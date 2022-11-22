Read full article on original website
Related
SEC Football: Auburn to have two big losses this week
By Saturday evening, Auburn will have taken two bad losses this week. A loss in the Iron Bowl will surprise few SEC football fans. Even Auburn fans know what is coming. The other loss will be far more painful. Why? It is because Lane Kiffin will have slammed a door in the face of the Auburn football program. As of Wednesday night, nothing had been settled. For Lane, Kiffin had been relatively quiet this week.
No. 14 Arizona upends No. 10 Creighton to win Maui Invitational
Oumar Ballo had a career-high 30 points and 13 rebounds to lead four Wildcats who finished in double figures in
Ole Miss fans enraged by controversial fumble call in Egg Bowl
Ole Miss football fans were left enraged after what they believed was an incomplete pass was instead ruled a backward toss and a fumble recovered by Mississippi State in a rainy, back-and-forth Egg Bowl on Thursday. With the Rebels facing a 1st and 10 from their own 36-yard line and trailing 24-16 ...
3 Lions most to blame for Thanksgiving loss to Bills
The Detroit Lions lost another Thanksgiving Day contest against the Buffalo Bills. Buffalo entered the game as 9.5-point favorites. A late 22-19 lead proved tough for the Lions to hold onto late, and the real Josh Allen showed up with just under 30 seconds remaining, setting up Bills kicker Tyler Bass for the game-winning field goal.
Watch Browns field get torn up by unknown fan on joyride
The football field of FirstEnergy Stadium, home of the Cleveland Browns, was torn up due to someone allegedly breaking into the stadium and going for a joyride. The Cleveland Browns have had a rough season, 3-7 on the year entering Week 11. While they are looking to get their fourth win of the season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Browns had to do some repairs at their home stadium.
Analysis: Runnin’ Utes match Mississippi State’s physicality, but fall just short in rugged Fort Myers Tip-Off final
Utah basketball: Mississippi State takes advantage of second chances, edges Runnin’ Utes in Fort Myers Tip-Off championship game
FOX Sports
Grambling visits UTSA following Medor's 28-point game
Grambling Tigers (2-2) at UTSA Roadrunners (4-1) BOTTOM LINE: UTSA faces the Grambling Tigers after Japhet Medor scored 28 points in UTSA's 82-75 victory over the Prairie View A&M Panthers. UTSA went 10-22 overall with an 8-10 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Roadrunners allowed opponents to score...
Miami football reportedly has $5 million for transfer portal
Tony Pauline of The Pro Football Network reported on Wednesday “The Miami Hurricanes reportedly have a $5 million NIL arsenal which they will use to attract top players who enter the transfer portal.” Mario Cristobal and the Miami football program are expected to deeply enter the transfer portal during the 2023 off-season.
Live Updates: Arizona vs. Creighton
* Verne Harris, Brent Hampton, Lee Cassell are the refs. Harris did a ton of Arizona games last season and Cassell did the Creighton-Arkansas game last night. * Arizona and Creighton have the same starting lineups as Tuesday. First Half. * Oumar Ballo and Ryan Kalkbrenner scored to start the...
Cowboys offseason gamble is paying off like a major win
The Denver Broncos put their eggs in the Dorance Armstrong basket, and that decision is paying dividends. This offseason, Dallas Cowboys fans were frustrated when the team lost Randy Gregory in free agency to the Denver Broncos. According to reports at the time, terms were agreed upon, but Gregory wasn’t happy with some of the fine print in the contract language that protected the Cowboys more than the player.
ASU head coach Bobby Hurley on deciding not to play Marcus Bagley against Grambling State
ASU head coach Bobby Hurley discusses the status of Marcus Bagley and why he did not play against the Grambling State Tigers.
FOX Sports
Williams leads Texas A&M-CC against UTEP after 22-point game
Texas A&M-CC Islanders (4-2) at UTEP Miners (4-1) BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M-CC visits the UTEP Miners after Ross Williams scored 22 points in Texas A&M-CC's 98-67 victory against the Alcorn State Braves. The Miners are 4-0 on their home court. UTEP ranks sixth in C-USA at limiting opponent scoring, giving...
No. 7 Baylor overcomes slow start to breeze by McNeese St.
Keyonte George scored 17 points and LJ Cryer added 16 as No. 7 Baylor overcame some early doldrums and rolled
Potential offensive coordinator candidates for Patriots in ’23
The current offensive coaching set up is not working for the Patriots. Who could they bring in as an actual offensive coordinator for 2023? I think this might be the top priority for the team in the offseason. Aside from perhaps adding a body or two at receiver and some depth along the offensive line, bringing in someone who is a legitimate offensive coordinator would help so much.
FanSided
297K+
Followers
572K+
Post
151M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0