Jets CB Sauce Gardner throws shade at Zach Wilson after Mike White takes flight vs. Bears

Following a disastrous loss against the New England Patriots in Week 11, the New York Jets found themselves embarrassed and needed significant change. However, with quarterback Mike White under center in Week 12, the Jets emerged victorious over the Chicago Bears by a score of 31-10 on Sunday. Following the game, Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner threw shade in the direction of recently-benched quarterback Zach Wilson, according to Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic.
Cowboys’ Micah Parsons fires back at ‘full-on punch’ accusation hurled against him by Giants OT

Micah Parsons fired back at New York Giants center Nick Gates, who said the Dallas Cowboys linebacker punched him to the chin after his provocation. During the Cowboys’ 28-20 win over the Giants in Week 11, Parsons was actually called for unnecessary roughness with 45 seconds left, leading to a 15-yard penalty for Dallas. It allowed the Giants to score a touchdown and make the game look closer that it actually was.
Dabo Swinney’s emotional comment after loss to South Carolina will break more Tigers hearts

The dreams of the Clemson Tigers for a College Football Playoff appearance this season were crushed on Saturday when Clemson football lost to the South Carolina Gamecocks, 31-30. It was an especially gut-wrenching loss for Clemson not only because of its implications on its chances to make the CFP but also due to the fact that the Tigers started the game like a house on fire only to lose steam later on.
Ohio State football’s Ryan Day absolutely blasted on Twitter over fourth down decisions vs. Michigan

Ryan Day is not very popular right now among Ohio State football fans and Twitter users for his decision-making and play-calling during the huge rivalry game versus the Michigan Wolverines. Day is feeling the heat on Twitter, specifically for his conservative play-calling on two fourth downs during the game. Here are some of the best […] The post Ohio State football’s Ryan Day absolutely blasted on Twitter over fourth down decisions vs. Michigan appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Will Shipley’s eye-opening take on number of touches in Clemson football loss

Will Shipley played a heck of a game for the Clemson Tigers’ football team in their shocking 31-30 loss to the University of South Carolina on Saturday. Despite torching the Gamecocks defense to the tune of 132 rushing yards, it felt like the star running back could have had an even bigger day. Perhaps he […] The post Will Shipley’s eye-opening take on number of touches in Clemson football loss appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dodgers, Giants prepared to duke it out for All-Star free agent, but its not Aaron Judge

The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants have been linked to a number of players so far in MLB free agency. One superstar that they have both been connected to is Aaron Judge. However, a certain Giants’ free agent is reportedly drawing both of their interests in free agency as well. According to Jon […] The post Dodgers, Giants prepared to duke it out for All-Star free agent, but its not Aaron Judge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bills’ plan for Von Miller after devastating knee injury

The Buffalo Bills suffered a major blow to this season after Von Miller was diagnosed with a knee injury. The edge rusher suffered this injury during their Thanksgiving game against the Detroit Lions. While Miller did not suffer an ACL tear, there’s still a lot of questions about his availability for the rest of the year.
Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy’s unreal feat vs. Ohio State that even Tom Brady, Jim Harbaugh never achieved

J.J. McCarthy has been on top of his game in the Michigan Wolverines’ must-win rivalry showdown against the Ohio State Buckeyes. With the early lack of production from the Wolverines on the ground, McCarthy has decided to put the offense on his back. The sophomore passer connected with wideout Cornelius Johnson for a pair of […] The post Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy’s unreal feat vs. Ohio State that even Tom Brady, Jim Harbaugh never achieved appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘You become the storm’: Jets WR Elijah Moore spits hot fire after breakout game vs. Bears

The New York Jets bounced back in a major way on Sunday following their disappointing Week 11 loss to the New England Patriots. After scoring just three points against the Pats, the Jets put on an offensive clinic on Sunday as they blew out Chicago, 31-10. This was thanks in large part to an eye-popping […] The post ‘You become the storm’: Jets WR Elijah Moore spits hot fire after breakout game vs. Bears appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kyle Shanahan drops worrying Deebo Samuel hamstring injury update ahead of 49ers’ Week 12

Deebo Samuel’s 2022 season has been tested by injury concerns. San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan recently revealed that the current hamstring issue Samuel is dealing with is different than his prior injury, per NBC’s Pro Football Talk. “No, it was something different,” Shanahan said. “We got back at like seven in the morning, I’m […] The post Kyle Shanahan drops worrying Deebo Samuel hamstring injury update ahead of 49ers’ Week 12 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Andy Reid doesn’t pull punches on benching of Skyy Moore in win over Rams

We might not see Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Skyy Moore returning punts anytime soon for the team — or perhaps never again. Against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Moore had another misplay while trying to return a punt. It’s the third fumbled punt for Moore, which also probably dooms his chances of returning […] The post Andy Reid doesn’t pull punches on benching of Skyy Moore in win over Rams appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The extent of 49ers RB Elijah Mitchell’s knee injury revealed by Kyle Shanahan

Following Week 12’s shutout victory of the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, the San Francisco 49ers sit atop the NFC West with a record of 7-4. As good as the win feels for head coach Kyle Shanahan and company, Sunday’s game did not come without its bad news. Unfortunately, a vital member of the Niners’ […] The post The extent of 49ers RB Elijah Mitchell’s knee injury revealed by Kyle Shanahan appeared first on ClutchPoints.
