New York City, NY

Commercial Observer

KKR Passes on 300K-SF Tishman Speyer Office Near Hudson Yards

KKR is joining other major companies in reconsidering office expansion plans. The investment firm, which has $500 billion in assets, revealed Wednesday that it is putting the brakes on growing its headcount and reconsidering its future New York City offices needs in Hudson Yards at Tishman Speyer’s Morgan North, Business Insider first reported.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Commercial Observer

Brooklyn Saw Strong Retail Demand in Summer 2022

The summer wasn’t just warm, it was red-hot for Brooklyn’s retail market, according to the Real Estate Board of New York’s latest retail report for the borough. Brooklyn saw asking rents rise in 10 of 17 key retail corridors from April to October, driven by national brands and day cares expanding into Dumbo, Brooklyn Heights and Williamsburg.
BROOKLYN, NY
longisland.com

Primark Opens First Long Island Store at Roosevelt Field Mall

Primark, the budget fashion retailer from Ireland, has opened its first store on Long Island at Roosevelt Field Mall this month. The retailer has two other stores planned to open by the end of the year, one in Queens, and another in Brooklyn. These stores kick off Primark's US growth...
BROOKLYN, NY
wrrv.com

The Largest Landowner in NY Isn’t Who You’d Think

New York is one of the most diverse states in the country. From Niagara Falls down to New York City, the landscape is constantly changing from farmland and mountains to highways and cities. It's also huge, at almost 55,000 square miles. But who owns the most of it?. Let's start...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bkreader.com

Bed-Stuy Residents Are Calling for Accountability Around Dangler Mansion

Bed-Stuy community members have compiled a list of demands following the demolishment of The Jacob Dangler Mansion, reports Carib News. The list is directed towards the Landmarks Preservation Commission (LPC), the New York City Department of Buildings, the Mayor’s Office, and developer Tomer Erlich. Despite repeated community organizing since...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
queenoftheclick.com

New Hotel and Casino in Coney Island

Thor Equities shared on Instagram (here) that they have partnered with Saratoga Casino Holdings, The Chickasaw Nation, and Legends. They submitted plans for a casino and hotel in Coney Island. Do the people in Coney Island want a casino or do they want a shopping center and regular community stores?
BROOKLYN, NY
Commercial Observer

Bravo Capital Refis Brooklyn Apartment Property With $16M Loan

Developer Ben Mokhtar has inked $16.1 million of U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD)-backed debt to refinance a newly completed multifamily building in Brooklyn, Commercial Observer has learned. Bravo Capital provided the loan, which will be used to refinance $9.8 million of existing debt on a previous construction...
BROOKLYN, NY
Commercial Observer

Thor Looks to Hammer Competition in $3B Bid for Coney Island Casino

Thor Equities isn’t leaving it up to the dealer to break in terms of getting a casino license, amassing a number of partners to help run the potential $3 billion gambling house in Coney Island, Brooklyn. The landlord tapped Saratoga Casino Holdings, The Chickasaw Nation and Legends as partners...
BROOKLYN, NY
mixmag.net

New 3000-sqft nightclub to open in NYC, Virgo

A new 3,000 square foot venue, Virgo, is set to open on Manhattan's Lower East Side. The new nightclub, named after the star sign of co-founder Thatcher Shultz, has yet to confirm an opening date — but early concept art shows a "wild" interior, with LED walls, a purple concrete bar, infinity mirrors and even a carpeted room for DJs to play through an independent audio system hook up to the back of the venue.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PhillyBite

Best Places to Get Chicken Wings in New York City

NEW YORK - Whether you are looking for traditional, Korean or Southern, New Yorkers love chicken wings. They are a favorite snack for millions of Americans. In fact, Americans eat 27 billion wings annually. Here are some of the best places to get wings in New York City. Berber Street...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nytix.com

NYC Street Crime Is Having An Effect on Broadway Ticket Sales

Is there a direct relationship between NYC crime rates and Broadway? The numbers tell the story. A look at an overlaid graph of Broadway grosses will show that the year 2022 has ranged from $15,000,000-35,000,000 in total receipts while pre-pandemic 2019 ranged from $25,000,000-$40,000,000 and 2018 fared even better ranging from $22,000,00-$44,000,000 (holiday seasons notwithstanding).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Brooklyn Heights condo tops borough’s luxury market

Deals slowed but prices remained strong last week in Brooklyn’s luxury market. Another 14 homes asking $2 million or more — seven townhouses, five condos and two co-ops — went into contract, according to Compass’ weekly report. That’s the same number as the previous week.
BROOKLYN, NY
amny.com

Thieves set a bullseye on Target store chain in New York City

Target stores have been, well, targeted relentlessly by brazen thieves according to the company’s recent earnings call. “I got caught stealing from Target, I will try again later,” one man could be heard recently speaking on a cellphone as he marched away from the Kips Bay Target in Manhattan.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Armed robber targets Queens bodegas, smoke shops

A brazen robber has targeted smoke shops and bodegas in Astoria, College Point and Elmhurst, police said Thursday. A brazen robber has targeted smoke shops and bodegas in Astoria, College Point and Elmhurst, police said Thursday. Shoppers hoping to score Black Friday bargains. So what Black Friday deals should you...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

