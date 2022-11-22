Read full article on original website
NY Offering $50,000 For Help Solving Shooting Of 2 NeighborsStill UnsolvedNew York City, NY
Dirt Bikers Beat Man to Death in Road Rage IncidentBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade May Feature Cannabis Brand CookiesWilliam DavisNew York City, NY
NYC Migrants: Families With Children Spend Freezing Night Outside Waiting for ICE AppointmentAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
The richest person in New JerseyLuay RahilSaddle River, NJ
Commercial Observer
KKR Passes on 300K-SF Tishman Speyer Office Near Hudson Yards
KKR is joining other major companies in reconsidering office expansion plans. The investment firm, which has $500 billion in assets, revealed Wednesday that it is putting the brakes on growing its headcount and reconsidering its future New York City offices needs in Hudson Yards at Tishman Speyer’s Morgan North, Business Insider first reported.
Commercial Observer
Brooklyn Saw Strong Retail Demand in Summer 2022
The summer wasn’t just warm, it was red-hot for Brooklyn’s retail market, according to the Real Estate Board of New York’s latest retail report for the borough. Brooklyn saw asking rents rise in 10 of 17 key retail corridors from April to October, driven by national brands and day cares expanding into Dumbo, Brooklyn Heights and Williamsburg.
CNBC
The future of parking is in New York — and it costs at least $300,000 per space
Hidden deep below some of New York City's most luxurious apartment buildings is an exclusive world of futuristic parking spaces. The spots are only accessible to residents of buildings where the apartments will set you back several million. The rare amenity offers privacy and convenience to some of the city's...
longisland.com
Primark Opens First Long Island Store at Roosevelt Field Mall
Primark, the budget fashion retailer from Ireland, has opened its first store on Long Island at Roosevelt Field Mall this month. The retailer has two other stores planned to open by the end of the year, one in Queens, and another in Brooklyn. These stores kick off Primark's US growth...
wrrv.com
The Largest Landowner in NY Isn’t Who You’d Think
New York is one of the most diverse states in the country. From Niagara Falls down to New York City, the landscape is constantly changing from farmland and mountains to highways and cities. It's also huge, at almost 55,000 square miles. But who owns the most of it?. Let's start...
bkreader.com
Bed-Stuy Residents Are Calling for Accountability Around Dangler Mansion
Bed-Stuy community members have compiled a list of demands following the demolishment of The Jacob Dangler Mansion, reports Carib News. The list is directed towards the Landmarks Preservation Commission (LPC), the New York City Department of Buildings, the Mayor’s Office, and developer Tomer Erlich. Despite repeated community organizing since...
bkreader.com
Seriously Good Cocktails and Wings at Downtown BK’s Bar Goto Niban
“We don’t want to take ourselves too seriously, but we’re serious about what we do,” Kenta Goto, the co-owner of Downtown Brooklyn’s Bar Goto Niban tells BK Reader one recent Saturday. He reaches under the bar and pulls out a wooden tool for measuring by the...
Filipino food gains visibility in NYC, but restaurateurs point to a complicated reality
Grilled pompano and arroz caldo from Bilao. "Most people want to be sure it really tastes good," Jude Canela said. Current and former restaurant owners, chefs, historians and diners say Filipino food has lingered far too long on the brink of the ascendancy predicted by culinary greats. [ more › ]
queenoftheclick.com
New Hotel and Casino in Coney Island
Thor Equities shared on Instagram (here) that they have partnered with Saratoga Casino Holdings, The Chickasaw Nation, and Legends. They submitted plans for a casino and hotel in Coney Island. Do the people in Coney Island want a casino or do they want a shopping center and regular community stores?
Commercial Observer
Bravo Capital Refis Brooklyn Apartment Property With $16M Loan
Developer Ben Mokhtar has inked $16.1 million of U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD)-backed debt to refinance a newly completed multifamily building in Brooklyn, Commercial Observer has learned. Bravo Capital provided the loan, which will be used to refinance $9.8 million of existing debt on a previous construction...
Commercial Observer
Thor Looks to Hammer Competition in $3B Bid for Coney Island Casino
Thor Equities isn’t leaving it up to the dealer to break in terms of getting a casino license, amassing a number of partners to help run the potential $3 billion gambling house in Coney Island, Brooklyn. The landlord tapped Saratoga Casino Holdings, The Chickasaw Nation and Legends as partners...
30 million pounds of fresh produce sold by Hunts Point Produce Market in NYC this Thanksgiving
If you're celebrating Thanksgiving in or around NYC, it's very likely your fresh produce comes from Hunts Point Produce Market in the Bronx, which sells 30 million pounds of produce around this time.
mixmag.net
New 3000-sqft nightclub to open in NYC, Virgo
A new 3,000 square foot venue, Virgo, is set to open on Manhattan's Lower East Side. The new nightclub, named after the star sign of co-founder Thatcher Shultz, has yet to confirm an opening date — but early concept art shows a "wild" interior, with LED walls, a purple concrete bar, infinity mirrors and even a carpeted room for DJs to play through an independent audio system hook up to the back of the venue.
PhillyBite
Best Places to Get Chicken Wings in New York City
NEW YORK - Whether you are looking for traditional, Korean or Southern, New Yorkers love chicken wings. They are a favorite snack for millions of Americans. In fact, Americans eat 27 billion wings annually. Here are some of the best places to get wings in New York City. Berber Street...
nytix.com
NYC Street Crime Is Having An Effect on Broadway Ticket Sales
Is there a direct relationship between NYC crime rates and Broadway? The numbers tell the story. A look at an overlaid graph of Broadway grosses will show that the year 2022 has ranged from $15,000,000-35,000,000 in total receipts while pre-pandemic 2019 ranged from $25,000,000-$40,000,000 and 2018 fared even better ranging from $22,000,00-$44,000,000 (holiday seasons notwithstanding).
CBS News
Exclusive: Years-long construction project along 9th Avenue will be done this week
NEW YORK -- CBS2 has an exclusive update on a construction project spanning years along 9th Avenue in Midtown. We have learned that project is set to be completed this week. The construction started back in 2017 along 9th Avenue between 50th and 59th streets. The city says the $105...
therealdeal.com
Brooklyn Heights condo tops borough’s luxury market
Deals slowed but prices remained strong last week in Brooklyn’s luxury market. Another 14 homes asking $2 million or more — seven townhouses, five condos and two co-ops — went into contract, according to Compass’ weekly report. That’s the same number as the previous week.
NYC Auctioning Rudy Giuliani Memorabilia: Here's What It's Selling for
"Gifts to the City offers a unique opportunity to own a piece of history," DCAS Commissioner Dawn M. Pinnock said in a press release.
amny.com
Thieves set a bullseye on Target store chain in New York City
Target stores have been, well, targeted relentlessly by brazen thieves according to the company’s recent earnings call. “I got caught stealing from Target, I will try again later,” one man could be heard recently speaking on a cellphone as he marched away from the Kips Bay Target in Manhattan.
pix11.com
Armed robber targets Queens bodegas, smoke shops
A brazen robber has targeted smoke shops and bodegas in Astoria, College Point and Elmhurst, police said Thursday. A brazen robber has targeted smoke shops and bodegas in Astoria, College Point and Elmhurst, police said Thursday. Shoppers hoping to score Black Friday bargains. So what Black Friday deals should you...
