Off-duty Buffalo police officer arraigned on gun charge

By Emily Miller
 2 days ago
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 27-year-old off-duty Buffalo police officer was arraigned on a gun charge Monday morning, according to the Erie County District Attorney.

Dequinn Saunders, of Buffalo, was arraigned on one count of failure to safely store firearms in the first degree.

On Oct. 7, Saunders allegedly left his legally-owned, loaded handgun underneath the front passenger seat of a rental car. Saunders allegedly returned the vehicle to the rental agency, located in the Town of Tonawanda, before retrieving the handgun.

Saunders is accused of failing to safely store the firearm by leaving his personal, loaded weapon outside of his immediate person.

He is scheduled to return to court at 9 a.m. on Dec. 5 and was released on his own recognizance.

If convicted of the highest charge, Saunders faces a maximum sentence of one year in jail.

icanseeyou
2d ago

so he had a legal firearm, made an honest mistake. he even went back to retrieve it. he can thank the safe act for this violation

Tom Williamson
2d ago

If you are human you will make mistakes and he went and got control of the firearm so who was the person that turned him into his boss. I believe that someone wants his job.

Ukraine = White Replacement
2d ago

How many Repossessed Cars have load legal weapons in them???? This is not News! News is when you leave a loaded weapon in a movie theater and a kid fines it! Yes it has happened and the owner was a off duty Police officer. 🤔🤔🤔

