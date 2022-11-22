Read full article on original website
Harris County Commissioners certify election results amid GOP uproar, investigation
Despite Republican opposition, the Democrat-led body ratified the county's Nov. 8 ballot count.
Texas Supreme Court allows Harris County to count 2,000 votes after Election Day extension
The Texas Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that Harris County can count more than 2,000 votes that were cast during an extended period of voting on Election Day.
“Calculated move to change the election results”: Ken Paxton trying to throw out thousands of votes
This article originally appeared on The Texas Tribune. Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is trying to discard 2,000 provisional ballots cast in Harris County ahead of a Tuesday meeting where the county commissioners are set to certify their November election results.
WFAA
AG Ken Paxton suing to throw out some Harris County votes
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Attorney General Ken Paxton is suing Harris County to throw out votes that were cast during the extended voting hour on Election Day. Harris County Attorney Christian Menefee responded to the lawsuit Monday saying his office will fight to ensure Harris County voters don't have their ballots tossed.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Harris County DA Kim Ogg had no choice but to investigate election allegations, deputy says
The Harris County District Attorney's Office is investigating alleged criminal activity in how the county ran the Nov. 8 election. While DA Kim Ogg has come under fire from local and state Democratic officials for opening the investigation, she had little choice in the matter. The Texas Secretary of State's...
Operation Lone Star officers apprehend fugitives in Jackson, Wharton counties
(The Center Square) – An Operation Lone Star task force operation in Jackson and Wharton counties resulted in the successful apprehension of fugitives and illegal foreign nationals and the confiscation of contraband. Goliad County Task Force Commander John Davis coordinated the operation, which focused on human and drug smuggling, illegal firearms and stolen vehicles used by cartel operatives, and couriers of cash derived from those illegal activities. Jackson County Sheriff...
KFDM-TV
Gov. Greg Abbott embraces "invasion" language about border
Nov. 18, 2022 — The title of this article was edited for length. "Gov. Greg Abbott embraces “invasion” language about border, evoking memories of El Paso massacre" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
Mattress Mack claps back at Harris Co. Judge Lina Hidalgo for victory speech dig
The Houston icon called the Democratic judge a 'sanctimonious bully' over her 'furniture salesman' remark.
Man tries to buy 800 gallons of gasoline for $8 but deputies stop him in Harris County
A man in Harris County is behind bars after being caught with 800 gallons of gasoline for which he paid eight dollars. Or tried to, at least.
blackchronicle.com
Today in Texas History: Texas Rangers Officially Sanctioned by Provisional Government
Austin, TX, 4 minutes in the past — The famed regulation enforcement group the Texas Rangers got official authorization by Texas’ provisional authorities on this present day in 1835. Originally based in 1823 whence Stephen F. Austin contracted 10 frontiersmen, the Rangers served as an unofficial regulation enforcement...
blackchronicle.com
Deadly crash emphasizes dangerous season on Texas roads | News
Tuesday’s deadly crash on SH 111 west of Yoakum corresponded to latest information putting Texas on the prime of the states with the very best Thanksgiving-week dying tolls. At 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, a 2016 Hyundai Elantra, pushed by 19-year-old Joel Herrera Torres, of El Campo, crossed the middle line on the freeway about 15 miles east of Yoakum and slammed head-on right into a 2021 Dodge Ram, pushed by Roberto Garcia Mata Jr., 51, of Smiley, based on a Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson.
Here’s How Governor Abbott May Use 10 Military Vehicles On the Texas Border
Texas National GuardPhoto byScreenshot from Twitter. Fighting the crisis on the Texas-Mexican border isn’t cheap. Texas Governor Greg Abbott has spent roughly $4 billion against the invasion along the southern border. Abbott used the term invasion again after winning his third re-election for governor this month.
houston-today.com
Acting mayor list established for Houston
There could be times when mayor Shane Brienen cannot act in his official capacity and that means council members fill the role as required. Here is the list of councillors who will step in as the acting mayor when needed,. These are rotating two-month terms for the coming year. First...
iheart.com
Mattress Mack Takes Out Ad To Share Fiery Message To Lina Hidalgo
Gallery Furniture owner Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale was a very vocal supporter of Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo's Republican opponent in the recent election. Mack helped out with fundraising for Alexandra del Moral Mealer's campaign and endorsed her in Gallery Furniture TV ads that ran in heavy rotation during the run up to the midterms.
Texas Student Eats Own Feces After School Staff Deprived Them Of Food
A teacher and two assistants have been charged in connection to the abuse of a student.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Man accused of manipulating Houston-area gas pump to get 390 gallons at reduced rate
A man was arrested this week and accused of using a remote device to manipulate the price of diesel fuel at a Houston-area gas station and pump nearly 400 gallons at a reduced rate. Miguel Perez Manzano, 33, of Houston, was arrested Monday and charged with the unlawful use of...
riograndeguardian.com
GOP senator voices concern over Abbott’s border ‘invasion’ strategy
AUSTIN, Texas – A Republican state senator has expressed his concerns with Gov. Greg Abbott’s decision to invoke of the “Invasion” clauses of the U.S. and Texas constitutions. State Sen. Brian Birdwell, R-Granbury, is a native Texan and decorated military veteran. As an officer in the...
This small Texas city ranks no. 1 for diversity in U.S.
What are the most diverse cities in Texas?
Dan Crenshaw declares war on drug cartels
Republicans across Texas continue to pressure the Biden administration over perceived failures to protect the southern border of Texas. Last week, Abbott called for Congress to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.
blackchronicle.com
ACLU of Texas Files Complaints Against North Texas ISDs for Transgender Policies – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
The ACLU of Texas has filed federal civil rights complaints towards two North Texas faculty districts as a result of of new insurance policies authorized final week which can be aimed toward transgender college students. The ACLU, together with a number of different advocacy organizations, needs to see investigations into...
