Jets CB Sauce Gardner throws shade at Zach Wilson after Mike White takes flight vs. Bears
Following a disastrous loss against the New England Patriots in Week 11, the New York Jets found themselves embarrassed and needed significant change. However, with quarterback Mike White under center in Week 12, the Jets emerged victorious over the Chicago Bears by a score of 31-10 on Sunday. Following the game, Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner threw shade in the direction of recently-benched quarterback Zach Wilson, according to Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic.
Odell Beckham Jr.’s attorney releases statement amid airplane incident
Odell Beckham Jr. made headlines on Sunday after he was kicked off a plane in Miami. According to initial reports, the high-profile free agent was removed from the flight because he refused to wear his seatbelt while coming in and out of consciousness. OBJ’s camp has now come out with...
Clemson football coach gets short with reporter after DJ Uiagalelei benching question
Clemson Football was handed a shocking 31-30 loss on Saturday to South Carolina, dropping them to 10-2-0 before the ACC title game against North Carolina next week. It was a very poor game from quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, who completed just 8 of 29 passes for a mere 99 yards in one of his worst performances of the year, despite also rushing for 51 yards.
LSU football Twitter in absolute shambles after embarrassing loss vs. Texas A&M
The season all but ended for LSU football on Saturday night after they suffered a heartbreaking 38-23 defeat at the hands of Texas A&M. The Tigers were the favorites to win this one as they looked to keep their playoff hopes alive. Apparently, the Aggies never got the memo. LSU...
Cowboys’ Micah Parsons fires back at ‘full-on punch’ accusation hurled against him by Giants OT
Micah Parsons fired back at New York Giants center Nick Gates, who said the Dallas Cowboys linebacker punched him to the chin after his provocation. During the Cowboys’ 28-20 win over the Giants in Week 11, Parsons was actually called for unnecessary roughness with 45 seconds left, leading to a 15-yard penalty for Dallas. It allowed the Giants to score a touchdown and make the game look closer that it actually was.
Dabo Swinney’s emotional comment after loss to South Carolina will break more Tigers hearts
The dreams of the Clemson Tigers for a College Football Playoff appearance this season were crushed on Saturday when Clemson football lost to the South Carolina Gamecocks, 31-30. It was an especially gut-wrenching loss for Clemson not only because of its implications on its chances to make the CFP but also due to the fact that the Tigers started the game like a house on fire only to lose steam later on.
Ohio State football’s Ryan Day absolutely blasted on Twitter over fourth down decisions vs. Michigan
Ryan Day is not very popular right now among Ohio State football fans and Twitter users for his decision-making and play-calling during the huge rivalry game versus the Michigan Wolverines. Day is feeling the heat on Twitter, specifically for his conservative play-calling on two fourth downs during the game. Here are some of the best […] The post Ohio State football’s Ryan Day absolutely blasted on Twitter over fourth down decisions vs. Michigan appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Will Shipley’s eye-opening take on number of touches in Clemson football loss
Will Shipley played a heck of a game for the Clemson Tigers’ football team in their shocking 31-30 loss to the University of South Carolina on Saturday. Despite torching the Gamecocks defense to the tune of 132 rushing yards, it felt like the star running back could have had an even bigger day. Perhaps he […] The post Will Shipley’s eye-opening take on number of touches in Clemson football loss appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dodgers, Giants prepared to duke it out for All-Star free agent, but its not Aaron Judge
The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants have been linked to a number of players so far in MLB free agency. One superstar that they have both been connected to is Aaron Judge. However, a certain Giants’ free agent is reportedly drawing both of their interests in free agency as well. According to Jon […] The post Dodgers, Giants prepared to duke it out for All-Star free agent, but its not Aaron Judge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bills’ plan for Von Miller after devastating knee injury
The Buffalo Bills suffered a major blow to this season after Von Miller was diagnosed with a knee injury. The edge rusher suffered this injury during their Thanksgiving game against the Detroit Lions. While Miller did not suffer an ACL tear, there’s still a lot of questions about his availability for the rest of the year.
Dabo Swinney’s testy response to QB question after loss to South Carolina
There was never a doubt in Clemson football head coach Dabo Swinney’s mind when asked if freshman quarterback DJ Uiagalelei would start against the North Carolina Tar Heels in this Saturday’s Atlantic Coast Conference championship game after a loss to South Carolina. “(DJ Uiagalelei) is still the starter,”...
Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy’s unreal feat vs. Ohio State that even Tom Brady, Jim Harbaugh never achieved
J.J. McCarthy has been on top of his game in the Michigan Wolverines’ must-win rivalry showdown against the Ohio State Buckeyes. With the early lack of production from the Wolverines on the ground, McCarthy has decided to put the offense on his back. The sophomore passer connected with wideout Cornelius Johnson for a pair of […] The post Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy’s unreal feat vs. Ohio State that even Tom Brady, Jim Harbaugh never achieved appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The reason the Panthers are dancing to the bank after Nebraska hires Matt Rhule
Nebraska’s 2022 season hasn’t panned out as expected, but there’s reason for hope after the team announced that they had signed Matt Rhule to a massive eight-year, $72 million deal to be their new head coach. This would seemingly have no impact on the NFL currently, but the Carolina Panthers beg to differ.
‘You become the storm’: Jets WR Elijah Moore spits hot fire after breakout game vs. Bears
The New York Jets bounced back in a major way on Sunday following their disappointing Week 11 loss to the New England Patriots. After scoring just three points against the Pats, the Jets put on an offensive clinic on Sunday as they blew out Chicago, 31-10. This was thanks in large part to an eye-popping […] The post ‘You become the storm’: Jets WR Elijah Moore spits hot fire after breakout game vs. Bears appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The real reason behind Zach Wilson’s struggles for Jets
Zach Wilson was recently benched by the New York Jets. The QB led the team to a winning record, but struggled from an individual standpoint throughout the 2022 season. However, it was revealed that Wilson has been dealing with a case of the yips since last year, per Dov Kleiman, Ian Rapoport, and Albert Breer.
Kyle Shanahan drops worrying Deebo Samuel hamstring injury update ahead of 49ers’ Week 12
Deebo Samuel’s 2022 season has been tested by injury concerns. San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan recently revealed that the current hamstring issue Samuel is dealing with is different than his prior injury, per NBC’s Pro Football Talk. “No, it was something different,” Shanahan said. “We got back at like seven in the morning, I’m […] The post Kyle Shanahan drops worrying Deebo Samuel hamstring injury update ahead of 49ers’ Week 12 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Deebo Samuel , 49ers get promising injury update for Week 12 vs. Saints after prior concern
San Francisco 49ers fans got a bit of a scare a few days ago when news of Deebo Samuel’s injury circulated on the internet. Kyle Shanahan certainly did not help matters, as his wording of Samuel’s injury was worrying, even if it was accurate. Thankfully, though, it seems like the injury was nothing more than a flesh wound for the star WR.
Andy Reid doesn’t pull punches on benching of Skyy Moore in win over Rams
We might not see Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Skyy Moore returning punts anytime soon for the team — or perhaps never again. Against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Moore had another misplay while trying to return a punt. It’s the third fumbled punt for Moore, which also probably dooms his chances of returning […] The post Andy Reid doesn’t pull punches on benching of Skyy Moore in win over Rams appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rams' 26-10 road loss to the Kansas City Chiefs by the numbers
Breaking down the notable numbers behind the Rams' 26-10 road loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday — scoring and statistics.
The extent of 49ers RB Elijah Mitchell’s knee injury revealed by Kyle Shanahan
Following Week 12’s shutout victory of the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, the San Francisco 49ers sit atop the NFC West with a record of 7-4. As good as the win feels for head coach Kyle Shanahan and company, Sunday’s game did not come without its bad news. Unfortunately, a vital member of the Niners’ […] The post The extent of 49ers RB Elijah Mitchell’s knee injury revealed by Kyle Shanahan appeared first on ClutchPoints.
