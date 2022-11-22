With strong opposition to Fort Caspar as site for wind turbine sculpture, city staff struggling to find suitable spots

Read full article on original website
Historic Preservation Christmas float to recreate unique arch from Casper’s past
CASPER, Wyo. — A long-forgotten arch built in downtown Casper will be revived in miniature form for this year’s Downtown Christmas Parade. According to City of Casper Historic Preservation vice chair Connie Thompson, the temporary arch was built in 1904 for an industrial convention. In 1904, Casper was...
(VIDEO) Casper Council talking Stonehenge-themed wind turbine sculpture, unsafe structures and more Tuesday
CASPER, Wyo. — During its work session on Tuesday, the Casper City Council is set to talk about the proposed sculpture that would be made out of wind turbine blades to resemble Stonehenge. While city staff had identified a site on the grounds of Fort Caspar to potentially donate...
City of Casper announces Thanksgiving trash collection schedule
CASPER, Wyo. — On Wednesday, the City of Casper announced its trash collection schedule for the rest of Thanksgiving week. “Our solid waste staff will be spending Thursday with loved ones, then heading back to work Friday,” Rachel Bouzis, the communications and marketing spokesperson for the city, said. “The City of Casper is thankful for our committed essential services staff members who make our community a safe, beautiful place.”
Casper City Council debating if youth should be protected by anti-discrimination ordinance
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper City Council is one reading away from passing the community’s first-ever anti-discrimination ordinance. With Wyoming one of the only states without a state law specifically protecting against hate crimes, some of the members of the City Council who have thus far supported the proposed new anti-discrimination ordinance have argued it will offer important protections at the municipal level, adding a layer of protection to existing federal anti-discrimination laws.
Organizers aim to make new Speedway Drive Through Light Show a Casper tradition
CASPER, Wyo. — Many adults hold happy childhood memories of the family drive through the neighborhood “Christmas Card Lane,” where house after house was dressed up in blazing lights and decorations. Those dense clusters of Christmas neighborhoods are something of a rarity now, but two Casper residents...
Casper parade street closure controversy
Holiday Cheer experiences some technical difficulties...PKG- Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version. The Wyoming Department of Revenue-Liquor Division officials, who oversee liquor purchases for the state, is seeing problems across Wyoming when it comes to meeting retailers’ needs and ordering everyone’s holiday cheer. The Wyoming Liquor Division has been around since the 1930s and has changed its name over the years.
Power Outage Affecting East Side Casper Residents This Thanksgiving
There is currently a power outage that is affecting Rocky Mountain Power customers on the east side of Casper, near the Kelly Walsh High School area. According to the official Rocky Mountain Power website, the outage is affecting approximately 508 customers in the area. An email update was sent to...
Natrona County seeks public input on planned Casper Mountain lodge
CASPER, Wyo. — Natrona County is in the planning stages of replacing the Old Nordic Lodge on Casper Mountain with a new Casper Mountain Trails Center, and county leaders have turned to the public to hear their thoughts. Through Dec. 5, people can leave their input, suggestions or concerns...
City Hall closed Thursday, Friday; Casper Area Transit hours different during Thanksgiving holiday
CASPER, Wyo. — City of Casper offices at City Hall and elsewhere will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday and Friday, according to the City of Casper. Casper Area Transit will have some adjusted availability from Nov. 24 through Nov. 26 due to the Thanksgiving holiday. On Thanksgiving Day on Nov. 24, fixed-route LINK and door-to-door ASSIST services will both be closed.
Street closures could hurt Small Business Saturday, some owners say
CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - A bit of controversy brewing this week between small business owners and the Casper Police. So what resolution... if any... can be reached by Saturday?. Saturday is the Casper Christmas Parade and tree lighting. And for local businesses, it’s also Small Business Saturday.
City Council votes for Bruce Knell as Casper’s next mayor, Pacheco as vice mayor
CASPER, Wyo. — In a straw poll vote on Tuesday, the Casper City Council selected Bruce Knell to step into the role of mayor in 2023. The City Council selected Ray Pacheco to step into the role of vice mayor. The City Council will need to formally authorize the appointments during the first regular meeting of 2023.
Cheyenne and Casper see trash schedules shift for Thanksgiving
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Release) - The City of Cheyenne’s trash and recycle pick-up schedule for this week will be slightly modified due to the Thanksgiving holiday. Trash and recycling pickup scheduled for Thursday, November 24, will now take place Saturday, November 26. Please have your trash and recycle containers out by 6 a.m.
(PHOTOS) Around 400 Turkey Trotters turn out for annual 5K, shore shore up local food bank
CASPER, Wyo — Sunny skies, gentle breezes, and a blanket of fresh snow awaited the nearly 400 Turkey Trotters for the annual 5K at the Tate Pumphouse on Thanksgiving morning. The participation estimate comes from Kayla Singer, vice president of the Windy City Striders, which hosts the event. With...
Commission to Hear Comments about Casper Police Department In December
A commission that evaluates police departments will conduct a virtual public hearing in December to examine all aspects of the Casper Police Department's policies, procedures, operations and support services, Chief Keith McPheeters announced Wednesday in a news release. The Department voluntarily works with the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement...
Natrona County government offices closed Thursday, Friday for Thanksgiving
CASPER, Wyo. — Natrona County government offices will be taking a break due to the Thanksgiving holiday. Natrona County offices will be closed Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25. Emergency response agencies will still be operating over the Thanksgiving holiday.
(PHOTOS) Cars circle block twice during Casper Salvation Army Thanksgiving food box distribution
CASPER, Wyo. — A line started well before 6:30 this morning as cars arrived for the annual Thanksgiving meal box distribution on Tuesday at the Salvation Army Hope Center in central Casper. “We gave out about 430 boxes last year, and we’re hoping to do even more this year,”...
Natrona County recent applications for marriage (11/16/22–11/22/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Natrona County. Here is a list of those who applied for a marriage license from Nov. 16 through Nov. 22. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the County Clerk’s Office.
Casper Fire Department swears in three new graduates
CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Three new firefighters were sworn in last week. We learned what inspires these young men to put their lives on the line, and also got a little taste of training. After 12 weeks of training split between Casper and Cheyenne, the Casper Fire Department...
Wyoming Rescue Mission wins case
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - The Wyoming Rescue Mission faced legal charges earlier this year. When a non-christian applicant sued the organization for discrimination when they were not hired, claiming it was due to their faith. The EEOC (Equal Employment Opportunity Commission) and Wyoming Workforce Services also got involved...
PHOTOS: ‘Birds & Bucks’ Brought Thanksgiving to 300 Casper Families
Casper residents and businesses came out in a big way at Ridleys last Friday (November 18th, 2022), for the annal Birds & Bucks food and funds drive. The 25th Annual Birds N Bucks Thanksgiving Food and Funds Drive brought in enough food and funds to provide 7 days of food for 900 local children through Food for Thought's Weekend Food Bags, and 300 local families a full Thanksgiving dinner.
