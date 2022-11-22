With strong opposition to Fort Caspar as site for wind turbine sculpture, city staff struggling to find suitable spots

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper City Council is one reading away from passing the community’s first-ever anti-discrimination ordinance. With Wyoming one of the only states without a state law specifically protecting against hate crimes, some of the members of the City Council who have thus far supported the proposed new anti-discrimination ordinance have argued it will offer important protections at the municipal level, adding a layer of protection to existing federal anti-discrimination laws.

