WLWT 5
Reports of a brush fire on Morgan Road in Whitewater Township
CLEVES, Ohio — Fire crews are responding to reports of a brush fire on Morgan Road in Whitewater Township. Click the video player above to watch other morning/afternoon/evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
WLWT 5
Police responding to reports of a crash with injuries on Cox Road in West Chester
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Police responding to reports of a crash with injuries on Cox Road in West Chester. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk.
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on International Boulevard in West Chester
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Police responding to reports of an assault with injuries on International Boulevard in West Chester. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WLWT 5
Police: Juvenile hospitalized after being shot in Mt. Healthy
CINCINNATI — A juvenile was taken to the hospital after being found shot in Mt. Healthy on Thursday, police said. It happened around 6:56 p.m. when officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1500 block of Compton Road. Officers on scene found a juvenile boy suffering...
WLWT 5
Investigators offer reward for information on shooting at Hamilton County prosecutor's residence
GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Investigators with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Green Township Police Department are seeking the public's assistance in identifying and locating the individual or individuals responsible for a shooting. A $5,000 reward is being offered for information on the shooting. According to...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on Union Centre Boulevard in West Chester
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Report of a crash with injuries on Union Centre Boulevard and West Chester Road in West Chester. traffic is obstructed. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident?...
WLWT 5
Ohio woman sentenced to 14 years for methamphetamine conspiracy
COVINGTON, Ky. — A Mason, Ohio woman was sentenced to 168 months in prison on Tuesday for conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. Amanda Baker, 38, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge David Bunning after pleading guilty to her charges in August 2022. According to her...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati man sentenced to 21 years in prison for drug trafficking
COVINGTON, Ky. — A Cincinnati man was sentenced Tuesday to 262 months in federal prison, for conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and 400 grams or more of fentanyl, as well as aiding and abetting the distribution of 50 grams of methamphetamine. According to his plea...
WLWT 5
Former Kentucky Gov. John Y. Brown Jr. dies at age 88
Former Kentucky governor and businessman John Y. Brown Jr. has died. He was 88 years old. His family released a statement, confirming his passing:. "Our Dad, John Y. Brown Jr., not only dreamed the impossible dream, he lived it until the very end. His positive attitude and zest for life was unrivaled and allowed him to beat the odds many times over. Every day was an exciting adventure for him. He was a true Kentucky original who beamed with pride for his home state and its people.
WLWT 5
Lakota West teacher comes in 5th place in World Paratriathlon on Thanksgiving Day
This is not your average Turkey Trot. Lakota West teacher Kendra Herber is spending her thanksgiving in Abu Dhabi competing in the World Triathlon, the biggest race after the Olympics. "Eighteen months ago, I couldn't even run a mile," Kendra Herber, an elite athlete, said. Kendra is a below-the-knee amputee.
WLWT 5
High school football Thanksgiving playoff schedule
High school football season is nearly over which means the lights are getting brighter for the small schools still standing. In Northern Kentucky, an unexpected juggernaut has emerged to take on the giants of the class for a ticket to the title game. In Ohio, a team that won by scoring only once last week is one win away from another title appearance. And in Indiana, two of our local teams can be hoisting trophies this time next week.
WLWT 5
Northern Kentucky woman wins $1 million prize on scratch-off game
DRY RIDGE, Ky. — A Dry Ridge woman has won the Kentucky Lottery's first $1 million prize on the lottery's new scratch-off game. The lottery says the woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, won through the $50 500X Scratch-off ticket purchased out of a vending machine at Crittenden Fastlane in Crittenden.
