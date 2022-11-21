ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MedicalXpress

Novel PET agent effectively detects multiple cancers, identifies patients for targeted therapies

A new molecular imaging radiotracer can precisely diagnose a variety of cancers, providing a roadmap to identify patients who may benefit from targeted radionuclide therapies. In the largest medical study of its kind, researchers found that 68Ga-PentixaFor demonstrated high image contrast in hematologic malignancies, small cell lung cancer, and adrenocortical neoplasms.
curetoday.com

Managing the Risk of Infection for Patients with Multiple Myeloma

As a part of its “Speaking Out” video series, on behalf of the International Myeloma Foundation, CURE® spoke with their chief medical officer, Dr. Joseph Mikhael about the risk of infection for patients with multiple myeloma. Colleen Moretti: What is the risk patients with multiple myeloma pose...
curetoday.com

Treating, Monitoring and Understanding Myeloma Precursors, MGUS and Smoldering Myeloma

As a part of its “Speaking Out” video series, on behalf of the International Myeloma Foundation, CURE® spoke with their chief medical officer, Dr. Joseph Mikhael about the precursors to multiple myeloma, MGUS and smoldering myeloma. Transcription: Colleen Moretti: Can you explained what MGUS and smoldering myeloma...
technologynetworks.com

Pancreatic Cancer Diagnoses Could Be Made Up to Three Years Earlier

Pancreatic cancer could be identified in patients up to three years earlier than current diagnoses, new research suggests. Weight loss and increasing blood glucose levels are early indicators of pancreatic cancer and could lead to a more timely diagnosis, helping to improve survival rates. In the largest study of its...
MedicalXpress

Analysis reveals adverse effects of complex cancer therapies called antibody drug conjugates

Over the past two decades, numerous complex cancer therapies called antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) have been tested in clinical trials and approved for use in patients. Investigators recently performed a comprehensive analysis of multiple scientific databases to outline the potential toxicities associated with these medications. Their findings are published online in Cancer.
Lootpress

DEA Laboratory Testing Reveals that 6 out of 10 Fentanyl-Laced Fake Prescription Pills Now Contain a Potentially Lethal Dose of Fentanyl

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration is alerting the public of a sharp nationwide increase in the lethality of fentanyl-laced fake prescription pills. The DEA Laboratory has found that, of the fentanyl-laced fake prescription pills analyzed in 2022, six out of ten now contain a potentially lethal dose of fentanyl. This is an increase from DEA’s previous announcement in 2021 that four out of ten fentanyl-laced fake prescription pills were found to contain a potentially lethal dose.
curetoday.com

Finding Support During a Multiple Myeloma Diagnosis

As a part of its “Speaking Out” video series, on behalf of the International Myeloma Foundation, CURE® spoke with their vice president of support, Robin Tuohy about the importance of support for patients with multiple myeloma, and their caregivers. Colleen Moretti: What does joining a support group...
EverydayHealth.com

FDA Approves Hemgenix, First Gene Therapy to Treat Adults With Hemophilia B

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Hemgenix (etranacogene dezaparvovec) gene therapy for the treatment of adults with hemophilia B (congenital factor 9 deficiency) who currently use factor 9 prophylaxis therapy; have current or historical life-threatening hemorrhage; or have repeated, serious spontaneous bleeding episodes. Despite advancements in the treatment...
Medical News Today

Kidney disease: Is dialysis the best treatment for different ethnicities?

More than 10% of people worldwide have kidney disease. Although 78% of people with advanced kidney disease opt for dialysis, that is not always a viable treatment option. Researchers from the University of California Irvine show certain ethnic groups have higher hospitalization rates when treated with dialysis rather than conservative management.
WNDU

Medical Moment: Using PARP inhibitors to stop ovarian cancer

(WNDU) - Almost 20,000 women developed ovarian cancer this year. 12,000 are expected to die. For years, it’s been known as the silent killer. Symptoms are vague, meaning when it’s caught, it’s usually too late. But now, there’s hope. Scientists are studying targeted therapies that show...
MedicalXpress

CAR T cell therapy could reach beyond cancer

Engineered immune cells, known as CAR T cells, have shown the world what personalized immunotherapies can do to fight blood cancers. Now, investigators have reported highly promising early results for CAR T therapy in a small set of patients with the autoimmune disease lupus. Penn Medicine CAR T pioneer Carl June, MD, and Daniel Baker, a doctoral student in Cell and Molecular Biology in the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, discuss this development in a commentary published today in Cell.
Psych Centra

What's The Connection Between Schizophrenia and Autoimmune Diseases?

Brain imaging studies show differences in individuals with schizophrenia that could cause susceptibility to autoimmune disease. Schizophrenia is a mental health disorder that can cause psychosis, which includes hallucinations and delusions. For some, schizophrenia may feel debilitating and overwhelming as it can cause trouble distinguishing what’s real from what isn’t.
physiciansweekly.com

Development of Combination Therapies for Biliary Tract Cancers: A Rational Approach

A rare group of gastrointestinal malignancies with a significant morbidity and death rate are biliary tract tumors. Most patients arrive with a locally progressed or metastatic illness that is incurable. It was possible to directly benefit from the pathophysiology of biliary tract cancer, and as a result, chemotherapy, precision medicine, immunotherapy, and combination therapies were used as both standard-of-care and experimental therapies.

