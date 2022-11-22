Read full article on original website
Victorian Stroll Saturday, December 3
Catherine Burkman and her committee have planned another great event Saturday, Dec. 3 to insure Albia will continue to be “Iowa’s Christmas Town.”. The big day kicks off with the ever popular Breakfast With Santa at the Trinity United Methodist Church Family Life Center from 9-11 a.m. This year sponsored by RSVP, Santa and Mrs. Claus will oversee a variety of Christmas games and crafts (Make and Take Ornaments, Letters to Santa, Cookie Decorating, Face-painting) for children. A light breakfast will also be served to everyone in attendance.
Ottumwa Symphony Orchestra presents Christmas show Dec. 11
The Ottumwa Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of Music Director and Conductor Dr. William LaRue Jones, presents its holiday concert, “Ottumwa Merry & Bright” on Sunday, Dec. 11 at 3 p.m. at Bridge View Center. It will be a festive occasion sure to put you in the Christmas Spirit, which includes soloists David Sharp and Diana Upton-Hill, as well as Premier Dance Center students, along with a special visit from Santa Claus, who will be handing out goody bags or gift bags to young members of the audience.
Things to see and do during stroll
Monroe County Historical Museum has special opening for Stroll. The Monroe County Historical Museum, closed for the season, will have a special re-opening for the Victorian Stroll on Saturday, Dec. 3. The museum will be open from 4-7 p.m. Strollers are invited to stop by to warm up, enjoy music,...
Award winning artist to be included in this year’s stroll
The Monroe County Arts Council is excited to sponsor award winning artist, Nash Cox, in a window this year. Nash works exclusively in watercolors to create highly detailed automotive paintings that present the viewer with a little bit of the soul and history of each vehicle. His studio is located in Chariton but his paintings can be found in private collections across the United States, Puerto Rico and Australia.
Theater grant, sidewalks, sewer update before city
Albia Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Laura Teno spoke to the council about applying for a Catalyst Grant for the King Opera House. The city has to be the applicant for grants in the Main Street program. Teno said there will be five grants given out to Iowa theaters...
Petition seeks Eddyville mayor’s resignation
The rescheduled regular meeting of the Eddyville City Council was held Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022 with mayor pro tem Nancy Lightle presiding. Also at the council table were members Robert Veldhuizen and Bill Liles. Citizen Laura Johnston read a petition she had circulated that had 78 signatures on, which is...
Dees top Van Buren by 10 in Pekin Jamboree
They Lady Dee basketball team played a half of basketball in the Pekin Jamboree last Tuesday, defeating Van Buren 17-7. Playing with the newly introduced 35-second shot clock, the Dees made the buzzer go off twice with solid defense. Maia Paxton opened the game with a steal and a pass...
Rockets open with big win
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont’s girls basketball team was ranked sixth in the first Class 2A poll of the season and opened with a 66-40 win over Lynnville-Sully on Friday. Sophomore Ava Eastlick led the team with 29 points. Whitney Klyn added 16 with five rebounds, Molly Shafer had 12 points and eight rebounds, Kate Shafer had two points and 13 boards and Aliya Wagamon had five points and seven rebounds.
