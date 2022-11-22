Read full article on original website
markerzone.com
RYAN REAVES IS NOW A MEMBER OF THE MINNESOTA WILD
Amid rumours that the New York Rangers were looking to deal him, tough guy Ryan Reaves has been traded. According to reports, he's going to the Minnesota Wild. The return is a fifth-round draft pick. Reaves has played in 12 games with the Rangers so far in 2022-23. He's recorded...
FOX Sports
Sabres host the Blues after Skinner's 2-goal game
St. Louis Blues (6-8-0, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (7-9-0, seventh in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Blues -174, Sabres +150; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres host the St. Louis Blues after Jeff Skinner scored two goals in the Sabres' 7-2 win...
Takeaways from Blue Jackets' loss to Montreal Canadiens
In the end, it was a familiar bearded face that polished off the Blue Jackets on Wednesday night at Nationwide Arena. David Savard, their hulking former defenseman, chugged toward the Columbus net and did something early in the third period that he used to put his body in harm’s way to avoid in this arena. Savard scored the winning goal for the Montreal Canadiens in a 3-1 victory against his former team, deflecting the puck past Joonas Korpisalo with a skate for his first goal in 36 games.
The Hockey Writers
Don Granato Brings Light to Struggling Sabres
As the Buffalo Sabres enter yet another losing streak, fans are quick to place the blame on head coach Don Granato. However, when you consider everything going wrong, Granato appears to be one thing going right. Granato Has Relevant Experience. Granato has a long history of developing young talent. He...
News 4 Buffalo
Sabres’ 7-goal game stops skid, rout Habs
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Sabres scored early and often Tuesday night in Montreal, ending an eight-game skid with a 7-2 rout of the Canadiens. Rasmus Dahlin, JJ Peterka and Alex Tuch gave Buffalo a 3-0 lead in the opening 2:13 of the game, the seventh-fastest three goals in NHL history. Jeff Skinner tallied two […]
Maple Leafs, Rangers get in on trade action early in 2022-23 season
The New York Rangers have parted ways with fourth-line forward Ryan Reaves, offloading him to the Minnesota Wild in a trade on Wednesday, according to Elliotte Friedman. It wasn’t just the Rangers getting in on the trade action on Wednesday, as the Maple Leafs made a move to bring in a defenseman amid the myriad […] The post Maple Leafs, Rangers get in on trade action early in 2022-23 season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
3 Teams Canadiens Can’t Sleep On Below Them in the Standings
Just as the Montreal Canadiens have exceeded expectations in 2022-23 so far, there are teams that haven’t lived up to them. A relatively impressive 9-9-1 (after finishing 22-49-11 in 2021-22), the Habs are at a potential crossroads as they determine where their season is headed and whether or not to go for it, even as early as American Thanksgiving, which serves as an unofficial cut-off, separating non-playoff and playoff-bound teams.
FOX Sports
Skinner's 5 points help Sabres stop 8-game skid, 7-2 vs Habs
MONTREAL (AP) — Jeff Skinner had two goals and three assists as the Buffalo Sabres snapped an eight-game losing streak Tuesday night with a 7-2 victory over the Montreal Canadiens. Tage Thompson added a goal and three assists, while Rasmus Dahlin and Alex Tuch each had a goal and...
The Hockey Writers
Devils Gameday Preview: Toronto Maple Leafs – 11/23/22
The New Jersey Devils keep finding ways to win, and they have tied their record for the longest win streak in team history with 13 straight victories. In order to break the record set in 2000-01, they will have to defeat the Toronto Maple Leafs at Prudential Center at 7:00 EST. New Jersey defeated the Maple Leafs during their historic winning streak, coming out on top 3-2 on Nov. 17, thanks to a Yegor Sharangovich overtime-winner.
Yardbarker
Canadiens Entering Important Rebuild Window
Building a team is like stitching new cloth onto an older one. Montreal Canadiens general manager (GM) Kent Hughes will need to thread the needle and stitch the right parts if he wants to keep the rebuild moving steadily upwards. After the first 18 games, the Canadiens hold a 9-8-1...
FOX Sports
Alex Ovechkin scores 790th goal, Capitals beat Flyers in OT
WASHINGTON (AP) — Sonny Milano tied it with less than three minutes left in regulation, Alex Ovechkin scored the overtime winner for his 790th career goal, and the Washington Capitals beat the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 on Wednesday night, snapping a four-game losing streak. The Capitals were on track for...
NBC Sports
Caps’ offense wakes up in time to grab OT win over Flyers
WASHINGTON — If the Capitals were going to turn around their season, Wednesday’s game against the Philadelphia Flyers was the place to start. Coming off one of the toughest blocks of their schedule -- a nearly month-long stretch without consecutive days off and the extended absences of multiple key players -- the Capitals got three days to regroup before facing the team right in front of them in the Metropolitan Division standings. A matchup with the struggling Flyers proved to be a battle but the Capitals pulled off a 3-2 overtime victory to snap their four-game winless streak.
CBS Sports
Devils' franchise-record 13-game winning streak snapped by Maple Leafs
The New Jersey Devils' franchise-record winning streak is over. After collecting 13 straight victories, tied for the fifth-longest streak in NHL history, the Devils saw their improbable run snapped by the Toronto Maple Leafs at the Prudential Center on Wednesday. Toronto scored two goals in the game's first 15 minutes...
NHL
Broden's feat with Canadiens, Canada may stand forever
Center who died nine years ago won Stanley Cup, World Championship in same year. Sometimes, it doesn't take a player decades to establish a record that almost surely will stand forever. So it is with the late 13-game NHL center Connie Broden, who died at age 81 nine years ago...
FOX Sports
Flyers bring 8-game losing streak into matchup with the Penguins
Pittsburgh Penguins (6-7-3, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (7-6-3, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers head into a matchup with the Pittsburgh Penguins after losing eight in a row. Philadelphia is 7-6-3 overall with a 1-1-4 record in Metropolitan Division games. The Flyers...
Sabres ride momentum, sets franchise mark with scorching start vs. Blues
The Buffalo Sabres are having quite an adventure in the 2022-23 NHL season. They started like a house on fire with four wins in their first five games of the campaign, then went 6-3 in the first nine. After that, the Sabres took a nosedive, losing eight games in a row in November. But the Sabres seem to be on the upswing again, having ended that drought with a 7-2 victory Tuesday over the Montreal Canadiens on the road in a game that saw Buffalo find the back of the net faster than the game clock reaches the first minute of the contest.
ClutchPoints
