College Football World Reacts To Big Alabama Transfers

No college football program brings in more talent on annual basis than Alabama. The Crimson Tide are losing some notable players this week, though. Two notable Alabama players have reportedly entered the NCAA's transfer portal. They are two big names. Alabama DB Khyree Jackson entered the transfer portal on Wednesday...
NFL World Reacts To The Gisele Moving Photos

Gisele Bundchen has reportedly taken another major step in her post-divorce life. The legendary supermodel, who divorced NFL quarterback Tom Brady earlier this fall, is officially moving into her new home. She had some notable help this week, too. "Gisele Bündchen has begun the process of becoming Tom Brady's new...
NFL World Stunned By Rams Cutting 2 Players Tuesday

The Los Angeles Rams have officially waived running back Darrell Henderson Jr. and linebacker Justin Hollins. Henderson, a former third-round pick for the Rams, had 283 rushing yards, 102 receiving yards and three total touchdowns this season. He has started in 28 games since 2019. Hollins, meanwhile, has started five...
NFL World Reacts To Troy Aikman's Furious Rant

The Arizona Cardinals had a game to forget on Monday night. They got absolutely embarrassed by the San Francisco 49ers, 38-10, and are now 4-7 overall. A big moment came late in the game, even though Arizona was trailing 31-10 at the time. 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo hit tight end George Kittle on a short out route and he still took it the distance.
College Football World Not Happy With Deion Sanders Report

After instant success at Jackson State, Deion Sanders name has been rumored to be linked to a number of jobs from Nebraska and Auburn, to Colorado and South Florida. But according to college football insider Brett McMurphy, there could be something that gets in the way of the Hall of Famer landing a major CFB job.
Look: NFL Thanksgiving Halftime Show Got Booed

The Detroit Lions fell to the Buffalo Bills, 28-25, at Ford Field on Thursday afternoon. Detroit had an admirable performance against Buffalo, despite coming into the game as a pretty significant underdog on Thursday afternoon. While the Lions' performance stood out on the field, so did the halftime show. Bebe...
DETROIT, MI
Troy Aikman Reveals 1 NFL Coach He'd Hire Over Anyone Else

Following this Monday night's game between the Cardinals and 49ers, ESPN's Troy Aikman appeared on "SportsCenter" to discuss what unfolded in Mexico City. During his conversation with Scott Van Pelt, Aikman raved about the 49ers' chances of being a Super Bowl contender. He then made a bold statement about head coach Kyle Shanahan.
Report: Matt Rhule Makes Decision On Nebraska Job

After being fired by the Carolina Panthers, Matt Rhule was rumored to be one of the top targets to fill the Nebraska Cornhuskers' head coach opening. And according CBS' Dennis Dodd, the job was reportedly Rhule's for the taking, but he ultimately decided against it. Per Dodd:. Did Matt Rhule...
LINCOLN, NE
Mike Tomlin Has Brutally Honest Admission On Jeff Saturday

Week 12 of the NFL season will conclude with a Monday night showdown between the Indianapolis Colts and Pittsburgh Steelers. Speaking to reporters Tuesday, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was asked about the Colts hiring Jeff Saturday as their interim coach. Unlike former Steelers coach Bill Cowher, Tomlin made sure...
Nick Saban Makes Opinion On Cadillac Williams Very Clear

It's safe to say Nick Saban is a fan of Cadillac Williams. On Saturday, Saban and his Alabama Crimson Tide team will take on Williams and the Auburn Tigers. Williams, a former Auburn running back, is serving as the program's interim head coach. He took over following Bryan Harsin's firing earlier this year.
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Announcing Plans

Whenever Tom Brady ultimately decides to retire, he'll join FOX's No. 1 broadcasting booth. The legendary, seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback has signed a massive, $300 million-plus deal with the network to call NFL games in the No. 1 broadcasting booth. How will Brady fare as an announcer?. Brady revealed this...
NFL World Reacts To Cowboys' Tyron Smith Decision

The Dallas Cowboys will reshape the offensive line when Tyron Smith returns from a knee injury,. During Tuesday's interview on 105.3 The Fan, via Bobby Belt, owner and general manager Jerry Jones said Smith will line up at left tackle when he's back. Rookie Tyler Smith will move inside to left guard, with Connor McGovern likely getting benched.
Look: Dak Prescott Responds To Jerry Jones' Super Bowl Comment

Jerry Jones said the Dallas Cowboys are "unequivocally" Super Bowl contenders following their dominant 40-3 win over the Minnesota Vikings. He won't get an argument from Dak Prescott. Per The Athletic's Jon Machota, the Cowboys quarterback said he "was convinced before" that they're good enough to break a 26-year Super...
