Arrest made for stolen vehicle in Valdosta
VALDOSTA – A 40-year-old Valdosta resident was located on N. Ashley Street and arrested by VPD officers after stealing a vehicle. Arrested: Thomas, Everett R, African American male, 40 years of age, Valdosta resident. On November 19, 2022, at approximately 5:12 pm., Valdosta Police Officers responded to the 600...
VPD: Man arrested after hitting woman with crowbar, kicking officer
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A man is facing multiple charges after Valdosta police say he hit a woman with a crowbar and hit an officer. Kevin Brown, 24, is charged with aggravated assault-family violence, obstruction of an officer and criminal trespass. The incident happened in the 200 block of North...
Wanted woman arrested after threatening a Valdosta Mall store employee
The Valdosta Police Department has arrested a woman for threatening a story employee at the Valdosta Mall. According to VPD, on November 22, around 3:40 p.m., officers responded to the Valdosta Mall after receiving a call that a customer was threatening a manager inside of a store. Upon arrival, officers...
Police: Brooks County man struck propane tanks while driving intoxicated in Valdosta
A Brooks County man has been arrested for drugs and driving under the influence in Valdosta. According to VPD, on Monday, November 21, shortly after 5:00 a.m., officers responded to Circle K located in the 4100 block of Bemiss Road. Police say that a citizen called to report that a...
Man struck and killed by train in Valdosta
VALDOSTA – Authorities are still attempting to identify a man who was apparently stuck and killed by a train in Valdosta, GA. On November 21, 2022, at approximately 5:03 am., Valdosta Police Officers responded to the area of the 2000 block of West Savannah Avenue, after employees for CSX Railroad reported they observed a person lying on the railroad tracks. Officers found an unknown African American male, approximately 25 to 35 years of age, deceased on the railroad tracks. The victim had injuries that were consistent with being struck by the train.
U.S. Marshals arrest West Palm murder suspect in Suwannee County
Live Oak — U.S. Marshals, with the help of Suwannee County deputies, arrested a 37-year-old man wanted for murder in West Palm Beach. The Sheriff's Office says they captured Joetavius R. Jackson Tuesday. They say Jackson is from Live Oak, and they accuse him of shooting and killing someone in West Palm Beach area. Deputies say Jackson killed the person after an argument over a cell phone.
Drug unit charges two for meth, controlled substances charges
The Coffee County Drug Unit made another arrest this week, placing two men behind bars after they reportedly discovered methamphetamine and multiple controlled substances during a search of the vehicle. According to a CCDU preliminary report, on November 21, a corporal conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by...
Information sought after an ATV was stolen in Lanier County
The Lanier County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help from the community to locate a stolen 4-wheeler. In a Facebook post from LCSO, the ATV was stolen from a Baskins Road residence. If you see or have information about this, please contact the Lanier County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 482-3540....
Valdosta police investigate man hit by a train
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) – A man is dead after investigators believe he was hit by a train in Valdosta Monday morning. CSX railroad workers called the police around 5 am to the train tracks in the 2000 block of West Savannah Avenue. They reported spotting a man lying on the railroad tracks.
Crash on I-75 in Columbia County left one man dead
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - One person is dead after a crash on I-75 in Columbia County. Florida Highway Patrol troopers arrived at mile marker 432 around 6:30 p.m. Monday near Lake City south of the I-10 interchange. An SUV was traveling south on I-75 in the inside lane. This...
VPD: 1 killed following Valdosta train accident
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - One person was killed following a train accident in Valdosta, according to the Valdosta Police Department. Police said the man was found dead on the railroad and is between 25-35. The train accident happened around the 2000 block of West Savannah Avenue on Monday morning.
VPD seeks donations for Shop With A Cop
VALDOSTA – The VPD is asking the local community for monetary donation to support a child in need experience shopping with a cop. The Valdosta Police Department is asking the local community to support a needy child by making a monetary donation to the Shop With A Cop and Police Santa programs. Donations will help a local child participate in a holiday gift-purchasing experience making the season a little brighter.
VPD investigating pedestrian struck by train incident
Valdosta Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian was fatality struck by a train Monday morning.
Police: Man killed after being hit by train in Valdosta
Valdosta police are investigating the death of a man that was struck by a train. According to VPD, officers responded to the 2000 block of West Savannah Avenue around 5 a.m. on Monday, November 21, around 5 a.m. CSX Railroad employees told officers that they observed a person lying on...
Suspect behind bars following 2020 New Year’s death of Vann Brown
DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - Last week, a jury found Justin Anderson not guilty of murder in the death of Vann Brown. He is one of the three men police say was involved in the death of Brown. However, Anderson was found guilty of tampering with evidence and making false statements to law enforcement officers.
One arrested after death investigation at Tifton Pilot Travel Center
A man is behind bars following the death of a person at Tifton truck stop late Tuesday night. The Tift County Sheriff's Office responded to the Pilot Travel Center located in the 4400 block of Union Road around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday for a death investigation. The Tift County Coroner's Office...
Multiple people injured in single vehicle incident in Taylor County
Multiple people were hurt following a single vehicle accident in Taylor County Saturday night.
Lowndes Co. homeless shelter giving essential winter items to those in need
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A homeless shelter in Valdosta has designed its program to ensure anyone experiencing homelessness can receive housing as they exit their program. Lowndes Associated Ministries to People, or LAMP, is a nonprofit agency in Valdosta and they are taking the initiative to try to combat homelessness, especially during the winter season.
Three Homerville Women Arrested for Unlicensed Gaming Operation
Homerville, GA (September 10, 2022) – On Thursday, September 8, 2022, Gloria Marshall, age 61, Patricia Thomas, age 65, and Lisa Trimble, age 55, all of Homerville, were arrested and charged with Operating Unlicensed COAMS (Felony), Commercial Gambling (Felony), and Keeping a Gambling Place (Misdemeanor). The GBI’s Commercial Gambling Unit, along with the Clinch County Sheriff’s Office, the Homerville Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol, and in cooperation with the Georgia Lottery Corporation executed search warrants at one unlicensed location at 3665 Pearson Highway in Homerville, and one residence.
VFD Responses to Early Morning Fire
On Friday, November 18, 2022, at 2:31 A.M., the Valdosta Fire Department responded to the report of a structure fire at 700 Lake Park Road. The first fire unit arrived in less than 4 minutes to find heavy smoke and flames from a large, two-story residence. One occupant jumped from the second floor as units arrived and was transported to SGMC due to injuries sustained from the fire. All other occupants escaped the fire without injury. It took fire companies several minutes to bring the fire under control.
