Catherine Burkman and her committee have planned another great event Saturday, Dec. 3 to insure Albia will continue to be “Iowa’s Christmas Town.”. The big day kicks off with the ever popular Breakfast With Santa at the Trinity United Methodist Church Family Life Center from 9-11 a.m. This year sponsored by RSVP, Santa and Mrs. Claus will oversee a variety of Christmas games and crafts (Make and Take Ornaments, Letters to Santa, Cookie Decorating, Face-painting) for children. A light breakfast will also be served to everyone in attendance.

ALBIA, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO