancer treatments could see life expectancies ‘double in a decade’
CANCER patients could have their life expectancy doubled within a decade due to new treatments, researchers have claimed. Medics at the Institute of Cancer Research (ICR), London, and the Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust said new options will mean people get cured while others live far longer. Experts are currently...
Medical News Today
Kidney disease: Is dialysis the best treatment for different ethnicities?
More than 10% of people worldwide have kidney disease. Although 78% of people with advanced kidney disease opt for dialysis, that is not always a viable treatment option. Researchers from the University of California Irvine show certain ethnic groups have higher hospitalization rates when treated with dialysis rather than conservative management.
WNDU
Medical Moment: Using PARP inhibitors to stop ovarian cancer
(WNDU) - Almost 20,000 women developed ovarian cancer this year. 12,000 are expected to die. For years, it’s been known as the silent killer. Symptoms are vague, meaning when it’s caught, it’s usually too late. But now, there’s hope. Scientists are studying targeted therapies that show...
MedicalXpress
CAR T cell therapy could reach beyond cancer
Engineered immune cells, known as CAR T cells, have shown the world what personalized immunotherapies can do to fight blood cancers. Now, investigators have reported highly promising early results for CAR T therapy in a small set of patients with the autoimmune disease lupus. Penn Medicine CAR T pioneer Carl June, MD, and Daniel Baker, a doctoral student in Cell and Molecular Biology in the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, discuss this development in a commentary published today in Cell.
Psych Centra
What's The Connection Between Schizophrenia and Autoimmune Diseases?
Brain imaging studies show differences in individuals with schizophrenia that could cause susceptibility to autoimmune disease. Schizophrenia is a mental health disorder that can cause psychosis, which includes hallucinations and delusions. For some, schizophrenia may feel debilitating and overwhelming as it can cause trouble distinguishing what’s real from what isn’t.
curetoday.com
Episode 31: Bladder Cancer Matters Podcast How COVID Changed How Bladder Cancer Doctors and Patients Interact with Dr. Sima Porten
In Episode 31 of Bladder Cancer Matters, host Rick Bangs talks with Dr. Sima Porten, a urologic cancer surgeon at the University of California San Francisco, about how COVID changed the way that bladder cancer doctors and patients interact. Rick and Dr. Porten talk about:. Some of the experiences of...
curetoday.com
Expert Addresses Disparities in Lung Cancer Screening, What More Can Be Done
This video series featured, Dr. Peter Baik, who is a thoracic surgeon at Cancer Treatment Centers of America® (CTCA) in Phoenix and Chicago, and was moderated by Kristie L. Kahl. Kahl: Why is lung cancer in particular crucial when it comes to screening and early detection of this disease?
physiciansweekly.com
Development of Combination Therapies for Biliary Tract Cancers: A Rational Approach
A rare group of gastrointestinal malignancies with a significant morbidity and death rate are biliary tract tumors. Most patients arrive with a locally progressed or metastatic illness that is incurable. It was possible to directly benefit from the pathophysiology of biliary tract cancer, and as a result, chemotherapy, precision medicine, immunotherapy, and combination therapies were used as both standard-of-care and experimental therapies.
