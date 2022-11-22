ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Larry Brown Sports

Report: Hugh Freeze a leading candidate for 1 job

Hugh Freeze already had success at one SEC school, and now he’s enjoying success at Liberty. His history of success as a head coach has him as a leading candidate for one job vacancy, according to a report. ESPN’s Chris Low published a story on Tuesday that discussed the...
The Spun

Dabo Swinney Reacts To South Carolina Upsetting Tennessee

Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers are gearing up for a rivalry showdown with the South Carolina Gamecocks. South Carolina is riding high after a stunning upset over Tennessee last weekend. Gamecocks quarterback Spencer Rattler had the game of his life, completing 30-of-37 passes for 438 yards and 6 touchdowns.
The Spun

Report: Nebraska Hire Could Be Made Official On Friday

With Nebraska's regular season finale set for this Friday, the fan base is mostly concerned over the program's pursuit of a full-time coach. According to Mitch Sherman of The Athletic, Nebraska's coaching search could come to an end as early as this Friday. "It could be over soon, like before...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kirk Herbstreit absolutely slammed Tennessee by picking Vanderbilt to beat Vols this weekend

ESPN college football personality Kirk Herbstreit didn’t offer Tennessee Vols fans much confidence in their big bowl chances. While Tennessee has been knocked out of College Football Playoff contention, it’s still possible the Volunteers can snag a prime bowl game around the New Year’s holiday. Herbstreit didn’t exactly give the Vols a ringing endorsement for how the rest of their season will go, saying that they will lose to Vanderbilt this weekend to close their standout 2022 season.
The Spun

Dabo Swinney's Comment On Rivalry Games Is Going Viral

It's no secret that Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney loves rivalry games. He's already been fired up when Clemson takes on schools such as Florida State or South Carolina and funny enough, the latter will be Clemson's opponent on Saturday for Week 13. Week 13 is always known as "rivalry...
The Spun

5 Finalists Announced For College Football's Butkus Award

Five college football finalists were revealed for this year's Butkus Award. Via Brett McMurphy of the Action Network, the following linebackers made the final cut: Iowa's Jack Campbell, Georgia's Jamon Dumas-Johnson, Washington State's Daiyan Henley, Cincinnati's Ivan Pace Jr., and Arkansas' Drew Sanders. Campbell has compiled 107 tackles, two interceptions,...
The Comeback

Steve Spurrier hilariously trolls old rival

Steve Spurrier, the ol’ Ball Coach, is almost known as much for the trash he talked off the field as the championships and trophies he won on it. One of the legendary coach’s famous whipping horses was the Tennessee Volunteers football program. For whatever reason, the Vols always brought out the best barbs from Spurrier. Read more... The post Steve Spurrier hilariously trolls old rival appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
On3.com

Gamecocks commitment Vicari Swain a big riser in rankings

Gamecock football commitment Vicari Swain made one of the biggest jumps in the country in the latest update of the 2023 On300 recruiting rankings. Already ranked as a four-star prior to the latest round of rankings, Swain moved up 100 spots in the On300. He now has a 93 grade – remaining a four-star prospect – and as the country’s 104th-best prospect regardless of position.
The Spun

Shannon Sharpe Has Wild College Football Playoff Prediction

Shannon Sharpe knew his College Football Playoff prediction may differ from a lot of others, but that didn't stop him from sharing that he believes a pair of two-loss teams will find themselves in the playoff when its all wrapped up. Speaking with co-host Skip Bayless on Wednesday's "Undisputed," the...
saturdaytradition.com

Paul Finebaum explains CFP ramifications for winner of The Game

Paul Finebaum went on ESPN’s “Get Up” to talk about the teams that could hang with Georgia in the College Football Playoff. He gave his prediction for the team that could take down the Bulldogs. Finebaum thinks that whoever wins The Game on Saturday will be the...
