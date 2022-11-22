ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

CMPD: 4 arrested in connection with Charlotte father’s killing

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QtaIn_0jKKt1x100

CHARLOTTE — Four people are in custody facing various charges after a man was shot and killed in east Charlotte earlier this month.

The shooting happened early in the morning on Nov. 6. Officers went to an area of Central Ave. near Kilborne Drive and found the victim with a gunshot wound. The victim’s family confirmed to our partners at Telemundo Charlotte that his name was Wilson Gutierrez.

On Tuesday, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department announced the arrests in the case. The following people were arrested and charged for Gutierrez’s death.

  • Christian Alejandro Garcia Santa Cruz, charged with murder
  • Aderly Jose Veliz Ronquillo, charged with murder
  • Yeny Beralz Sorto Hernandez, charged with felony accessory after murder
  • Mirian Sola Dubon, charged with felony accessory after murder

According to CMPD, the suspects were arrested in multiple states, including New York and Maryland. CMPD says “in the coming weeks, all four suspects will be extradited back to Charlotte.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NLAPP_0jKKt1x100

Family members said Gutierrez was a well-known soccer coach and player in the Charlotte area. Originally from El Salvador, his family said he leaves three children behind: Two in Charlotte and one in El Salvador.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing. If you have information on the case, you’re urged to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

(WATCH BELOW: Family: Man killed in east Charlotte shooting was a coach, father of 3)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSOC Charlotte

Police investigating homicide in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide Tuesday near S. Tryon Street. According to CMPD, officers were called to an area on S. Tryon Street near Pressley Road for a reported homicide. Few details have been released at this time. Information wasn’t given about victims or...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Southwest Charlotte shooting leaves 1 dead

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are investigating after a person was shot and killed in southwest Charlotte Tuesday afternoon. According to the Charlotte-Information Police Department, shots were fired just before 12:30 p.m. along the 4400 block of South Tryon Street. Medic pronounced one person dead at the scene. This is...
CHARLOTTE, NC
860wacb.com

Foul Play Suspected In Death Of Catawba County Child

The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a child. Last Thursday (November 17) shortly after 2 p.m. Sheriff’s Deputies and Catawba County EMS responded to a residence on Hill Haven Drive in Vale following a report that a four-year-old female child was unresponsive at that location.
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

One Person Shot & Killed in Southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A homicide investigation is underway in Southwest Charlotte. Charlotte Mecklenburg Police responding to a call for shots fired around 12:30p.m. Tuesday in the 4400 block of S. Tryon Street. Officers found a person suffering from a gunshot wound at the Econo Lodge. The person was pronounced dead at the scene.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Man sentenced to 4 years for screwing puppy’s paws to door frame

A South Carolina man was sentenced to jail after his arrest on charges of screwing a puppy’s paws to a door frame with a power drill. Tyler Jerdo pleaded guilty to ill-treatment of animals, possession with intent to distribute meth, resisting arrest and failure to stop for blue lights, WHNS reported. Jerdo was sentenced to 12 years — suspended to four years — in prison, followed by three years of probation.
UNION COUNTY, SC
WCNC

Person fatally shot along South Tryon Street, CMPD reports

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A person is dead after the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said shots rang out Tuesday afternoon. CMPD said they responded to South Tryon Street near Yancey Road around 12:30 p.m. after gunshots were reported. Officer arrived and said they found a victim at the scene with a gunshot wound. The person, who remains unnamed as of writing, was declared dead by Medic.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
118K+
Followers
136K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy