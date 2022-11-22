ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Biden to extend student loan pause: AP sources

By Collin Binkley, Chris Megerian, The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
 2 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will extend the pause on federal student loan payments while the White House battles in court to save his plans to cancel portions of the debt, according to two sources with knowledge of his plans.

Biden administration seeks Supreme Court relief after student debt plan blocked

The sources spoke on condition of anonymity before a public announcement.

The pandemic-era payment pause was set to expire Jan. 1, a date that Biden set before his debt cancellation plan stalled in the face of legal challenges from conservative opponents.

