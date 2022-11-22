ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Healthy, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WLWT 5

Police: Juvenile hospitalized after being shot in Mt. Healthy

CINCINNATI — A juvenile was taken to the hospital after being found shot in Mt. Healthy on Thursday, police said. It happened around 6:56 p.m. when officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1500 block of Compton Road. Officers on scene found a juvenile boy suffering...
MOUNT HEALTHY, OH
WLWT 5

Ohio woman sentenced to 14 years for methamphetamine conspiracy

COVINGTON, Ky. — A Mason, Ohio woman was sentenced to 168 months in prison on Tuesday for conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. Amanda Baker, 38, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge David Bunning after pleading guilty to her charges in August 2022. According to her...
MASON, OH
WLWT 5

Former Kentucky Gov. John Y. Brown Jr. dies at age 88

Former Kentucky governor and businessman John Y. Brown Jr. has died. He was 88 years old. His family released a statement, confirming his passing:. "Our Dad, John Y. Brown Jr., not only dreamed the impossible dream, he lived it until the very end. His positive attitude and zest for life was unrivaled and allowed him to beat the odds many times over. Every day was an exciting adventure for him. He was a true Kentucky original who beamed with pride for his home state and its people.
KENTUCKY STATE
WLWT 5

High school football Thanksgiving playoff schedule

High school football season is nearly over which means the lights are getting brighter for the small schools still standing. In Northern Kentucky, an unexpected juggernaut has emerged to take on the giants of the class for a ticket to the title game. In Ohio, a team that won by scoring only once last week is one win away from another title appearance. And in Indiana, two of our local teams can be hoisting trophies this time next week.
OHIO STATE
WLWT 5

Northern Kentucky woman wins $1 million prize on scratch-off game

DRY RIDGE, Ky. — A Dry Ridge woman has won the Kentucky Lottery's first $1 million prize on the lottery's new scratch-off game. The lottery says the woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, won through the $50 500X Scratch-off ticket purchased out of a vending machine at Crittenden Fastlane in Crittenden.
KENTUCKY STATE

