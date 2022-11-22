Read full article on original website
wtva.com
Thanksgiving meals distributed throughout north Mississippi
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Volunteers made hundreds of Thanksgiving meals at Harrisburg Church to distribute across northeast Mississippi. Members of Christians on the Move to Evangelize worked with volunteers and other churches to box the meals and distribute them. Meals were distributed to county jails, shelters and more.
