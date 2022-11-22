Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tuesday Morning Unexpectedly ClosingBryan DijkhuizenDallas, TX
Ransomware Attack at Dallas Central Appraisal District ContinuesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Should Herschel Walker receive a tax break in Texas?Ash JurbergTexas State
This Dallas-Fort Worth singer is giving away millionsAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
RAM Set for Free 2-day Clinic in Dallas, TexasSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Related
College Football World Reacts To Big Alabama Transfers
No college football program brings in more talent on annual basis than Alabama. The Crimson Tide are losing some notable players this week, though. Two notable Alabama players have reportedly entered the NCAA's transfer portal. They are two big names. Alabama DB Khyree Jackson entered the transfer portal on Wednesday...
NFL World Reacts To The Gisele Moving Photos
Gisele Bundchen has reportedly taken another major step in her post-divorce life. The legendary supermodel, who divorced NFL quarterback Tom Brady earlier this fall, is officially moving into her new home. She had some notable help this week, too. "Gisele Bündchen has begun the process of becoming Tom Brady's new...
Ezekiel Elliott Sends Clear Message After Losing Snaps To Tony Pollard
The Dallas Cowboys have utilized a running back rotation through 10 games this season. Both Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard have gotten their fair share of carries even though Pollard is starting to get a bit more over these last few weeks. Elliott has obviously noticed that and when he...
NFL World Stunned By Rams Cutting 2 Players Tuesday
The Los Angeles Rams have officially waived running back Darrell Henderson Jr. and linebacker Justin Hollins. Henderson, a former third-round pick for the Rams, had 283 rushing yards, 102 receiving yards and three total touchdowns this season. He has started in 28 games since 2019. Hollins, meanwhile, has started five...
NFL World Reacts To Troy Aikman's Furious Rant
The Arizona Cardinals had a game to forget on Monday night. They got absolutely embarrassed by the San Francisco 49ers, 38-10, and are now 4-7 overall. A big moment came late in the game, even though Arizona was trailing 31-10 at the time. 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo hit tight end George Kittle on a short out route and he still took it the distance.
College Football World Not Happy With Deion Sanders Report
After instant success at Jackson State, Deion Sanders name has been rumored to be linked to a number of jobs from Nebraska and Auburn, to Colorado and South Florida. But according to college football insider Brett McMurphy, there could be something that gets in the way of the Hall of Famer landing a major CFB job.
Deion Sanders’ 2nd Divorce Continues to Haunt the Hall of Fame NFL Player Nearly a Decade Later
Deion Sanders and Pilar Biggers have been apart for over nearly a decade, but that hasn't stopped the divorce from haunting the Hall of Fame NFL player.
The 5 Ugliest Divorces in NFL History
Here's a look five notable contenders for the most publicized and ugliest divorces and settlements involving current or retired NFL stars.
Deion Sanders Believes He ‘Made a Great Decision’ Publicizing the Details of His 2nd Divorce on Twitter
Deion Sanders went through an acrimonious second divorce and shared some shocking details on Twitter. But the retired NFL player doesn't think this was a mistake.
Look: NFL Thanksgiving Halftime Show Got Booed
The Detroit Lions fell to the Buffalo Bills, 28-25, at Ford Field on Thursday afternoon. Detroit had an admirable performance against Buffalo, despite coming into the game as a pretty significant underdog on Thursday afternoon. While the Lions' performance stood out on the field, so did the halftime show. Bebe...
Troy Aikman Reveals 1 NFL Coach He'd Hire Over Anyone Else
Following this Monday night's game between the Cardinals and 49ers, ESPN's Troy Aikman appeared on "SportsCenter" to discuss what unfolded in Mexico City. During his conversation with Scott Van Pelt, Aikman raved about the 49ers' chances of being a Super Bowl contender. He then made a bold statement about head coach Kyle Shanahan.
Report: Matt Rhule Makes Decision On Nebraska Job
After being fired by the Carolina Panthers, Matt Rhule was rumored to be one of the top targets to fill the Nebraska Cornhuskers' head coach opening. And according CBS' Dennis Dodd, the job was reportedly Rhule's for the taking, but he ultimately decided against it. Per Dodd:. Did Matt Rhule...
Mike Tomlin Has Brutally Honest Admission On Jeff Saturday
Week 12 of the NFL season will conclude with a Monday night showdown between the Indianapolis Colts and Pittsburgh Steelers. Speaking to reporters Tuesday, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was asked about the Colts hiring Jeff Saturday as their interim coach. Unlike former Steelers coach Bill Cowher, Tomlin made sure...
Bernie Kosar - The Browns are 3-7 not because of the quarterback, which makes the situation a little scary
Browns Legend and Host of the Bernie Kosar Show, Bernie Kosar joins Jason Lloyd and Jon Rudder to talk about his Jacoby Brissett’s play so far, Deshaun Watson returning and concussion issues involved with players from his era.
Nick Saban Makes Opinion On Cadillac Williams Very Clear
It's safe to say Nick Saban is a fan of Cadillac Williams. On Saturday, Saban and his Alabama Crimson Tide team will take on Williams and the Auburn Tigers. Williams, a former Auburn running back, is serving as the program's interim head coach. He took over following Bryan Harsin's firing earlier this year.
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Announcing Plans
Whenever Tom Brady ultimately decides to retire, he'll join FOX's No. 1 broadcasting booth. The legendary, seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback has signed a massive, $300 million-plus deal with the network to call NFL games in the No. 1 broadcasting booth. How will Brady fare as an announcer?. Brady revealed this...
Report: Sean Payton Interested In Two Potential NFL Job Openings
Former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton hinted earlier this season that he wanted to return to the sideline someday. It's looking like that day might come quite soon. A report from ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano indicated that Payton has his eye on a pair of NFL teams who might be ...
NFL World Reacts To Cowboys' Tyron Smith Decision
The Dallas Cowboys will reshape the offensive line when Tyron Smith returns from a knee injury,. During Tuesday's interview on 105.3 The Fan, via Bobby Belt, owner and general manager Jerry Jones said Smith will line up at left tackle when he's back. Rookie Tyler Smith will move inside to left guard, with Connor McGovern likely getting benched.
Giants Wide Receiver: Odell Beckham Jr Would "Love" To Play For 1 Team
It is almost December, and the Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes continues to play out. The Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants are the two teams Beckham is being linked to most extensively in media speculation. He has history with the Giants, who drafted him in 2014 and infamously traded him in March of 2019.
Look: Dak Prescott Responds To Jerry Jones' Super Bowl Comment
Jerry Jones said the Dallas Cowboys are "unequivocally" Super Bowl contenders following their dominant 40-3 win over the Minnesota Vikings. He won't get an argument from Dak Prescott. Per The Athletic's Jon Machota, the Cowboys quarterback said he "was convinced before" that they're good enough to break a 26-year Super...
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
661K+
Followers
84K+
Post
382M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 0