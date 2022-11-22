Read full article on original website
Report: Hugh Freeze a leading candidate for 1 job
Hugh Freeze already had success at one SEC school, and now he’s enjoying success at Liberty. His history of success as a head coach has him as a leading candidate for one job vacancy, according to a report. ESPN’s Chris Low published a story on Tuesday that discussed the...
atozsports.com
South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer sends message to Vols QB Hendon Hooker after season-ending injury
Tennessee Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker suffered a torn ACL in UT’s loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks this past weekend. Hooker’s Tennessee career is over as a result of the devastating injury. On Tuesday, Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer opened his press conference by sending a classy message...
Ole Miss podcaster states Lane Kiffin will make a "Lateral Move" if he takes the Auburn job
Steven Willis of Locked on Ole Miss shared his thoughts on the Kiffin-Auburn-Ole Miss drama triangle.
atozsports.com
One of the Tennessee Vols’ team leaders comments on team chemistry after loss to South Carolina
There’s been a lot of talk this week about whether or not the Tennessee Vols have “locker room problems” after their shocking 63-38 loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks. Starting linebacker Jeremy Banks didn’t make the trip to Columbia amid rumors of an altercation between him and Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker.
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols RB makes reassuring statement after bad loss to South Carolina
It’s been a rough week for the Tennessee Vols. Not only did Tennessee lose by 25 points to South Carolina — essentially eliminating UT from the College Football Playoff conversation — but there have also been rumors of locker room issues hovering over the program all week.
Dabo Swinney Reacts To South Carolina Upsetting Tennessee
Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers are gearing up for a rivalry showdown with the South Carolina Gamecocks. South Carolina is riding high after a stunning upset over Tennessee last weekend. Gamecocks quarterback Spencer Rattler had the game of his life, completing 30-of-37 passes for 438 yards and 6 touchdowns.
Report: Nebraska Hire Could Be Made Official On Friday
With Nebraska's regular season finale set for this Friday, the fan base is mostly concerned over the program's pursuit of a full-time coach. According to Mitch Sherman of The Athletic, Nebraska's coaching search could come to an end as early as this Friday. "It could be over soon, like before...
Jeremy Pruitt Paid Tennessee Parent With Cash in Chick-fil-A Bag, per Report
The odd occurrence regarding the former Volunteers football coach was revealed in a media report Thursday.
Paul Finebaum Says 1 College Football Playoff Contender 'Can't Hang'
We're getting closer and closer to finding out who will be in the College Football Playoff. There are still two weeks of action left before the committee will have to decide on the final CFP rankings. If it were to start today, Georgia would play TCU, and Ohio State would play Michigan.
Kirk Herbstreit absolutely slammed Tennessee by picking Vanderbilt to beat Vols this weekend
ESPN college football personality Kirk Herbstreit didn’t offer Tennessee Vols fans much confidence in their big bowl chances. While Tennessee has been knocked out of College Football Playoff contention, it’s still possible the Volunteers can snag a prime bowl game around the New Year’s holiday. Herbstreit didn’t exactly give the Vols a ringing endorsement for how the rest of their season will go, saying that they will lose to Vanderbilt this weekend to close their standout 2022 season.
Arkansas at Missouri Primer
HawgSports publisher Trey Biddy breaks down the upcoming game and looks at the history between the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Missouri Tigers.
5-Star Alabama Running Back Reportedly Enters Transfer Portal
A former top Alabama recruit has reportedly entered the transfer portal. Per Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports, running back Trey Sanders has submitted his name into the portal. He joined the Crimson Tide as a five-star prospect and the class of 2019's top-ranked running back. Despite his high recruiting grade,...
Dabo Swinney's Comment On Rivalry Games Is Going Viral
It's no secret that Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney loves rivalry games. He's already been fired up when Clemson takes on schools such as Florida State or South Carolina and funny enough, the latter will be Clemson's opponent on Saturday for Week 13. Week 13 is always known as "rivalry...
Will Lane Kiffin Head to Auburn After Rapidly Reviving Ole Miss’s Football Program?
Rumors are swirling in regard to the potential departure of Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin despite the immediate success and talent he has brought to the program.
5 Finalists Announced For College Football's Butkus Award
Five college football finalists were revealed for this year's Butkus Award. Via Brett McMurphy of the Action Network, the following linebackers made the final cut: Iowa's Jack Campbell, Georgia's Jamon Dumas-Johnson, Washington State's Daiyan Henley, Cincinnati's Ivan Pace Jr., and Arkansas' Drew Sanders. Campbell has compiled 107 tackles, two interceptions,...
Steve Spurrier hilariously trolls old rival
Steve Spurrier, the ol’ Ball Coach, is almost known as much for the trash he talked off the field as the championships and trophies he won on it. One of the legendary coach’s famous whipping horses was the Tennessee Volunteers football program. For whatever reason, the Vols always brought out the best barbs from Spurrier. Read more... The post Steve Spurrier hilariously trolls old rival appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Bowl Projections: Where Tennessee could be headed after the South Carolina loss
Josh Heupel said during his weekly press conference on Monday on that his Tennessee football team still has a lot to play for despite the season-altering 63-38 loss at South Carolina on Saturday night. Then he said why. “Opportunity to finish with 10 regular-season wins,” Heupel said. “Hasn’t been done...
Gamecocks commitment Vicari Swain a big riser in rankings
Gamecock football commitment Vicari Swain made one of the biggest jumps in the country in the latest update of the 2023 On300 recruiting rankings. Already ranked as a four-star prior to the latest round of rankings, Swain moved up 100 spots in the On300. He now has a 93 grade – remaining a four-star prospect – and as the country’s 104th-best prospect regardless of position.
Shannon Sharpe Has Wild College Football Playoff Prediction
Shannon Sharpe knew his College Football Playoff prediction may differ from a lot of others, but that didn't stop him from sharing that he believes a pair of two-loss teams will find themselves in the playoff when its all wrapped up. Speaking with co-host Skip Bayless on Wednesday's "Undisputed," the...
saturdaytradition.com
Paul Finebaum explains CFP ramifications for winner of The Game
Paul Finebaum went on ESPN’s “Get Up” to talk about the teams that could hang with Georgia in the College Football Playoff. He gave his prediction for the team that could take down the Bulldogs. Finebaum thinks that whoever wins The Game on Saturday will be the...
