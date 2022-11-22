ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
magnoliastatelive.com

Former Mississippi sheriff, deputy indicted on bribery charges

A federal grand jury in Jackson has returned indictments charging the former sheriff of Noxubee County and one of his deputies with receiving bribes, announced U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Jermicha Fomby of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. According to court documents, former sheriff Terry...
NOXUBEE COUNTY, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Former Leake County deputy charged with 31 counts of evidence tampering

On Oct. 31, agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics with assistance from Leake County Sheriff’s Office and the Mississippi Crime Lab conducted an arrest for evidence tampering in Leake County. 39-year-old, Justin Ross Moore, from Carthage, Mississippi has been arrested and charged with 31 counts of tampering with...
LEAKE COUNTY, MS
magnoliastatelive.com

Rap video leads to fifth firearms arrest — deputies still searching for sixth person in case

Derrick L. Darden. Jr., 22, of Vicksburg was arrested Monday at 9:45 p.m. on a warrant for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. This arrest follows a rap video produced in early 2021 in which several subjects displayed firearms. Darden is the fifth out of six suspects wanted on felony charges in connection to the video. Tyler Mixon, Jemarcus Trisby, Marvell Amos and Deldrick Harper were previously arrested in connection to the video.
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson City Council votes to reopen investigation into former employee

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson City Council has voted to open up a second investigation into a former City of Jackson employee over allegations of misappropriating federal funds. Councilman Kenneth Stokes, Ward 3, led the charge for a new investigation into the termination of Keyshia Sanders. Sanders was the former manager of the Office […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson man charged in Brookhaven kidnapping case

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson man was arrested and charged with kidnapping in Brookhaven. The Daily Leader reported police arrested 28-year-old Johnny Potts on Monday, November 21. The alleged incident happened a week ago on Fulton Street. According to Brookhaven Police Chief Kenneth Collins, the incident started as a car accident where Potts demanded […]
BROOKHAVEN, MS
WLBT

Man charged with murder after deadly dice shooting in Yazoo Co.; others still sought

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A Madison County man identified in connection with a multi-shooter incident in Yazoo County last weekend was charged Tuesday with murder. According to Yazoo County Sheriff Investigator Terry Gann, Johnny Lee House, 25, of Camden, shot and killed Christopher Turnage, 27, in a barrage of gunfire that broke out during an informal dice game early Sunday morning.
YAZOO COUNTY, MS
WAPT

Jackson officials say city is facing multitude of water leaks

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson is facing a multitude of water leaks, according to an official with the Mayor's Office. The Jackson City Council heard complaints on Tuesday about water leaks that have been going on for years, despite the problems being reported to the city's water department. Managers believe...
JACKSON, MS
kicks96news.com

Two Arrested For Murder in Neshoba

KEITH KING, 50, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0. STEVEN KIRKLAND, 54, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0. BRENDA MCCARTY, 31, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, MHP. Bond $1,500. EDWARD PULLIN, 45, of Philadelphia, Serving Sentence, Trespassing, NCSO. Bond $0, $600. LINDA READUS, 52, of...
PHILADELPHIA, MS
kicks96news.com

Disturbance Reports in Leake County

7:14 a.m. – Carthage Police responded to a call from a business at the intersection of East Water St and South Van Buren St reporting that a man threw a large rock at the building. The man was located and taken into custody. 8:10 a.m. – Leake Deputies were...
LEAKE COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Capitol police arrest man after Jackson chase

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Capitol police arrested a man after a chase in Jackson on Tuesday, November 22. Investigators said Capitol police officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a 2019 Dodge Charger Hell Cat for a traffic violation. However, the driver did not stop. Police said the chase started around Fortification Street and […]
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Jackson mayor talks to legislators about how city is addressing crime

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba met this week before state legislators to address crime in the capital city. The meeting Tuesday came after the mayor was subpoenaed by the Mississippi House of Representatives in October. Some of the biggest topics were a new detention center, the city's real-time command center and the growing concerns over field releases.
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Man armed with knife runs into woods after cutting woman, Brandon chief says

BRANDON, Miss. — What began as a domestic disturbance call led to an intense law enforcement response Wednesday in Brandon. Chief Wayne Dearman said the call came in at about 12:30 p.m. about the incident on Cherry Hill Circle. A man armed with a knife had cut a woman's hand and was hiding under a porch with a knife. But when officers arrived, he had run off into the woods, Dearman said.
BRANDON, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy